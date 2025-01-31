Dexter: Original Sin Episode 8 Recap: Business and Pleasure

The eighth episode of Paramount+ with Showtime’s crime drama series ‘Dexter: Original Sin,’ titled ‘Business and Pleasure,’ revolves around Dexter Morgan’s realization that Captain Aaron Spencer is the killer of Jimmy Powell and the kidnapper of the cop’s own son, Nicky. He shares his observations with Harry Morgan, but the latter is not ready to see his longtime friend and colleague in a different light. Debra’s pursuit of freedom ends abruptly, making her return to her house after a brief hiatus. Harry and María LaGuerta’s investigation into the NHI killer forces the former to open a can of worms that can severely affect his life and career! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Aaron Spencer Reveals Himself as Jimmy’s Killer and Nicky’s Kidnapper

‘Business and Pleasure’ begins with the confirmation that Aaron Spencer is indeed behind the murder of Jimmy Powell and the kidnapping of Nicky. Using sleeping pills, he ensures that his son is unconscious ahead of an elaborate scheme. Dexter shares his inferences with Harry, who believes that his adoptive son is projecting darkness within him on others. As far as he is concerned, he has known Aaron for decades, which is a valid enough reason for him to believe that the captain is not the person they are looking for. Harry then asks Dexter to find Debra rather than pursuing a worthless inference.

Meanwhile, Debra is cherishing her time with Gio at his apartment. As she immerses herself in the comfort and luxury of her partner’s lifestyle, he invites her to join him on a business trip to Bimini in the Bahamas. They celebrate their time on the island with a few of the businessman’s friends. As the day progresses, Debra accidentally sees a big box being carried to her boyfriend’s yacht. To divert her attention from the box, Gio gifts her a diamond bracelet, which causes euphoria in her. She even tells him that she loves him, marking a significant step in their growing relationship.

Dexter follows Harry’s order and starts to look for Debra. He uses the information he garners from Sofia and the crime database to find Gio’s address, where he meets the businessman’s fiancée. The young woman clarifies that Debra is being cheated on, and she further reveals the present location of the guy, only for the forensic expert to embark on a quick trip to Bimini. By then, his sister’s curiosity gets the better of her senses, making her try to find out what was inside the box. Gio intervenes before she can discover the same, which can be drugs or any similar illegal substance, paving the way for their break up. As she immerses herself in sadness, Dexter arrives and picks her up from the island.

The Investigation into the NHI Killer Leads Harry to Brian Moser

Harry and María LaGuerta arrive in Tampa from Miami to investigate Paul Petrie, a suspect in the NHI killer case. After reaching the person’s address, they encounter a flier from the Tampa Police Department, deeming the place as a crime scene. They reach out to Detective Raymond and Officer Bean to explain the situation, only to learn that the man they are looking for was killed three weeks ago, even before the murders in Miami happened. Since Petrie worked as a psychiatrist before his death, the two Miami officers decide to look through the list of patients to run their names in the system in their city for matches.

While going through the patients’ files, Harry comes across the paperwork of Brian Moser, who is none other than Dexter’s biological brother and the son of his former partner, Laura. The detective further discovers that the patient file clearly mentions his affair with Brian’s mother and how it impacted him. Fearing that these details will end up in the hands of a colleague like LaGuerta as part of the case investigation, Harry tears down the particular page, destroys it, and hides the entire file in his bag. The details in Brian’s documents also make him realize that one of the victims of the NHI killer was the young man’s nurse in charge.

This connection between Brian and the NHI killer case makes him a suspect, at least in Harry’s eyes. Despite the cop’s attempt to hide the file, LaGuerta comes across the same, even though she does not get enough time to learn anything significant from it. The flashback sequences show how Hector Estrada found out about Laura’s affair with Harry through his men, which made his drug cartel gang abduct her and her two sons to kill her.

Aaron Spencer Pulls Off a Drama to Divert the Cops to Drug Cartels

Even though Harry asks Dexter not to pursue Aaron Spencer as a suspect, the serial killer can barely control himself. At his office, he is greeted by a hill of cold-case files the captain wants him to go through to analyze blood spatter records. The forensic expert sees through his superior and becomes convinced that the files are the latter’s way of keeping him engaged in something other than Nicky’s disappearance. Dexter believes that Aaron would have used him to solve the most important case in the captain’s life if he is actually wrong about the latter being a criminal mastermind.

This conviction makes Dexter follow Aaron when the captain leaves his office. The forensic expert eventually watches his superior giving a bag and a stack of money to a young man, who takes the same to a house. Later in the day, the Miami PD receives a tip that states Nicky has been spotted at a drug cartel’s stash house. The officers arrive at the same house where the young man goes after meeting Aaron. Inside the home, the captain and his subordinates hold two men and a woman at gunpoint to track down Nicky, whose bloodied t-shirt is found in the place.

Soon, a shootout ensues between the alleged drug cartel members and the cops. The officers kill the men and the woman, but only after one of them succeeds in shooting down Bobby Watt. As Harry’s partner fights to stay alive, Dexter recovers the same plastic bag from the house, which convinces him that Aaron gave the t-shirt to the unnamed young man to plant the same inside the home. While the police captain’s motive remains under wraps, it is connected to the drug cartels. One way or another, Aaron is using his child’s kidnapping as a license to hunt down people who are alleged to be drug cartel members, which has to be approached with his history with similar organizations in mind.

Read More: Dexter: Is Bayfront High School a Real High School in Miami?