The mid-season finale of ABC’s crime drama series ‘High Potential’ revolves around an unusual case that demands Morgan Gillory’s intelligence to save an innocent man’s life. The circumstances of the investigation are extraordinary, which limits the consultant’s resources to solve the crime within a very short period. The assignment becomes personal for the protagonist as the safety of her eldest child, Ava, depends on her ability to deliver a result. The seventh episode of the show, titled ‘One of Us,’ then concludes with a high point in Morgan’s career and personal life. Before the series enters a period of hiatus, we also get to see her striking a connection with a charming man! SPOILERS AHEAD.

High Potential Episode 7 Recap

‘One of Us’ begins with Ava winning a board game against Morgan and Elliot, only to earn a “yes day” with her mother as the reward. The teenager decides to visit the LAPD consultant’s workplace first, with many more activities planned for the rest of the day. Morgan takes Ava to her police station and introduces her to her colleagues, such as Daphne, Oz, and Karadec. When Ava leaves for the restroom, a woman and a man hold several cops hostage inside the Major Crimes office.

Morgan asks Ava to escape from the station before the two individuals take her mobile phone away. They reveal that they have planted several bombs inside the building to gain leverage. The criminals have only one demand: the reinvestigation of the murder of Frances Webber, a distinguished Army personnel and trainer, to prove that their companion, Logan Hanson, is innocent. Meanwhile, Karadec and Oz join their boss, Selena, outside the station with a SWAT team on the premises to engage with the hostage-takers. They soon discover that the woman and man are Brooke Kirkman, Logan’s girlfriend, and Jeremy Davis, the couple’s compatriot and friend.

Brooke and Jeremy threaten to detonate the bombs if the detectives in charge fail to solve the murder case and release Logan from custody. While Morgan starts to put her skills to use, Ava shows up with Tom, a janitor working in the station. The daughter tells her mother that she couldn’t abandon the latter and run away. Outside the station, Selena wonders what more she can do when all the pieces of evidence point to Logan as the murderer. That’s when the protagonist turns her attention to the blood pattern discovered at the crime scene. She notices that the table where Frances’ body was found had a piece of paper that was removed after the murder was committed. Karadec checks the victim’s computer and finds a form that is used to report Army personnel.

Who Killed Frances Webber? Why?

Frances Webber is killed by Benjamin, an Army officer trained by the former. During the initial investigation, the detective in charge of the case arrested Logan Hanson upon theorizing that he murdered the victim after having a fight about his wish to leave the force. Such a predicament doesn’t align with the form Morgan and Karadec find in Frances’ computer since Logan is an exemplary officer who has all the right to make a decision concerning his future. From what she learns about the victim, it becomes clear to Morgan that Frances wouldn’t have stopped or provoked Logan from pursuing his dream.

This realization turns Morgan’s attention towards Frances’ mobile phone. She finds his daughter, Lauren, on the contact list and instructs Karadec to talk to her. The detective finds out that the victim canceled a dinner date with his child before getting murdered. She continues her investigation by delving into the registered locations of the officer, only to learn that he had visited a sketchy place known for drug dealings and prostitution. The next place he went after stopping by this location was a rehabilitation center. Morgan connects the dots and discovers that Frances picked up someone from the first place and dropped him in the second.

The discovery of the killer’s identity gets complicated when the rehabilitation center refuses to share the details concerning a patient. However, it doesn’t stop Morgan, who finds out that Frances had a tracker planted in the suspect to look for him. Using the device, she discovers that the person they are looking for is Benjamin, an army officer like Logan. Frances was immensely compassionate when it came to his students and mentees. He always went to extreme lengths to look after them as a father figure, which explains why he was committed to taking Benjamin to a rehabilitation center and stopping him from consuming drugs.

However, this doesn’t mean that Frances let his feelings and sympathies influence his duties and responsibilities. He was a sincere officer who couldn’t stop himself from writing a report against Benjamin detailing his drug addiction. As an experienced officer, he might have known how dangerous it is to let an addict become a soldier, especially when the latter is supposed to make decisions that concern his compatriots’ fates. When he was writing his report against Benjamin, the trainee showed up and killed his mentor to protect his job. He then disappeared from the RV with the report, only for Morgan to notice the same and solve the murder case.

Why Does Brooke Kirkman Use a Fake Bomb?

The identification of Benjamin as the murderer fulfills the demand put forward by Brooke Kirkman and Jeremy Davis. However, the latter is not ready to release the hostages since he inadvertently shoots down a civilian and “earns” an attempted homicide charge. He becomes paranoid and threatens to detonate the bombs. That’s when Morgan reveals a startling discovery: Brooke hasn’t brought any real bombs to the police station. The consultant infers the same after keeping an eye on the woman’s symptoms as a soon-to-be mother. She realizes that Brooke is expecting a child with Logan. As someone who has given birth to a handful of children, she is familiar with how a mother acts.

Morgan is convinced that a mother who hopes to welcome a new life to the world wouldn’t carry a bomb around. Brooke confirms that the consultant is right to Jeremy, which gives Daphne the green light to take him down. The two hostage-takers then get arrested for terrorizing an office full of police officers. Morgan can empathize with Brooke since the latter is struggling with the arrest of her boyfriend, who is also the father of her unborn baby. However, she cannot forgive the person who threatens her daughter’s life. The consultant’s intelligence and timely intervention save Logan from a murder charge and her colleagues from Jeremy’s paranoia.

Do Morgan and Tom Get Together?

Morgan and Tom have been cherishing an unusual companionship ever since their first meeting. Even though they get acquainted when the latter warns the former about making a mess in the office, the interaction only makes him appealing in her eyes. She then gives him her incorrect number, which clarifies that she is interested in him. This turn of events helps him muster the courage to ask her out on a date. Although things go south after they decide to meet outside work, what follows only increases Tom’s chances of becoming Morgan’s new boyfriend.

When Brooke and Jeremy hold Morgan, Ava, and several others hostage, Tom deals with the predicament commendably. He diverts the attention of the two criminals to give the mother and daughter a moment to hug and comfort each other. He can understand what’s going on in the consultant’s mind as a mom, which is an unignorable green flag for Morgan. As someone who nurtures three children, she is expected to admire Tom’s understanding behavior. He further displays his courage by trying to take down Jeremy and protect other hostages. This selfless act of putting his life on the line must have also impressed Morgan considerably.

Tom’s bravery may convince Morgan that she can trust him to look after her children. He has also shown his responsibility by attending night classes to become a nurse, which further adds to his pros in the eyes of his new date. Considering all these factors, we can expect them to show up as two lovebirds when ‘High Potential’ returns to ABC after the mid-season hiatus.

