7 Shows Like Conversations With Friends You Must See

Based on the 2017 eponymous novel by Sally Rooney, ‘Conversations With Friends‘ is a romantic drama series developed by Element Pictures. The narrative revolves around Frances and Bobbi — two college friends living in Dublin. Despite the fact that they used to date each other, the pair don’t let it affect their friendship as they maintain their strong bond. However, things change when they meet Melissa and Nick, a married couple. As both the pairs start spending more time together, it ignites a secret affair between Frances and Nick, which also affects Bobbi and Melissa.

The unique storyline is filled with different kinds of themes and elements, including adultery, friendship, and LGBTQ relationships. All these themes packed into the series make for an enthralling watch, keeping the viewers invested in the journey of each of the main characters. If you particularly like watching dramas involving complicated relationships, you are likely to enjoy watching the listed shows as well. You can watch most of these shows like ‘Conversations With Friends’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu.

7. If Loving You Is Wrong (2014-2020)

Created by Tyler Perry, ‘If Loving You Is Wrong‘ is a drama series that revolves around five different couples living on the same street in the fictional community of Maxine. Beneath the surface of the seemingly typical relationships and marriages lies heartbreak and disloyalty as the characters indulge in adultery and harbor several secrets from each other, much like ‘Conversations With Friends.’ In addition, the characters in both the shows have an affair with someone whom their partner knows too, making the situation even more complicated.

6. The Bisexual (2018)

Created by the duo of Desiree Akhavan and Rowan Riley, ‘The Bisexual’ is a comedy drama series that chronicles the life of Leila, who is a New Yorker living and feeling a bit lost in London. On a break with her long-term girlfriend Sadie, Leila shares a house with Gabe — an author who is suffering from his own relationship problems. She starts exploring her sexuality and discovers that she might be bisexual. However, she has a hard time coming out of the closet, especially with her gay friends. Much like ‘Conversations With Friends,’ ‘The Bisexual’ also involves a bisexual character who has affairs with men, without letting her girlfriend or friends know anything about it.

5. Trigonometry (2020)

Featuring Ariane Labed, Thalissa Teixeira, and Gary Carr, ‘Trigonometry’ is a comedy drama series that revolves around a London couple — Gemma and Kieran — who open their apartment up to a third resident in order to make ends meet. Unexpectedly, the new resident, Ray, tends to make the couple’s lives much easier. As the three of them spend time together and get closer to each other, they enter a polyamorous relationship. Faced with new challenges, the trio must find a way to make the relationship work. Apart from the common theme of a love triangle, what makes the two shows similar is the complications that the involvement of a third person can bring to a relationship, be it in secret or openly.

4. Love (2016-2018)

Created by the trio of Judd Apatow, Lesley Arfin, and Paul Rust, ‘Love’ is a romantic comedy series that follows the ups and downs in the relationship of Mickey and Gus. The pair meet each other when Gus moves into a new apartment complex after he gets cheated on by his girlfriend. Despite all the differences in personalities, Gus and Mickey are attracted to one another, which eventually helps them explore what love really is. Although the genres of the two shows are different, the themes of cheating and falling in love with someone new are what link them together.

3. Love, Victor (2020-2022)

Inspired by the groundbreaking 2018 movie ‘Love, Simon,’ ‘Love, Victor‘ is a teen comedy drama series created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The narrative follows the journey of Victor, who is trying to find his true self while he deals with the hurdles that life throws at him. In the process of exploring his sexual orientation and facing the challenges that come with it, he turns to Simon for help. Much like ‘Conversations With Friends,’ ‘Love, Victor’ involves LGBTQ characters who are figuring out what they truly want.

2. Heartstopper (2022-)

Based on the eponymous graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper‘ is a British romantic series that revolves around Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, two teens who study together at an all-boys school. One day, they are made to sit together, which leads to them becoming good friends. Soon, they discover that their friendship might mean more as both of them feel attracted to each other. What makes ‘Heartstopper’ similar to ‘Conversations With Friends’ is that both their narratives consist of two LGBTQ characters, who are friends but also attracted to each other.

1. Normal People (2020)

Also based on the eponymous novel by Sally Rooney like ‘Conversations With Friends,’ ‘Normal People‘ is a romantic drama that chronicles the relationship between Marianne and Connell. The two characters are from entirely different backgrounds but that doesn’t stop them from falling in love with each other. Their relationship tends to mirror the relationship between Frances and Nick as both the pairs have quite a few differences which creates several complexities in their respective relationships.

