7 Movies Like Old People You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Old People’ is a German horror drama film written and directed by Andy Fetscher. It follows Ella and her children, who return to Ella’s hometown for her sister’s wedding. However, they soon find themselves under attack by the zombified elders of the town. As a result, Ella and her children must fight for their survival.

The film uses horror and slasher tropes to tackle the theme of aging and comments on the mistreatment of the older generation. If you enjoyed the film’s mix of gore and sociocultural commentary, you must be looking for more such streaming options. In that case, we have compiled a list of similar films we think you will enjoy. You can watch most of these movies, like ‘Old People, on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

7. Old (2021)

‘Old‘ is a thriller film written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The film is loosely based on the Swiss graphic novel ‘Sandcastle’ by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. It follows A couple and their children who take a vacation to a remote island. However, they soon find themselves aging rapidly on a secluded beach. Like ‘Old People,’ the film deals with the theme of aging but uses it to comment on a wide array of human issues. Furthermore, the film is less on gore and high on suspense. Therefore, viewers who like thoughtful plots that progress slowly will enjoy ‘Old.’

6. The House of the Devil (2009)

Written and directed by Ti West, ‘The House of the Devil’ is a horror film about a young college student, Samantha Hughes. After finding herself cash-strapped, Samantha accepts the job of babysitting for an elderly patron. However, when she moves to the large and secluded mansion, she faces horrifying experiences. The film explores the effects of aging on a person and uses horror tropes to highlight the complex psychological state of the elderly, making it akin to ‘Old.’ Moreover, the action of both films is limited to one house. Therefore, viewers of ‘Old’ will feel at home in this twisted haunted house flick.

5. The Skeleton Key (2005)

‘The Skeleton Key’ is a supernatural horror film directed by Iain Softley. It tells the story of Caroline Ellis (Kate Hudson), a New Orleans hospice nurse who begins a job as a caretaker at an isolated plantation house in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana. However, she soon becomes entangled in a supernatural mystery at the plantation. The film features elements such as creepy elders, supernatural curses, and a nursing home making it reminiscent of ‘Old People.’ The film brings a fresh take on the theme of aging through voodoo and black magic. Therefore, ‘The Skeleton Key’ will definitely entertain horror fans.

4. The Taking of Deborah Logan (2014)

Adam Robitel’s directorial debut ‘The Taking of Deborah Logan‘ is a horror film about a documentary crew making a film about Alzheimer’s patients. However, they face unprecedented dangers after uncovering something sinister while documenting a woman with the disease. The film is as eerie and spooky as ‘Old People,’ and Deborah Logan will remind some viewers of The Bride from the former film. However, it uses the found footage format, adding a different visual style to the tried and tested horror tropes. Hence, viewers who liked ‘Old People’ will enjoy ‘The Taking of Deborah Logan.’

3. The Visit (2015)

The second M. Night Shyamalan movie on this list is ‘The Visit,’ about two young siblings, Becca and Tyler, who live with their single divorced mother. The children travel to their mother’s hometown to meet their grandparents. However, they soon discover a sinister secret connected to their grandparents that threatens their life. Like ‘Old People,’ the film centers on two siblings, a sister and a younger brother, who face horrifying circumstances. Moreover, both films explore the relationship between grandparents and grandchildren, making ‘The Visit’ an ideal pick for ‘Old People’ fans.

2. American Gothic (1988)

Directed by John Hough, ‘American Gothic’ is a slasher film that follows a group of campers who travel to a remote island. They seek shelter with the island’s only residents, an elderly couple. However, the group soon finds themselves fighting for survival as the homicidal couple targets them. The film is an ideal take on the theme of aging and uses slasher tropes brilliantly to create some gory and scary sequences. ‘American Gothic’ is not only a horror classic but one of the best films in the genre about elderly people. Hence, viewers who liked ‘Old People’ should check out ‘American Gothic.’

1. Relic (2020)

‘Relic‘ is an Australian psychological horror film directed by Natalie Erika James. It revolves around Kay and her daughter, Sam. The mother-daughter duo travels to Kay’s hometown to look after Kay’s elderly and demented mother. However, the duo soon notices that the mother’s erratic and disoriented behavior is related to a dark and sinister secret hidden inside the house. The premise and characters of the movie will instantly remind viewers of ‘Old People.’ It puts a fresh, enthralling, and bone-chilling spin on the theme of aging. For that reason, ‘Relic’ takes the top spot on this list!

