8 Movies Like I Wanna Dance With Somebody You Must See

Credited with creating reverent symphonies that went on to define music, the story of singer Whitney Houston in ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ depicts the sensational voice that created unprecedented impact in the industry. The biographical musical drama released in 2022 focuses on the life of a nineteen-year-old Houston and her journey from singing at the church choir to becoming a professional singer. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, the movie focuses on the emotional and joyous celebration of one of the greatest R&B pop vocalists of all time.

The cast features Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams and Clark Peters. The movie manages to encapsulate the passion, hurt, drive and effort that made Whitney Houston the emblem of pop culture. So, if the effortless perfection of the movie and an insight into the life and success of the great artist appealed to you as much as it did to us, here is a list of movies similar to, ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’. You can find several of these movies, like ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020)

With a lyrical narrative that weaves the deepest entrenched emotions, blues singer Ma Rainey became the inspiration for, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’. The movie revolves around the turbulent conditions of Chicago in the 1920s and Ma Rainey’s consequent trailblazing success that solidified her presence as an artist.

Helmed by Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman and Michael Potts, director George C. Wolfe perfectly moulds the exuberance of the ‘20s. If you loved the rise of a woman despite obstacles and turbulences in ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, then ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ is the right movie to tune into next.

7. Ray (2004)

The intertwined complexities of lyrics molded with soulful melodies by legendary musician Ray Charles are featured in ‘Ray.’ The biopic focuses on the legend and the tumultuous changes in his young life that shaped his work and art. From losing his brother at the age of seven to losing his sight at nine, the movie focuses on Ray Charles’ rise through the Seattle jazz scene by overcoming countless obstacles.

The movie features Jamie Foxx, Sharon Warren, Kerry Washington and Regina King. if you loved seeing the journey of an artist overcoming multiple hindrances in ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, then you will surely find director Taylor Hackford’s ‘Ray’ entertaining.

6. Respect (2021)

The movie features the rise of Aretha Franklin in the 1950s from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to an artist with international recognition. Helmed by Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald, Hailey Kilgore, Heather Headley and Gilbert Glenn Brown, the movie features a woman finding her voice and carving a path for herself despite difficulties.

Director Liesl Tommy focuses on the internal conflicts that play an equally remarkable role in the success of an artist. So, if you enjoyed the soulful performances in ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, then ‘Respect’ will relay the story of an equally powerful woman.

5. Walk the Line (2005)

The movie follows the life of Johnny Cash, a legendary country musician and his journey from growing up on a family farm to unparalleled success. The plot also features June Cater and Johnny Cash and their relationship that went on to become one of the greatest and most complicated love affairs in the music industry.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Ginnifer Goodwin, Dallas Roberts and Robert Patrick, the movie recounts the passion and turmoil that made Cash one of the most memorable musicians of the 20th century. Directed by James Mangold, if you were intrigued by the turmoil in ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, then you will find, ‘Walk the Line’ interesting too.

4. Rocketman (2019)

The movie shares its title with Elton John’s most beloved song and focuses on the story of young Reginald Dwight and his collaboration with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin that led him to become Elton John, one of the most revered musicians in the ‘70s and beyond. The movie stars Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Bell and Steven Mackintosh. Director Dexter Fletcher manages to capsulate the transformation of the piano prodigy into a superstar effortlessly. So, if you loved the essence of humble beginnings in ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, then the journey of Elton John in ‘Rocketman’ will engross you equally.

3. Jersey Boys (2014)

The movie follows the journey of four perfunctory young men namely Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Nick Massi and Tommy DeVito. However, a turn of events brings them together and into the spotlights. Following their transformation into the iconic 1960s rock group ‘The Four Seasons’, the movie showcases the quartet’s unparalleled success.

Laden with personal and professional problems, director Clint Eastwood does not shy away from focusing on the paramount changes that affect the excellence of any group. With John Lloyd Young, Vincent Piazza, Erich Bergen, Michael Lomenda and Christopher Walken, the movie will enthrall you with its ups and downs just like in ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody.’

2. Elvis (2022)

The emblem of rock ‘n’ roll Elvis Presley remains the center of this biographical drama. The movie focuses not just focus on his evolving fame but also on how his unparalleled stardom affected his life. The movie also follows his relationship with his wife Priscilla who remained one of the most influential people in his life.

Director Baz Luhrmann looks at the life of the sensational superstar through the lens of Colonel Tom Parker, his manager of twenty years. Starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Dacre Montgomery and Luke Bracey, the movie has the enigmatic appeal and chaotic vibrancy that made Elvis so unique. So, if you enjoyed the quintessential telling of a superstar’s troubles and success in ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, then ‘Elvis’ is the right movie to watch next.

1. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Exemplifying that even when you’re termed eccentric, your talent and unique abilities can redefine the status quo, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, features the life of Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of Queen, who not just defied established conventions but also became one of the most popular entertainers and musicians in history. From tracing his journey with his band to his solo career and consequent issues, the movie celebrates the spirit of the great man.

With Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joe Mazzello and Aidan Gillen, the movie doesn’t shy away from the internal conflicts and struggles that are also seen in ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, making directors Bryan Singer and Dexter Fletcher’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ the right movie for you to watch next.

