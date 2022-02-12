Sometimes, we have a long weekend ahead of us with no plans at all. Somedays, playing a long movie in the background while doing daily chores makes for the best course of action. We do understand that such movies can get really mundane sometimes, but then, on other days, some flicks also help us kill our time. There are some movies that may just have a runtime of 90 minutes but they’re so slow that it feels like an eternity. On the flip side, there are some movies that are so long that it’ll take you days to finish them even if you don’t take a break. One of them is ‘Modern Times Forever’ which is 240 hours long! Imagine a movie lasting for 10 days straight!

In recent times, the norm is usually to make movies that are close to two hours long. This duration does hit the sweet spot because it is enough to build a good storyline without bugging the viewers. But a few movies defy the rule to give the audience something truly exceptional. So we thought of making a list of such productions that may just be a little more time consuming but are surely worth watching. You can catch them on Netflix.

15. Jagame Thandhiram (2021)

Directed and co-written by Karthik Subbaraj, ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ is a Tamil-language action thriller film that stars Dhanush, James Cosmo, Joju George, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The movie revolves around a Suruli, a nomadic gangster who is known for his compassionate and kind-hearted nature. While in London, he unexpectedly crosses paths with a beautiful singer named Attila and ends up falling in love with her. Unfortunately, his criminal connections and activities in the city come back to haunt him as Suruli is pushed to fight for a place to call home.

14. Minnal Murali (2022)

‘Minnal Murali’ is an Indian Malayalam-language superhero film written by Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew. The Basil Joseph directorial centers upon an ordinary tailor named Jaison who works hard to make a living. One day he accidentally gets struck by lightning, but to his surprise, he escapes unharmed from the incident. Later, Jaison learns that he has mysteriously acquired supernatural abilities. Although the experience is life-changing, he is sadly accused of an unsolved crime, and to make matters worse, the villagers turn up against him.

13. Dangal (2016)

Starring Aamir Khan, ‘Dangal’ is a biopic that revolves around the lives of two sensational Indian female wrestlers, Geeta and Babita Phogat. It chronicles how their father’s influence led them to success in the Commonwealth Games of 2010. With a runtime of 2 hours 49 minutes, this Bollywood film is definitely quite engaging. The film will keep you interested throughout and the intense training scenes will surely inspire. ‘Dangal’ is one of the best sports films made in Bollywood and will remain with you long after you’re done watching it. It also empowers women in sports and gives us an insight into the family’s dynamic. This biopic proves that it does not matter who you are or where you come from. If you work hard under the guidance of a great mentor, anything is possible.

12. Les Misérables (2012)



Inspired by what is considered to be one of the greatest novels of the 19th Century by Victor Hugo, ‘Les Misérables’ is a collection of various stories (with seemingly different themes) that come together as the script unfolds. Based primarily on Jean Valjean, an ex-convict, the film observes his rise to success and how his dark and clandestine past may just besmirch his present. Starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen, this musical is as gripping as it is emotional. We recommend watching it on a day where you want something more dramatic.

11. Army of the Dead (2021)

Starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, and Ana de la Reguera, ‘Army of the Dead’ is a zombie heist film written by Zack Snyder, Shay Hatten, and Joby Harold. After Las Vegas is overrun by zombies, the region is walled to ensure that the undead is not able to reach other parts of the country. When the President releases a statement about nuking the Sin City to purge the zombies for good, billionaire casino magnate Bly Tanaka realizes that he must hurry to save the $200 million he left behind in his casino vault. He hires decorated former mercenary Scott Ward to embark on a life-threatening mission to retrieve the mountains of cash before Las Vegas is nuked.

10. Troy (2004)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen, ‘Troy’ loosely retells the epic story of the Trojan Wars from Homer’s ‘Iliad.’ When Paris, the prince of Troy, convinces his love, the Queen of Sparta, to leave her husband and go with him, war breaks out between two nations. The script includes the themes of love, jealousy, bravery, honor, and glory, and this epic battle has a star-studded cast of Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, and Diane Kruger. It is the 8th highest-grossing film of the year, and the attention to detail is evident in the cinematography. Interestingly, ‘Troy’ even received an Oscar nomination for Best Costume Design. Check it out for its amazing action sequences.

9. Django Unchained (2012)

It really isn’t surprising that Westerns have a longer duration than most films today. But we’re really not complaining. After all, the genre is an extremely unique one as far as cinematography and direction are concerned. When you add to this Quentin Tarantino’s penchant for storytelling, you better believe that the result is transcendent. ‘Django Unchained’ is set during the Antebellum period and is inspired by Spaghetti Westerns. It is the story of the freed slave, Django (Jamie Foxx) who works with a bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz) to save his wife from a cruel but charming plantation owner (Leonardo DiCaprio). As with most Tarantino productions, you not only get beautiful performances, but also a gripping story. Be sure to check the film out if you haven’t already.

8. The Forest of Love (2019)

Starring Kippei Shiina, Kyoko Hinami, and Shinnosuke Mitsushima, ‘The Forest of Love’ is a Japanese crime-thriller film. The movie revolves around a dangerous con artist who gets involved with a bunch of teenage wannabe filmmakers and pushes himself into the personal lives of two grief-scarred young women. As he slowly manipulates the young adults into committing the most horrific crimes imaginable, he hurts and manipulates their families in the process. The crime thriller is loosely based on the life of convicted serial killer Futoshi Matsunaga who was active from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s in the Kyushu island of Japan.

7. Lagaan (2001)



People usually tend to associate Bollywood with flashy dance numbers and extremely cheesy dialogues. While we can’t really protest this perception, we do think it is imperative to note that there are many movies that are more… conventionally cinematic. ‘Lagaan’ is a story of love, brotherhood, oppression, and freedom, all under the guise of a cricket match.. Bhuvan is a farmer who accepts a challenge put forth to the villager by Captain Andrew Russell. Essentially, if the colonized Indians are able to emerge victoriously, they will not have to pay taxes for the next 3 years. Intriguing premise, right? Aamir Khan plays the lead role, and he really has established himself as a visionary in the Indian entertainment industry. This movie was also India’s submission to the 2002 Oscars.

6. The Hateful Eight (2015)



It really shouldn’t come as a surprise that another Tarantino production has made it on this list. After all, even though his movies are usually on the longer side, the plot and character development are not hindered. In fact, we think that this actually adds to his unparalleled style. Most of his work, including ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Inglorious Bastards,’ unweave a cinematic masterpiece over the course of a few hours. ‘The Hateful Eight’ is also another welcomed addition to his repertoire. Set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, it is the story of 8 men that are sheltering themselves from a blizzard, only to face various twisted situations. It has a delightful cast that comprises Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, Demián Bichir, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, and Bruce Dern.

5. 22 July (2018)



The devastating bombings that took place in Norway in 2011 have been dramatized in the Netflix movie ’22 July.’ It is based on a book by the journalist, Åsne Seierstad, called ‘One of Us: The Story of a Massacre in Norway — and Its Aftermath.’ When teenagers arrive at a summer camp organized by a youth party, they expect to have some fun in the sun. But when the culprit of a previous bombing shows up on-site, the children must do whatever they can to save themselves. The movie paints the poignant reality about the bloodshed prevalent in society today. Plus, when you think about a country like America where gun violence makes the headlines daily, ’22 July’ really does make for a compelling watch.

4. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)



The Coen Brothers are back once again, and this time, they explore the Western genre with ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.’ Essentially, it is an anthology of 6 different stories that follow diverse themes. The film kicks off on a funny note, but by the end, you will have felt a plethora of emotions. It is definitely one of their best movies to date. Starring James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, Zoe Kazan, Liam Neeson, Tim Blake Nelson, and many others, the film garnered three Oscar nominations, including one for Best Adapted Screenplay. With an enriching plot, stellar performances, and amazing cinematography, it is one movie you should add to your list.

3. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (2018)

‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch‘ has an actual runtime of 1 hour 30 minutes but that’s only if you select the most ideal option in this “choose your own adventure” Netflix release. But on average, if you put yourself through almost all the choices presented, it can take you up to 5 hours and 2 minutes to complete the entire film. That’s a really long runtime and goes way beyond the 2-hour norm! But is the time investment worth it? You can judge this for yourself after watching it.

The film is about a young boy who starts designing a game based on a book known as Bandersnatch. The text presents the reader with various choices, and with each selection the reader makes, it leads him/her to a new alternate reality. The boy aims to do the same with his game and even gets the approval of a famous gaming company. But as the ball starts to roll a little further, we as viewers are allowed to make decisions on behalf of the protagonist while he acts confused about how he is being controlled by a third party.

2. Da 5 Bloods (2020)

Spike Lee is easily one of the most recognized names in Hollywood today, and this can be attributed to his amazing storytelling skills. Be it ‘Do The Right Thing’ or ‘BlacKkKlansman,’ the man has highlighted some rather relevant issues of the black community. Now, he is back with ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ a movie that takes us on a journey with four Vietnam War veterans who have returned to the former warzone. But what are they looking for? Well, for one, the remains of their fallen squad leader. However, they had also buried treasure there in the past. Be ready, because this film is quite cogent and socially relevant. Plus, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Norm Lewis, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. really have delivered some powerful performances.

1. The Irishman (2019)

The crime epic is directed and produced by Martin Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro as Frank Sheeran, a truck driver who eventually finds himself in the employ of the mobster, Russell Bufalino. This film offers a gritty look at a life of crime and has been accoladed globally for its script. Furthermore, with an ensemble cast of Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham, and Harvey Keitel, it is no surprise that the performances got rave reviews as well. This Netflix original is considered to be one of the best movies of the decade for a reason, so check it out at your earliest convenience.

