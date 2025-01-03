Dexter: Original Sin Episode 5 Recap: F is for Fuck-Up

The fifth episode of Paramount+ with Showtime’s crime drama series ‘Dexter: Original Sin,’ titled ‘F is for Fuck-Up,’ follows the aftermath of Dexter Morgan’s attempt to kill the mob hitman named Mad-Dog. Even though his target dies in an accident, Harry Morgan confronts him about the former’s escape, which shouldn’t have happened. The serial killer tries to learn from his mistakes, which leads him to a drug he experiments on none other than his loved one. While Dexter and Harry deal with their predicaments, Debra “Deb” Morgan shows how hard it is to come to terms with the death of her mother, Doris Morgan! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dexter is Grounded for Letting Mad-Dog Run Away

‘F is for Fuck-Up’ begins with Dexter Morgan confirming that his target, Mad-Dog, is dead. The serial killer sees the old man’s lifeless body from a distance as the person who hit him calls for help. While the first responders are on the way, Dexter cleans up the assassin’s place to avoid any suspicion. Since he has enough supplies from his workplace to hide his tracks, he manages to get away from the police officers who show up at Mad-Dog’s place. When Dexter returns home, Harry asks him why he has been hearing the name of the former’s target on the police radio.

Dexter replies that the predicament is resolved, even though the matter went out of his control. However, Harry is not convinced. He forces his son to take a good look at the mistakes he made. The veteran cop asks the serial killer what would have happened if someone saw the latter while he was chasing the hitman down the street. As Dexter realizes that he nearly exposed himself, Harry grounds him for his mistakes. While he is alone at the house, the serial killer’s homicidal impulses severely unsettle him. He tries to distract himself by having several brownies without realizing that they were baked using marijuana for a party.

When Debra Morgan realizes that Dexter has eaten her brownies and gotten high, she joins him. They spend the night together, bonding as a brother and sister after a long while. The serial killer soon returns to his workplace, but Harry is not done with him. The latter asks the former to take the fingerprints of the person who hit Mad-Dog. The veteran cop wants his son not to hide himself to teach the young man about the dangers associated with his murder spree.

The Morgans Return to Doris for Comfort

Debra, Dexter, and Harry decide to spend the death anniversary of Doris together, irrespective of their personal engagements. The day weighs heavily on the former, who severely misses her mother ever since she passed away due to cancer. She visits her loved one’s grave and expresses how much she wishes the latter is with her to help her navigate a new phase of her life. Even though she has her father and brother in her life, they haven’t been attentive to what’s going on with her. Since the two men also fail to join her to visit the grave as they planned, the anger only increases.

After pouring her heart out to Doris, Debra seeks comfort in Gio, her new boyfriend. He has been taking her to school in his flashy car, which makes her schoolmates jealous. After the cemetery visit, the couple spends their time at a hidden spot where they share intimacy. Doris’ memories exist differently in Harry’s mind. The episode reveals how they conceived Debra without actually trying. She became pregnant with their daughter when his extramarital affair with Dexter’s biological mother, Laura Moser, was intense and consuming. Finally, it is the serial killer’s turn.

Dexter visits Doris’ grave and expresses his gratitude towards her. He recollects her trying to find a psychiatrist for her. At the time, he believed that her actions meant she didn’t like him. After being aware of his homicidal impulses, he realizes that his adoptive mother cared for and was concerned about him. These qualities bring him closer to her, even though she is no longer with him.

Dexter Sets His Eyes on His Next Target

After dealing with Dexter’s mistakes, Harry leaves for the court in relation to the case of Levi Reed. He confidently discusses the evidence that led him to the suspect, who is accused of killing eight people, including children. Reed’s lawyer then turns the case around by bringing in the suspect’s girlfriend, who tried to provide the detective with her partner’s alibi. Since she was high and incoherent at the time, the cop didn’t bother to consider her statements seriously. However, the court sees the same as a baffling error, throws the case away, and apologizes to Reed.

The unexpected developments in the case tie the hands of Aaron Spencer, who is forced to take action against Harry. Since the latter is his best detective and long-time colleague, Spencer cannot throw the cop under the bus mercilessly. Instead, he takes Harry off Jimmy Powell’s case to avoid controversies. The captain wants the detective to investigate only the low-profile cases with María LaGuerta. While Harry immerses himself in disappointment and frustration, Dexter learns about etorphine, a morphine-like veterinary drug that is used to immobilize large animals like horses and elephants.

Dexter discovers that the drug will ensure that his targets won’t wake up before he can properly tie them up. He then shows up at a racing track to steal the same. The serial killer confirms the efficiency of the drug by injecting it into the body of none other than Harry to prove to his father that he has learned several significant lessons from his mistakes. The questionable act also saves the cop from being a ruthless murderer, as Dexter injects etorphine into Harry right before the latter tries to shoot down Reed. The detective becomes impressed with his son’s new modus operandi and asks him to kill Reed next, specifically since the suspect is a child murderer in his eyes.

