10 Documentaries Like Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal You Must See

The documentary ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal’ sheds light on the infamous data breach of the Ashley Madison website, a dating platform designed for extramarital affairs. This Netflix mini-series explores the fallout from the 2015 cyberattack, which exposed the personal information of millions of users, leading to public shaming, broken marriages, and even suicides. It features interviews with former employees, cybersecurity experts, and affected users, offering a comprehensive look at the ethical and personal ramifications of the breach.

The documentary also critiques the site’s operations and societal attitudes toward infidelity, making it a compelling examination of privacy, trust, and morality in the digital age. If you’re eager for more real-life exposé-driven stories that look into scandal, deception, and the consequences of hidden truths, check out these 10 documentaries similar to ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal.’

10. Betrayal: The Perfect Husband (2023)

In the documentary ‘Betrayal: The Perfect Husband,’ audiences are drawn into the heartbreaking saga of Jen Faison, whose love story with her college sweetheart, Spencer Herron, takes a devastating turn. Initially believing she had found her happily ever after with the beloved high school teacher, Faison’s world shatters when she uncovers a hidden reality of lies, infidelity, and criminal misconduct. Through emotional interviews, the film exposes Herron’s web of deceit, featuring testimonies from multiple women ensnared in his affairs and the courageous student who exposed his reign of sexual improprieties, unraveling the facade of their seemingly perfect life. This narrative echoes the themes explored in ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal,’ both shedding light on the intricate webs of betrayal and deception that can fracture even the most idyllic relationships.

9. The Clinton Affair (2018)

In ‘The Clinton Affair,’ viewers witness a different facet of scandal and deception, this time within the political arena. The documentary scrutinizes the infamous extramarital relationship between President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky, unveiling the profound ramifications on both personal and political fronts. Despite the distinct context, parallels emerge with ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal,’ as both documentaries look into the repercussions of secret affairs and the erosion of trust, albeit in disparate spheres — one within the confines of marriage and personal relationships, the other within the highest echelons of power and public scrutiny.

8. Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror (2022)

Within ‘Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror,’ directed by Choi Jin-sung, viewers are plunged into the depths of the internet’s underbelly, where anonymity fosters a culture of exploitation and crime. The film chronicles the harrowing journey of cyber-police officers as they unravel the sinister network of online chat rooms perpetrating sex crimes, particularly the notorious ‘Nth Room‘ case, deemed one of the worst sex crimes in Korea.

As they navigate the complexities of cybersex trafficking and blackmail, their relentless pursuit echoes the investigative fervor seen in ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal.’ Both documentaries shed light on the dangers lurking in the digital realm and the urgent need to confront the pervasive issues of online exploitation and deceit.

7. We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks (2013)

‘We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks,’ brought to life by director Alex Gibney, is an exploration of one of the most polarizing narratives of the digital age. This riveting documentary navigates the intricate landscape of WikiLeaks and its enigmatic figurehead, Julian Assange. As the film peels back the layers of secrecy surrounding government leaks and whistleblowing, it resonates with the themes of revelation and deceit echoed in ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal.’ Both documentaries offer a stark examination of truth and transparency in the face of hidden agendas and personal motivations.

6. Diary Of A Cheating Man (2015)

Brought to you by the creators of ‘Diary Of A Cheating Woman,’ comes a documentary that taps into the secretive world of infidelity from a male perspective. Directed by Veronica Garcia, ‘Diary Of A Cheating Man’ boldly tackles the age-old question of why men cheat, offering a candid and celebrity-filled exploration. Featuring Don Benjamin and Tyga, this tell-all film challenges societal norms and sheds light on the motivations behind male infidelity with dark humor and brutal honesty. Just as ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal’ unveils the conundrums of extramarital affairs, ‘Diary Of A Cheating Man’ sheds light on the motivations behind infidelity, sparking conversations about trust, temptation, and the human condition.

5. Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (2021)

‘Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal’ and ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal’ share common ground in their exploration of deception and moral compromise. While ‘Ashley Madison’ is submerged in murky waters of extramarital affairs, ‘Operation Varsity Blues’ exposes systemic corruption within the higher education system. Both documentaries shed light on the lengths individuals will go to achieve their desired outcomes, often at the expense of honesty and integrity.

In ‘Operation Varsity Blues,’ directed by Chris Smith, viewers are immersed in the scandal surrounding wealthy parents bribing college admissions officials to secure spots for their children in prestigious universities. The film features reenactments, where Matthew Modine appears as Rick Singer, and interviews with key figures, providing a revealing look at privilege and entitlement in academia.

4. The Great Hack (2019)

‘The Great Hack’ and ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal’ both unravel the intricate webs of deception, albeit in different contexts. While ‘Ashley Madison’ explores the fallout of a massive data breach exposing extramarital affairs, ‘The Great Hack’ revolves around the world of data mining and political manipulation. Directed by Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim, the documentary examines the Cambridge Analytica scandal, revealing how personal data was exploited to influence elections and sway public opinion. Through interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, the film exposes the ethical implications of data privacy breaches and the erosion of trust in the digital age.

3. Deep Web (2015)

With respect to ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal,’ ‘Deep Web’ plunges into the hidden layers of the internet, exploring the problems of online anonymity and the ramifications of digital freedom. Directed by Alex Winter, the documentary sheds light on the Silk Road marketplace and the arrest of its founder, Ross Ulbricht. Much like the sensationalism of extramarital affairs and deep-buried information coming out, ‘Deep Web’ is also about the realm of underground economies and the ethical debates surrounding online privacy and government surveillance. Through interviews and archival footage, the film provides a thought-provoking examination of the intersection between technology, crime, and individual liberties in the digital era.

2. Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (2023)

‘Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe’ dabbles in the disturbing world of Twin Flames Universe, a cult promising divine love connections, akin to ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal’ in its exploration of deceptive practices. Directed and produced by Marina Zenovich, the series uncovers the sinister workings of leaders Jeff and Shaleia Divine.

Drawing from Alice Hines’ investigative reporting for Vanity Fair, it reveals how desperate seekers fell prey to manipulation, going to extreme lengths to find their supposed soulmates. As ‘Ashley Madison’ exposes the consequences of online deception, ‘Desperately Seeking Soulmate’ unveils the dangers of spiritual exploitation, highlighting the vulnerability of individuals seeking fulfillment.

1. Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Cyber Attacks (2016)

For those enthralled by the scandalous revelations in ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal,’ ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Cyber Attacks’ is a must-watch continuation. Building upon the same scandal and intrigue, this documentary excavates the aftermath of the notorious cyber breach, offering fresh insights into the fallout and the evolving landscape of cybersecurity. With Rebecca Humphries as the narrator, viewers are guided through the intricacies of the cyber attacks and their far-reaching implications. Notably, the appearance of Noel Biderman, the former CEO of Ashley Madison, along with testimonies from several Ashley Madison users, adds layers of authenticity and perspective to the narrative.

