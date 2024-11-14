Haylie Duff to Direct ‘Family for Hire’ Next

Haylie Duff has locked in her next directorial work ahead of the release of her two TV movies! The Cinemaholic has learned that the filmmaker will helm the thriller movie ‘Family for Hire.’ The project will start filming in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 3. The cast of the film has yet to be announced.

The plot follows Sadie Monroe, a single mother whose desperate search for stability makes her move into a mysterious manor with her two teenage children, Olivia and Max, in exchange for light housework. Their elderly hosts, Grant and Evelyn, seem friendly initially, but odd behaviors and eerie events soon begin to surface. Sadie and her kids realize the old couple’s desire for a family goes beyond hospitality, drawing them into a suspenseful struggle as they uncover the house’s dark secrets. In a race against time, Sadie must protect her kids from the sinister forces lurking within their new home.

Haylie has previously helmed a handful of TV movies. These include the thriller films ‘Killer Nurses,’ ‘Killing All My Sisters,’ ‘The Neighbors Are Watching,’ ‘My Professor’s Guide to Murder,’ and the romantic comedy ‘Project Baby.’ As a director, she has two projects in the pipeline: Kabby Borders-led ‘From Dangerous Heights’ and ‘A Reboot Gone Wrong,’ starring Meghan Carrasquillo and Nancy Harding.

Haylie is also a renowned actress. She appeared as Amy Sanders in ‘Lizzie McGuire,’ alongside her sister Hilary Duff, who plays the iconic titular character. Her prominent credits include Sandy Jameson in The CW’s ‘7th Heaven,’ which centers on a Protestant family living in Glen Oak, California. Another notable character she played is Summer Wheatly in Jared Hess’ ‘Napoleon Dynamite,’ a coming-of-age comedy film that revolves around the titular high school teenager (Jon Heder) who grapples with several issues at home and school.

Besides these projects, Haylie has a lot of TV movies and shows to her name, including ‘Muffin Top: A Love Story,’ ‘Slightly Single in L.A.,’ ‘The Sandman,’ ‘Real Rob’ and ‘Blackout.’ She was also part of the voice cast of the animated films ‘The Ladybug’ and ‘My Sweet Monster.’ Her latest acting credits include the crime drama ‘Badge of Honor,’ starring Mena Suvari and Martin Sheen, and Matt Berman’s comedy film ‘The Baby Pact,’ featuring Gail O’Grady.

Atlanta has served as the filming location for films like ‘Civil War,’ ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ ‘The Idea of You’ and ‘They Cloned Tyrone.’

Read More: Mayor of Kingstown Renewed For Season 4 at Paramount+