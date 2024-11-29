Where Was BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Robert Adetuyi, ‘BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings’ centers on a retired musician and his daughters as they reunite during the holidays for the first time since their mother’s passing. Lincoln King is a retired musician, record store owner, and the proud father of three strong women: the King sisters. However, the siblings haven’t gathered under one roof since their mother died. Lincoln cooks up a plan to bring them back to the hometown they dread. The Lifetime Christmas movie opens around dark, snowy streets, which seem to resonate with the grief that the protagonists feel being away from their family for the festive season. However, as they come together and hear Lincoln playing music and singing once again, the flood of nostalgia is accompanied by brighter visuals of a theater and cozily lit homes.

BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings Filming Locations

‘BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings’ was filmed in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia. The movie was initially helmed by Alfons Adetuyi, the brother of Robert Adetuyi. Under the tentative title ‘We Three Kings,’ principal photography began on September 30, 2024, and was wrapped up on October 21, 2024. The cast appeared to have an extraordinary time behind the scenes of the movie, sharing the positive experiences they had while breathing life into the film. Actor Romeo Miller revealed that being on set with the wonderful cast and crew bringing the story to life taught him a lot and helped him recover from the grief of losing his younger sister a few years ago.

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

Filming for ‘BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings’ was conducted in Vancouver and its surrounding metropolitan area, including Coquitlam. Some of the residential properties seen in the film are located in the predominantly suburban city, and the production team transformed the properties to create a homely and nostalgic environment. To create Lincoln King’s record store, the crew completely overhauled the interiors of a commercial property, lining the walls with CDs, putting up a kaleidoscopic painting of Lincoln, and decking it out in Christmas paraphernalia. The location was designed to feel like a second home, brimming with Lincoln’s history and music legacy.

Known as Hollywood North along with Toronto, Vancouver is a key hub for film and television production, especially for Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movies. The city offers an eclectic selection of urban landscapes and natural locations ranging from majestic mountains and lush forests to rocky beaches and serene rivers. Its pleasant weather ensures that production teams can remain active all year round.

Since closing down city streets to depict exterior locations is a time-intensive and expensive process, filmmakers often venture to the Martini Town backlot in Langley to tape sequences of metropolitan or small-town streets. Lifetime has increasingly leaned on Vancouver’s resources to produce films like ‘The Girl Who Wasn’t Dead,’ ‘Mommy Meanest,’ ‘Amish Stud The Eli Weaver Story,’ ‘How She Caught a Killer,’ ‘A Podcast to Die For,’ and ‘Living with My Mother’s Killer.’

BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings Cast

‘BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings’ has an ensemble cast led by BeBe Winans as Lincoln King, Lisa Berry as Lydia, Faith Wright as Grace, and Bethany Brown as Abigail. Winans is a gospel and R&B singer who has won several Grammy awards. He made his film acting debut with ‘The Manchurian Candidate,’ starring Denzel Washington, who Winans claims pushed him to pursue acting. You may have seen him performing in ‘Master of Dreams’ as Reuben Jacobson, ‘Mind Your Business’ as Henry Williams, and ‘Due Season’ as Robert Waters.

Lisa Berry is an experienced actress known for her work in ‘Supernatural‘ as Billie, ‘Shadowhunters’ as Cleophas Garroway, ‘Bad Blood’ as Nellie Bullock, and ‘Slasher’ as Detective Roberta Hanson and Dr. Melanda Israel. Brown can be spotted in ‘Plan B,’ ‘The 100,’ and ‘The Good Doctor.’ Wright has made appearances in ‘Blind Date Book Club,’ ‘Riverdale,’ and ‘Buying Back My Daughter.’

‘BeBe Winans’ We Three Kings’ also features Deborah Joy Winans, who is BeBe Winans’ niece. Other cast members include Jaime M. Callica as Mike, Hamza Fouad as Jacob, Romeo Miller as Sean, Cleo Patricia Annan as Young Lydia, and Edem Nyamadi as Dr. Kirk Wilson.

Read More: Lifetime’s Sincerely, Truly Christmas: Filming Locations and Cast