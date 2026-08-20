Sometimes, we have a long weekend ahead of us with no plans at all. Playing a long movie in the background while doing daily chores makes for the best course of action. We understand that such movies can get mundane sometimes, but then, on other days, some flicks also help us kill time. Some movies may just have a runtime of 90 minutes, but they’re so slow that it feels like an eternity. On the flip side, some movies are so long that it’ll take days to finish them, even if you don’t take a break. One of them is ‘Modern Times Forever,’ which is 240 hours long! Imagine a movie lasting for ten days straight!

In recent times, the norm has been to make movies that are close to two hours long. This duration does hit the sweet spot because it is enough to build a good storyline without bugging the viewers. However, a few movies defy the rule to give the audience something truly exceptional. We’ve made a list of such productions that may just be a little more time-consuming but are surely worth watching.

29. The Greatest of All Time (2024) [3 h 1m]

‘The Greatest of All Time’ is an action thriller featuring Vijay, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, and Prashanth. The film follows M. S. Gandhi (Vijay), who retires from his job in the Special Anti-Terrorism Squad after losing a loved one on a mission. Years later, upon being asked to carry out a high-stakes mission, he agrees, only to be forced to face his traumatic past, literally. Now, it is solely up to him to make sense of it all. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, ‘The Greatest of All Time’ was the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film after its release. You can watch it here.

28. Devara Part 1 (2024) [2h 51 m]

Koratala Siva’s ‘Devara Part 1’ is an Indian Telugu-language drama starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr, AKA Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj. The epic-scale action drama tells the story of Devara, a brave man who takes drastic measures to keep his village folk from entering the smuggling business, and his timid son, Vara, who is recruited by Devara’s enemies to kill him and earn money by smuggling. Jr NTR plays the roles of Devara and Vara in a compelling manner, adding to the overall narrative underscored by stunning visuals and an interesting story. You can watch it here.

27. Kalki 2898 AD (2024) [3h 1m]

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is an Indian Tamil-language dystopian sci-fi epic drama garnished with mythology. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it has two plots that move forward parallelly but are connected. One centers on Bhairava (Prabhas), a solitary bounty hunter who dreams of entering the Complex, a megastructure from where god-king Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan) rules the city of Kasi. The other plot centers on Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan), a mythological figure who awaits the arrival of Kalki, Lord Vishnu’s last avatar. How Bhairava, Ashwatthama, and Kalki are connected is what we find out in the film. A breakthrough in the Indian sci-fi genre, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a must-watch, especially due to the way it blends sci-fi and mythology and gives the mixture a visually stunning shape. It can be watched here.

26. Amaran (2024) [2h 49m]

Rajkumar Periasamy’s Tamil biographical war movie ‘Amara’ is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who sacrificed his life during a counterterrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir, India, on April 25, 2014. Told from Mukund’s wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese’s (Sai Pallavi) perspective, the film follows Varadarajan (Sivakarthikeyan) from his training days to his service in the Indian army and how he showed valor in numerous battles as a member of the CAT (Counter Assault Team) Team. Gripping in its execution and underscored by brilliant action sequences, ‘Amaran’ is a must-watch war drama that became one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies ever. You can watch it here.

25. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024) [2h 42m]

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is a Bollywood movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Bade Miyan (Hindi for ‘the elder’), aka Freddie, and Tiger Shroff as Chote Miyan (Hindi for ‘the younger’), aka Rocky, two court-martialed soldiers who are re-recruited to stop a villainous, masked terrorist from taking control of Indian Army’s advanced defense system. One of the most expensive Indian films ever, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is packed with large-scale action as well as close-quarter combat. The cast also includes Manushi Chhillar, Ronit Roy, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha. You can watch the movie here.

24. Thug Life (2025) [2h 44m]

‘Thug Life’ is an Indian Tamil-language gangster drama directed by Mani Ratnam. The politically-charged narrative centers on the brotherly relationship between Shaktiraj, a gangster, and Amar, whom Shaktiraj adopted as a kid after a shootout that killed the latter’s father. As time passes, Shaktiraj slowly introduces Amar to the business, something the former’s brother Manikyam doesn’t like at all. Moreover, there is also the rival gangster Sadanand, who intends to bring an end to Shaktiraj and his gang. Starring Kamal Haasan as Shaktiraj, Nassar as Manikyam, Silambarasan TR as Amar, and Mahesh Manjrekar as Sadanand, ‘Thug Life’ is a full-fledged thriller that skims over family dynamics, romance, crime, and action. It can be streamed here.

23. Retro (2025) [2h 42m]

The Tamil-language action thriller movie ‘Retro’ revolves around a guy named Paari, the adopted son of gangster Thilagan. A botched business deal of Thilagan and Paari’s search for his ladylove Rukmini, who left him due to his criminal lifestyle, eventually bring Paari to the Andaman Islands. There, he locks horns with cult leader Michael. His time there also enlightens him about his biological parents and the prophecy connected to the scar on his stomach, which he must fulfill. All these narratives are sewn together in a dramatic manner and executed in a thoroughly entertaining style. The movie stars Suriya as Paari, Pooja Hegde as Rukmini, Joju George as Thilagan, and Vidhu as Michael. You can binge it here.

22. Jawan (2023) [2h 49m]

Motivated by a fervent determination to correct societal injustices, Vikram initiates a crusade to eradicate Kalee, accompanied by a compelling set of demands for the government, setting the scene for a riveting and high-stakes confrontation. The movie effectively communicates a potent social message, shedding light on pervasive issues such as political corruption, the struggles of farmers, and deficiencies in the healthcare system. It underscores the pivotal role of the index finger in elections, portraying it as a symbol of citizens’ active involvement in shaping the destiny of their nation. The film becomes a powerful commentary on the urgent need for social change and civic engagement. Feel free to stream it here.

21. Love Destiny: The Movie (2022) [2h 46m]

‘Love Destiny: The Movie’ is a Thai historical romance film directed by Adisorn Tresirikasem. The film is a sequel to the series ‘Love Destiny,’ which aired in 2018. Transporting audiences to the mesmerizing Rattanakosin period, the story follows Dej and Karaket, reincarnated lovers navigating the nuances of destiny. While Bhop is convinced of their eternal bond, Gaysorn remains skeptical, leading to a myriad of emotions, misunderstandings, and adventures. The presence of Ranee Campen and Thanavat Vatthanaputi adds a layer of authenticity, making the past come alive on screen. A blend of romance, drama, and history, the film enchants for 166 minutes. You may watch ‘Love Destiny: The Movie’ here.

20. Jagame Thandhiram (2021) [ 2h 38m]

Directed and co-written by Karthik Subbaraj, ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ is a Tamil-language action thriller film that stars Dhanush, James Cosmo, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The movie revolves around Suruli, a nomadic gangster who is known for his compassionate and kind-hearted nature. While in London, he unexpectedly crosses paths with a beautiful singer named Attila and ends up falling in love with her. Unfortunately, his criminal connections and activities in the city come back to haunt him as Suruli is pushed to fight for a place to call home. You can check out the film here.

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19. How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (2022) [2h 59m]

‘How I Fell in Love with a Gangster’ is a Polish biographical drama film directed by Maciej Kawulski. Drawing inspiration from the real-life story of Nikodem Skotarczak, the film traces the rise and fall of the charismatic Nikos as he ventures deep into the world of crime. As Europe grapples with the Cold War, Nikos’s journey from a small-time criminal to the “King of the Coast” takes center stage, mirroring societal shifts. Agnieszka Grochowska’s portrayal of Milena adds depth to Nikos’s journey, exposing the man behind the legend. An epic exploration of ambition, love, and tragedy, this film demands attention with its runtime of 179 minutes. You can watch ‘How I Fell in Love with a Gangster’ here.

18. 22 July (2018) [2h 23m]

The devastating bombings that took place in Norway in 2011 have been dramatized in the Netflix movie ’22 July.’ It is based on a book by the journalist Åsne Seierstad called ‘One of Us: The Story of a Massacre in Norway — and Its Aftermath.’ When teenagers arrive at a summer camp organized by a youth party, they expect to have some fun in the sun. But when the culprit of a previous bombing shows up on-site, the children must do whatever they can to save themselves. The movie paints the poignant reality of the bloodshed prevalent in society today. Plus, when you think about a country like America, where gun violence makes the headlines daily, ’22 July’ really does make for a compelling watch that you can enjoy right here.

17. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018) [2h 12m]

The Coen Brothers are back once again, and this time, they explore the Western genre with ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.’ Essentially, it is an anthology of 6 different stories that follow diverse themes. The film kicks off on a funny note, but by the end, you will have felt a plethora of emotions. It is one of their best movies to date. Starring James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, Zoe Kazan, Liam Neeson, Tim Blake Nelson, and many others, the film garnered three Oscar nominations, including one for Best Adapted Screenplay. With an enriching plot, stellar performances, and fantastic cinematography, it is one movie you should add to your list. You can stream it here.

16. ¡Que viva México! (2023) [3h 11m]

‘¡Que viva México!’ is a black-comedy film directed by Luis Estrada. Tackling the contradictions of modern-day Mexico, this political satire film introduces Pancho Reyes, a middle-class man distanced from his roots. But a death in the family and the potential for inheritance pull him back, unraveling a tale of comedy, tragedy, and self-realization. With powerhouses like Alfonso Herrera and Damián Alcázar, the narrative oscillates between humor and sharp political critiques. A satirical take on society and politics, the film’s engagement is heightened by its 191-minute runtime. You may watch the film here.

15. Animal (2023) [3h 20m]

With approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes of runtime, ‘Animal’ is one of the longest Indian films ever. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and follows Ranvijay “Vijay” Singh, son of a wealthy business tycoon, Balbir Singh. After Balbir Singh is attacked and ends up in the hospital, Vijay vows revenge on those responsible. However, his toxic relationship with his father and his animalistic nature are what make him a menace to his family. With a brutal, gruesome, and no-holds-barred portrayal of a toxic masculine fellow, ‘Animal’ stars Ranbir Kapoor as Vijay and Anil Kapoor as Balbir Singh, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri and Bobby Deol. You can stream it here.

14. Minnal Murali (2022) [2h 39m]

‘Minnal Murali’ is an Indian Malayalam-language superhero film written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. The Basil Joseph directorial centers upon an ordinary tailor named Jaison, who works hard to make a living. One day, he accidentally gets struck by lightning, but to his surprise, he escapes unharmed from the incident. Later, Jaison learns that he has mysteriously acquired supernatural abilities. Although the experience is life-changing, he is sadly accused of an unsolved crime, and to make matters worse, the villagers turn up against him. You can stream the film here.

13. The Forest of Love (2019) [2h 31m]

Starring Kippei Shiina, Kyoko Hinami, and Shinnosuke Mitsushima, ‘The Forest of Love’ is a Japanese crime-thriller film. The movie revolves around a dangerous con artist who gets involved with a bunch of teenage wannabe filmmakers and pushes himself into the personal lives of two grief-scarred young women. As he slowly manipulates the young adults into committing the most horrific crimes imaginable, he hurts and manipulates their families in the process. The crime thriller is loosely based on the life of convicted serial killer Futoshi Matsunaga, who was active from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s in the Kyushu island of Japan. You can stream it here.

12. Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 (2024) [3h 45m]

‘Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2’ is an Indian Telugu-language action drama and the second installment in the ‘Pushpa’ trilogy. The film follows the titular gangster Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), who takes his illegal red sandalwood smuggling business international but, as expected, faces a lot of new obstacles. He also intends to topple the state government after the CM disrespects him. Meanwhile, IPS officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil), who locked horns with Pushpa in the first movie, continues trying to bring down the latter’s entire smuggling business by whatever means necessary. With an entertaining mix of drama, politics, action, and humor, ‘Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2’ not only serves as a worthy successor to the first part but also ups the anticipation for the third and final movie. You can watch it here.

11. Da 5 Bloods (2020) [2h 34m]

Spike Lee is easily one of the most recognized names in Hollywood today, and this can be attributed to his amazing storytelling skills. Be it ‘Do The Right Thing’ or ‘BlacKkKlansman,’ the man has highlighted some somewhat relevant issues of the black community. Now, he is back with ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ a movie that takes us on a journey with four Vietnam War veterans who have returned to the former warzone. But what are they looking for? Well, for one, the remains of their fallen squad leader. However, they had also buried treasure there in the past. Be ready, because this film is quite cogent and socially relevant. Plus, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Norm Lewis, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. have delivered some powerful performances. You may watch the film here.

10. Army of the Dead (2021) [ 2h 28m]

Starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, and Ana de la Reguera, ‘Army of the Dead‘ is a zombie heist film written by Zack Snyder, Shay Hatten, and Joby Harold. After Las Vegas is overrun by zombies, the region is walled to ensure that the undead is not able to reach other parts of the country. When the President releases a statement about nuking Sin City to purge the zombies for good, billionaire casino magnate Bly Tanaka realizes that he must hurry to save the $200 million he left behind in his casino vault. He hires decorated former mercenary Scott Ward to embark on a life-threatening mission to retrieve the mountains of cash before Las Vegas is nuked. You can check out the film here.

9. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (2023) [2h 16m]

Directed by Zack Snyder, ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire’ can be said to be Star Wars on steroids. The film is set in a fictional galaxy. It centers on Kora, a former soldier, who sets off on a journey to recruit the fiercest warriors to stage a rebellion against the Imperium, the armed forces of the Motherworld empire. This is after sadist Imperium admiral Atticus Noble threatens Kora’s current home, the moon of Veldt, and its people, who have become her new family. A signature Zach Snyder film packed with high-stakes action, ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire’ stars Sofia Boutella, Michiel Huisman, Ed Skrein, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Staz Nair, and Charlie Hunnam. You can watch it here.

8. Dhurandhar (2025) [3h 32m]

Directed by Aditya Dhar, ‘Dhurandhar’ is a spy action thriller that is based on real-life terrorist attacks on Indian soil and their aftermath. The Indian Intelligence Bureau sends a man named Hamza Ali Mazari to Pakistan so that he can infiltrate a terrorist network in Lyrai, Karachi. This desperate step is taken after the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. Hamza successfully joins the gang and becomes one of the most trusted soldiers of its leader, Rehman Dakait. While putting in motion a plan to eliminate Rehman, which includes dealing with Rehman’s enemies, including gangsters, cops, and politicians, as well as Indian officials, Hamza also tackles the emotional turmoil of attacks on Indian soil. Whether Hamza accomplishes his mission is revealed at the end of the movie. Directed by Aditya Dhar, ‘Dhurandhar’ became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time upon release. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. You can watch it here.

7. Main Vaapas Aaunga (2026) [2h 47m]

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ is an Indian Hindi-language (Bollywood) drama that explores a romance set during the Partition of India and its connection to an elderly man who is slowly losing his memory to dementia. 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal (Naseeruddin Shah) believes he is living in pre-Partition-era India, when India and Pakistan were one. He now wants to return to his ancestral home in Sargodha, which is currently a part of Punjab, Pakistan. His grandson, Nirvair (Diljit Dosanjh), a struggling stand-up comic in London, returns home to care for him and tries to make sense of his grandfather’s nonsensical rants about Martians, the moon, a cricket match, and other stuff. As Nirvair starts to connect the dots by speaking to the elder members of his family, he learns about his grandfather’s experiences before, during, and after the traumatic and horrific Partition, including the promise “to return” to his ladylove, Jiya (Sharvari). With a no-holds-barred depiction of the horrors of the Partition and a well-crafted romance within it, Imtiaz Ali paints an unforgettable picture set during an unforgettable period in Indian history. Vedang Raina plays the young version of Ishar. ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ can be streamed here.

6. RRR (2022) [ 3h 2m]

Like most other films in this list, writer-director S. S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ has a runtime of over three hours. The Telegu-language Indian movie is set during the British Raj and tells a primarily fictionalized story of two historical revolutionaries: Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan). After British administrator Scott Buxton and his wife Catherine abduct a young girl named Malli from the Gond tribe residing in a forest in Adilabad, Bheem comes to Delhi to rescue her. Meanwhile, Ram is an officer in the British Raj police force, which puts him and Bheem on an inevitable collision course. Eventually, they set aside their differences to take on the oppressive foreign government. ‘RRR’ is the epitome of Indian masala cinema. It has a little bit of every genre imaginable and offers an utterly entertaining ride to its audience. You can experience this masterpiece here.

5. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) [2h 19m]

Directed by Rian Johnson, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ serves as a standalone sequel to ‘Knives Out’ (2019) and takes Daniel Craig’s suave-sleeved detective Benoit Blanc to a private island in Greece. The island is owned by Miles Bron (Edward Norton), a tech billionaire who has invited his closest friends for some quality time together that also involves a game of murder mystery. However, Bron didn’t invite Craig, which means someone else among Bron’s friends did. But who? And why? Things soon get complex when Duke Cody, a friend of Bron, dies of poisoning. And it is up to Blanc to find the culprit before he or she strikes again. An entertaining and intriguing mystery thriller that is equally well stylized, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ also stars Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, and Janelle Monáe. You can watch it here.

4. Society of the Snow (2023) [2h 24m]

Directed by J. A. Bayona, ‘Society of the Snow’ provides the harrowing account of the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight tragedy and its aftermath. How the crash occurred, what tragic experiences the survivors underwent, and whether any of them made it out of the snow alive have been shown in a true-to-form manner that puts the viewer’s ability to bear the pain on the screen to the test. Based on Pablo Vierci’s 2009 eponymous book, the film received a Best International Feature Film nomination at the 2024 Oscars. The cast includes Enzo Vogrincic, Matías Recalt, Agustín Pardella, Tomas Wolf, and Diego Vegezzi. You can watch ‘Society of the Snow’ here.

3. All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) [2h 28m]

There are no winners in a war, and director Edward Berger’s German film ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is yet another graphic portrayal of World War I that makes that very clear. We follow a group of German boys who enlist in the army, all charged up with patriotism, only to be subjected to death and destruction on the Western Front, which was one of the main hotspots of the war. An anti-war film, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ shows how the struggle to survive triumphs over the honor that comes with laying down your life for your country. The cast includes Felix Kammerer, Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hülk, Edin Hasanovic, Aaron Hilmer, and Devid Striesow. Graphic, upfront, and powerful, this film is a must-watch. You can watch it here.

2. The Irishman (2019)[3h 29m]

The crime epic is directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a truck driver who eventually finds himself employed by the mobster Russell Bufalino. This film offers a gritty look at a life of crime and has been acclaimed globally for its script, adapted from Charles Brandt’s non-fiction book ‘I Heard You Paint Houses.’ Furthermore, with an ensemble cast of Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham, and Harvey Keitel, it is no surprise that the performances got rave reviews as well. This Netflix original is considered to be one of the best movies of the decade for a reason, so check it out at your earliest convenience, or you can watch it here right away.

1. Schindler’s List (1993) [3h 15m]

Steven Spielberg’s Holocaust epic ‘Schindler’s List’ shows how German businessman Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) saved the lives of over a thousand Polish Jews during the Holocaust by buying them from the sadistic SS officer Amon Göth (Ralph Fiennes) and giving them jobs in his factory. Spielberg’s presentation of the Holocaust is one of the most haunting ever made on film. In the beginning, the inhuman torture and murder of millions of Jews is set in pure contrast to Schindler’s detachment from the events as a money-minded businessman. However, with each new Jew bought, he starts to change, and by the end of the movie, he regrets not ‘getting more of them out.’ Full of heart-wrenching imagery and a painful score composed by John Williams, ‘Schindler’s List’ is based on Thomas Keneally’s ‘Schindler’s Ark.’ You can watch the film here.

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