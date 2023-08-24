8 Movies Like Retribution You Must See

‘Retribution‘ is an action thriller film helmed by director Nimród Antal and penned by Chris Salmanpour. It features Liam Neeson in the protagonist’s shoes and stands as a reinterpretation of the 2015 Spanish movie ‘El desconocido.’ When a cryptic caller places an explosive device beneath the seat of his car, Matt Turner embarks on a high-octane pursuit through the urban landscape, compelled to accomplish a precise sequence of missions. With his children confined in the rear seat and a bomb primed to detonate upon exit, an ordinary commute morphs into a sinister gamble for survival.

As Matt adheres to the escalating perilous directives of the unidentified voice, a frantic race against the clock ensues, all in a desperate bid to rescue his family from impending doom. Buckle up for a rollercoaster ride through heart-pounding suspense and nail-biting thrills with recommendations that keep you on edge, just like the Liam Neeson-starrer — where danger rides shotgun and adrenaline steers the plot! You can watch most of these movies like ‘Retribution’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Exam (2009)

‘Exam,’ a British psychological thriller film, emerges as a brainchild of Stuart Hazeldine, serving as both its producer and director. The narrative revolves around eight contenders vying for a coveted corporate position. Confined within an exam room, they’re presented with a single deceptively straightforward question as their ultimate test.

Yet, the veneer of simplicity quickly fractures, paving the way for bewilderment and gradually unraveling tensions among the candidates. ‘Retribution’ and ‘Exam’ both thrust characters into high-stakes scenarios where they must follow mysterious instructions against the clock to save loved ones as tension escalates within confined spaces.

7. The Disappearance of Alice Creed (2009)

‘The Disappearance of Alice Creed’ is a neo-noir British film penned and helmed by J.Blakeson. ‘The Disappearance of Alice Creed’ revolves around a meticulously planned kidnapping, where two criminals abduct a wealthy heiress, Alice Creed, and hold her captive for ransom. The plot turns unexpectedly as the power dynamics shift between the captors and the victim, revealing hidden agendas. Similarly, in ‘Retribution,’ a bomb threat pushes a man into a dangerous chase, echoing both films’ suspenseful power plays and unforeseen twists.

6. Run Lola Run (1998)

‘Run Lola Run’ is a German thriller movie that treads experimental grounds, crafted by writer-director Tom Tykwer. The story centers on Lola, who has twenty minutes to save her boyfriend Manni by acquiring 100,000 Deutsche Marks. The film unfolds in three alternate versions, each starting from the same point but with small choices leading to drastically different outcomes. In a similar vein, ‘Retribution’ propels its protagonist into a high-speed chase, where seemingly inconsequential decisions carry life-altering consequences, paralleling the theme of choices and their cascading effects in both films.

5. Cheap Thrills (2013)

‘Cheap Thrills’ is a darkly comedic thriller movie, marking E. L. Katz’s directorial debut and starring Pat Healy and Sara Paxton. Struggling friends Craig and Vince encounter a wealthy couple who challenge them to perform escalating dares for cash. The dares take a twisted turn as the stakes rise, testing the limits of their morality and desperation.

Similarly, in ‘Retribution,’ Liam Neeson’s character is coerced into a perilous pursuit dictated by an enigmatic caller, where he must make split-second decisions to save his family. Both films explore the lengths individuals are pushed to for personal gain, unveiling the chilling consequences of their choices.

4. Grand Piano (2013)

‘Grand Piano’ is a thriller movie blending Spanish flair with English dialogue under the direction of Eugenio Mira. The film boasts a script by Damien Chazelle and features Elijah Wood and John Cusack in leading roles. It follows Tom Selznick, a renowned pianist who returns to the stage after a crippling bout of stage fright. During his performance, he discovers a hidden note warning him that he must flawlessly play each note, or his wife will be killed.

As the tension mounts, Tom must navigate this high-stakes musical challenge while outsmarting his unseen tormentor. The shared suspense between ‘Grand Piano’ and ‘Retribution’ showcases the protagonists’ ingenuity under pressure, while their unique settings—a grand piano concert and a high-speed chase—add distinct flavors to their thrilling narratives.

3. The Call (2013)

‘The Call’ is a gripping psychological crime thriller movie directed by Brad Anderson and penned by Richard D’Ovidio. It features Abigail Breslin as Casey Welson, a teenage girl abducted by an enigmatic serial killer, and Halle Berry as Jordan Turner, a 9-1-1 operator who answers Casey’s call. Tensions surge as Jordan grapples with her own past trauma from a prior 9-1-1 failure while racing against time to rescue the teenager. Akin to ‘Retribution,’ ‘The Call’ hinges on the race against time, nerve-wracking suspense, and intricate interplay between the characters.

2. Wheelman (2017)

Written and directed by Jeremy Rush, Wheelman is a neo-noir crime thriller movie starring Frank Grillo. A skilled getaway driver finds himself double-crossed after a heist gone awry, and he’s forced to navigate a night of chaos through the city streets while piecing together the betrayal. The film unfolds in real-time within the confines of his car as he races against rival criminals and corrupt cops to uncover the truth.

Likewise, in ‘Retribution,’ Liam Neeson’s character faces a relentless countdown to save his family while following cryptic instructions. Both films share the intense urgency of a confined chase, where the protagonists must unravel complex situations while on the move, connecting audiences to a whirlwind of suspense and action.

1. Locke (2013)

‘Locke,’ a psychological drama movie, is a creation of writer-director Steven Knight. Tom Hardy leads the film in the titular role, the sole character visually present, engaging in a series of phone conversations with unseen characters. The storyline unfolds in real-time as Ivan Locke, a dedicated construction manager, drives through the night to London. His seemingly ordinary journey takes a dramatic turn as a series of phone calls reveal that his one-night decision to be with a woman jeopardizes his job, family, and reputation.

The film intimately explores his internal struggle as he confronts the consequences of his choices while trying to maintain control over his unraveling life. Both ‘Locke’ and ‘Retribution’ delve into the weight of choices under pressure, encapsulating their protagonists’ moral dilemmas and far-reaching consequences within tightly confined scenarios.

