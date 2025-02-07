Dexter: Original Sin Episode 9 Recap: Blood Drive

The ninth episode of Paramount+ with Showtime’s crime drama series ‘Dexter: Original Sin,’ titled ‘Blood Drive,’ follows the aftermath of Aaron Spencer and his colleagues’ showdown with the members of the Los Tigres drug cartel. Dexter Morgan sets his eyes on his boss as his co-workers deal with their worry concerning the fate of one of their own. The serial killer embraces the code his adoptive father, Harry Morgan, has given him to kill his first child murderer target. Meanwhile, Harry grows concerned about Brian Moser (Roby Attal), Dexter’s biological brother, and his return to the lives of the Morgans after several years! SPOILERS AHEAD.

María LaGuerta Expresses Her Suspicion About Harry Morgan’s Actions

‘Blood Drive’ begins with Harry Morgan and María LaGuerta rushing to the hospital to learn about the condition of Bobby Watt, who gets shot during the showdown between the officers of Miami PD and the members of the Los Tigres cartel. After coming to know that Bobby is in observation, LaGuerta confronts Harry about keeping Brian Moser’s file hidden. The veteran officer decides against lying and tells his colleague that his actions have nothing to do with the NHI serial killer case they are investigating. He adds that he did what he did to ensure that his affair with Laura Moser wouldn’t get exposed.

LaGuerta checks Hector Estrada’s case file to confirm what Harry tells her. Since the latter has hidden Dexter’s name from the file, the newly joined detective does not see the young man mentioned in the same. As the files corroborate what Harry has told her, LaGuerta seemingly moves on from their confrontation. However, things may not be easy for them as the investigation progresses, especially since Harry discovers that Brian is featured in many photographs taken at the scenes of crimes committed by the NHI serial killer. Meanwhile, the officers at the station partake in a blood drive to save Bobby.

While taking Aaron Spencer’s blood, Dexter intentionally goes rough on him, revealing his contempt towards the man who killed Jimmy Powell and kidnapped Nicky. After the drive ends, Clark Sanders asks the forensic expert whether the latter can donate blood on his behalf since he is fearful that he may have HIV. Dexter does the favor as a good friend, only to run into trouble when Vince Masuka insists on taking blood from him without knowing that the former already did it for Clark. Even Debra Morgan participates in the blood drive and becomes interested in police work, which marks the birth of her true calling.

Brian Moser Sets His Eyes on Reuniting With Dexter

The episode also sheds light on Brian Moser’s childhood, revealing why he didn’t grow up in the Morgan household with Dexter and Debra. After his mother, Laura, went missing with the two boys, Harry revealed his affair with her to Aaron Spencer. They conducted a search at the Port Miami docks to find them, only to come across the severed remains of the informant. Harry and Bobby retrieved Dexter and Brian from the crime scene, and the former adopted the two boys himself with his wife, Doris. Even though the latter wasn’t thrilled to know that the boys belonged to the woman who slept with her husband, she accepted the adoption because she believed that the children deserved a home.

Soon after Brian and Dexter’s adoption, things went haywire. The former tried to kill Debra when she was unceasingly crying, irritating the boy. When Harry confronted him about what he did, he proclaimed that he wouldn’t see the officer as his father and smashed a glass piece with his bare hands. Realizing that it was not safe to keep him in the house, Harry let the state take Brian away from the Morgans, paving the way for his admissions to multiple psychiatric facilities. In the present time, Dexter’s brother is filled with a desire to exact vengeance. He befriends Barbara, who facilitated his adoption with the Morgans, without revealing his real identity.

After Brian earns Barbara’s trust, he sets out to kill her for her involvement in the legal proceedings that separated him from his brother, Dexter. He hits the old woman and dumps her in a van to potentially add her to his victims’ list. At the same time, Harry visits Bobby and talks about Brian’s threat. Surprisingly, his wounded colleague regains consciousness and asks him to safeguard Dexter.

Dexter Pulls a Trick on Aaron Spencer

Dexter’s conviction that Aaron Spencer is the killer of Jimmy Powell and the kidnapper of Nicky leads him to the police captain’s bachelor pad. When Harry and Aaron enter the apartment, the serial killer disappears from the place. Later, he drops a note that asks the captain to arrive at a family arcade with $5000 if the latter does not want to be exposed as the murderer-kidnapper the whole Miami is looking for. Aaron shows up at the place expecting to see the man who planted Nicky’s dress in the drug cartel’s stash house for him, only to be attacked by Dexter.

When Aaron wakes up, he finds himself tied by Dexter, who asks him why he targeted his own son. The captain replies that he kidnapped Nicky to punish his ex-wife, Becca, who separated him from his child. He also aggressively denies the claim that he is a typical criminal. However, Aaron’s explanation does not reveal why he killed Jimmy Powell. Since the boy was the son of a high-profile judge, killing him was too risky if all he wanted to do was to make the city believe that a serial killer was on the loose. Dexter also believes that there is more to learn from his captain, but his priority remains saving Nicky.

Dexter asks Aaron to reveal Nicky’s location, but the veteran officer clarifies that he will only do it if the serial killer spares him. Upon realizing that it would be hard to find out the location from his boss directly, the forensic expert lets his target escape after cutting one of his fingers. Aaron leaves the arcade building under the impression that he is escaping from Dexter without knowing that the serial killer is letting him lead the latter to Nicky.

Read More: Dexter: Is Bayfront High School a Real High School in Miami?