Luke Hemsworth, Kevin Durand, and Michael Pitt to Star in Casey Walker’s ‘Ithaqua’

Casey Walker has found the headliners for his first feature film in over a decade! The Cinemaholic has learned that Luke Hemsworth, Kevin Durand, and Michael Pitt will star in the historical horror film ‘Ithaqua.’ Principal photography for the project will take place between December 1, 2024, and January 24, 2025, in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Walker co-wrote the movie with Pascal Trottier and Peter Scott Vicaire. Aaron Poole and Joel Thomas Hynes are also part of the cast.

Set during the decline of the fur trade in the 1800s, the plot follows Cole Franklin, an American mercenary recruited as a hired gun and guide at the remote outpost of Fort William. With dwindling supplies, the keepers of the establishment blackmail Cole into leading a trading party to a nearby indigenous village, where they discover a massacre and encounter the remaining half-crazed inhabitants.

As the narrative progresses, the trading party survives with minimal losses and returns to Fort William with food and furs. However, the supernatural force behind the carnage follows them. Subsequently, the casualties increase, and it becomes evident that something unnatural is driving the residents insane with homicidal impulses. The survivors then force Cole to use his military expertise to organize their last stand against what can only be described as inexplicable madness.

Hemsworth is renowned for portraying Ashley Stubbs in HBO’s sci-fi series ‘Westworld.’ The actor starred as Lee Gunner in Dimitri Logothetis’ action movie ‘Gunner’ alongside Morgan Freeman. His other notable credits include William Eubank’s action thriller ‘Land of Bad,’ Taika Waititi’s comedy film ‘Next Goal Wins,’ Tyler Atkins’s crime drama ‘Ocean Boy,’ and Darren Lynn Bousman’s horror drama ‘Death of Me.’ He also made guest appearances in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ both of which were headlined by his brother, Chris Hemsworth.

Durand was behind Proximus Caesar in ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.’ He is also known for playing the rat exterminator Vasiliy Fet in the FX horror drama series ‘The Strain.’ His popular roles include Fred J. Dukes/The Blob in ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine,’ Barry Burton in ‘Resident Evil: Retribution,’ and Martin Keamy in the legendary ABC sci-fi adventure series ‘Lost.’ His recent credits include Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin’s horror film ‘Abigail,’ David Hackl’s action thriller ‘Dangerous,’ and Nick Powell’s ‘Primal,’ starring Nicolas Cage.

Pitt was last seen as Eli Phillips in the Netflix crime thriller ‘Reptile’ opposite Benicio del Toro and Justin Timberlake. He also played Andrew Landon in Apple TV+’s psychological horror miniseries ‘Lisey’s Story,’ starring Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. His other notable performances include Lafontaine in ‘Asphalt City,’ Dr. James Springfield in ‘Detective Chinatown 2,’ and Kuze in the live-action adaptation of ‘Ghost in the Shell.’

Walker previously directed multiple episodes of the Hulu/YTV mystery drama series ‘The Hardy Boys’ and the sitcom ‘Overlord and the Underwoods.’ His latest feature directorial work is the 2012 zombie film ‘A Little Bit Zombie.’

