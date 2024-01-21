Where Was Woman With the Red Lipstick Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

In the enthralling Lifetime Movie ‘Woman With the Red Lipstick,’ directed by Tyson Caron, we follow Lucy and her boyfriend as they embark on a seemingly innocent game of role-playing, only to find themselves caught in a web of suspense and mystery. Inspired by true events, the narrative steps off with Lucy and her boyfriend deciding to add an extra layer of excitement to their relationship by assuming fake names and concocting an elaborate scenario for their encounter. Choosing to meet for the first time in a hotel bar, the couple immerses themselves in the thrill of their fictional rendezvous.

However, the amorous escapade takes an unexpected turn when, just days later, Lucy stumbles upon a chilling news report detailing a missing person’s case. To her shock and disbelief, the victim’s name mirrors the one she had just used during their role-playing adventure. As Lucy delves deeper into the unfolding mystery, she finds herself entangled in a perplexing web of secrets and uncertainties. With the suspenseful narrative taking us through the couple’s nerve-wracking experience in a major city, some may ponder the actual locations chosen to film the thriller movie.

Woman With the Red Lipstick Filming Locations

‘Woman With the Red Lipstick’ was filmed primarily in and around Winnipeg in the province of Manitoba. Principal photography was reportedly carried out between May 15, 2023, and June 2, 2023, under the working title, ‘Who Was I That Night?’ The casting call for the film emphasized that the actors would be working with a black background, and should dress appropriately to stand out, pointing to the possible use of a studio. Allow us to take you to the particular filming sites chosen for the creation of the production.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

The Lifetime movie was filmed entirely within the provincial capital of Winnipeg. With its heart in The Forks, nestled at the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine Rivers, this prairie city is often referred to as the Gateway to the West. Winnipeg’s diverse architecture, from historic landmarks like the Exchange District’s century-old warehouses to the modern skyline along Portage and Main, provides filmmakers with a rich backdrop for their scenes. The city’s neighborhoods, such as Osborne Village and The Forks, offer a mix of urban vibrancy and antiquated charm.

In terms of a specific filming location, ‘Woman With the Red Lipstick’ was likely based in the studio of Black Watch Entertainment, the movie’s production company. Located at 860 Bradford Street, the facility contains an office and an interview-style setup, with an elongated corridor opening up to an urban backdrop. The filmmakers possibly used the studio for a few simple scenes and ventured out into the city to lens broader sequences.

Winnipeg offers a distinctive blend of urban sophistication and natural beauty, making it an alluring setting for a diverse range of cinematic productions. The natural landscapes surrounding Winnipeg, including the expansive Assiniboine Park and the winding riverbanks, contribute to the city’s cinematic appeal. Filmmakers can seamlessly transition from capturing the energy of the urban core to the tranquility of natural settings within the city limits. Thus the city has garnered increased attention for its cinematic possibilities, drawing film crews of popular productions such as ‘The Italian Job,’ ‘How It Ends,’ ‘Nobody,’ and ‘Violent Night.’

Woman With the Red Lipstick Cast

In ‘Woman With the Red Lipstick,’ Rebecca Gibson steps into the role of the journalist, Lucy. An award-winning actor, producer, and writer, Rebecca is most well known for her performance as Wendy Ross in ‘Burden of Truth.’ She also stars in ‘Juliana & the Medicine Fish,’ ‘The Pinkertons,’ and ‘We Were Children.’

Alongside Rebecca, the Lifetime movie features Marshall Williams. The Canadian-born actor has garnered experience taking up roles across various genres throughout his extensive acting career. You may have seen him essaying the roles of Young Pat Patterson in ‘Young Rock,’ Officer Cole in ‘Exile,’ Spencer Porter in ‘Glee,’ and Tully in ‘The Ice Road.’ Also appearing in the production is prolific actor and voice-over artist, Paul Essiembre. Paul has made it a specialty of his to take up roles of authoritative figures over his long acting career. You may have seen the experienced actor appearing in ‘Nobody,’ ‘The Ice Road,’ ‘Miracle in Bethlehem, PA.,’ ‘The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story,’ and ‘The Porter.’

Read More: Best Murder Mystery Movies on HBO Max