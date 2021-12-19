Hallmark’s Tis the Season To Be Merry: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Hallmark is known to treat viewers every year with several heartwarming and engaging Christmas movies with different stories and characters. Directed by Gary Yates, ‘Tis the Season To Be Merry’ revolves around Merry, a successful dating advice writer who writes a book about her real-life romantic experiences, featuring a fictional fiancé Dale, who is next to perfect. Trouble arises when her publisher believes Dale to be real, and Merry finds herself in a fix whether to tell the truth. When Merry goes back home to think of a solution, she bumps into Adam-her best friend’s brother.

Though the two are as different as chalk and cheese, they soon end up realizing that they are more similar than they think. As the two come closer to each other, Merry decides to bend her own rules for Adam as she finds her fictional character coming to life. A touching romance set amidst the festive season in a snowy town, ‘Tis the Season To Be Merry’ is a fun story to watch with loved ones. If you are keen to know where this movie was filmed, you’ve found an ally in us. Let’s find out together.

Tis the Season To Be Merry Filming Locations

Though the story is set in picturesque Vermont, ‘Tis the Season To Be Merry’ was most likely filmed in the province of British Columbia, particularly in Vancouver. Principal photography commenced on October 19, 2021, and was completed in November 2021. With its gorgeous and diverse geography, British Columbia is a much sought-after filming location by major production houses. The stunning coastline, forest covers, snow-capped mountains, and the numerous islands- all come together to form the perfect canvas for filming different categories of movies and TV shows.

Apart from its landscape, the province has various other plus points such as the regional tax incentives on filmmaking, availability of the latest production technology and equipments, and also a well-connected network of experienced actors and crew. Prominent movies such as ‘The Revenant,’ ‘The Santa Clause 2,’ ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,’ and ‘Good Boys‘ were also filmed in British Columbia. Here are more details about the filming locations of ‘Tis the Season To Be Merry.’

Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver is the one-stop destination for the filming of several Hallmark productions, and was most probably also an important filming location for ‘Tis the Season To Be Merry.’ The city is popularly known as “Hollywood North,” and is a buzzing center for art, theatre, music, and cultural events. Its scenery can be adapted to pass off as almost any city in the world for production setups, and the consistent cloud cover provides good natural lighting for filming.

The Orpheum, Vancouver Art Gallery, VanDusen Botanical Gardens, and the University of British Columbia are some of the spots in Vancouver that have featured in several movies and TV series. The movies ‘The Interview,’ ‘If I Stay,’ ‘Deadpool,’ and ‘A Dickens of a Holiday‘ were also filmed in this seaport city.

Tis the Season To Be Merry Cast

‘She’s All That’ fame Rachael Leigh Cook plays Merry Rozelle, an established author conflicted between the truth and fiction. Opposite her is Travis Van Winkle as Adam, a dynamic aid worker who is the brother of Merry’s best friend. Cook has also played remarkable roles in the movies ‘Love, Guaranteed‘ and ‘Cross Country Christmas,’ as well as the hit TV series ‘Criminal Minds.’

Van Winkle’s notable works include the movies ‘Transformers‘ and ‘Friday the 13th,’ as well as the Netflix series ‘You.’ Apart from these two, the cast of ‘Tis the Season To Be Merry’ also includes Amy Groening (Darlene), Adam Hurtig (James Smith), John B. Lowe (Bill Walters), Karen Malina White (Sonia Hendricks), Paul Essiembre (Joe Manning), and Micaela Lozano (Julie).

