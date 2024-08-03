Knox Goes Away: 10 Similar Movies You Should Watch

Directed by Michael Keaton, ‘Knox Goes Away’ features the actor in the lead role of John “Aristotle” Knox, an experienced contract killer diagnosed with a fast-progressing form of dementia. As his condition worsens, he seeks to reconnect with his estranged son, Miles (James Marsden), who faces severe danger after killing his daughter’s rapist. The plot unfolds with Knox attempting to retire following one last mission, though his declining mental state — with weeks left before his entire memory is wiped out — presents significant hurdles in carrying out the job as planned.

Caught in a race against time to save his family and escape the clutches of crime, he seeks the help of his friend and former thief, Xavier Crane (Al Pacino). Supported by a powerful performance — and direction — from Keaton, the gruesome thriller explores themes such as remorse, redemption, and consequences. In case you are looking for more fast-paced, crime-ridden actioners with a deeply conflicted protagonist, you can watch these movies like ‘Knox Goes Away’ and satiate your cravings.

10. Braven (2018)

In this action drama, Jason Momoa stars as Joe Braven, a logger living a quiet life with his family in the remote mountains of the Pacific Northwest. However, Joe is soon thrust into a life-or-death scenario when a drug deal involving his cabin goes wrong. Struggling to protect his loved ones, Joe must put his survival skills to use to battle the menacing drug dealers threatening his home. Directed by Lin Oeding, ‘Braven’ is marked by intense stunts, fight choreography, and a fast-paced, suspenseful narrative.

Like ‘Knox Goes Away,’ the main character in ‘Braven’ is unwittingly put into a dangerous situation and must rely on his skills and determination to protect those he cares about. In addition to the threatening circumstances and high stakes, both films feature a central father-son relationship. Notably, Joe’s father, Linden (Stephen Lang), is also a dementia patient who tries to protect his son by fighting mercenaries despite his old age.

9. Homefront (2013)

This book-to-screen adaptation of novelist Chuck Logan’s ‘Homefront’ sees Jason Statham as Phil Broker. A former DEA agent, Phil relocates to a quiet town with his daughter, Maddy, in search of a peaceful life. However, he soon discovers that the town is overrun by crime and corruption. When a local meth dealer, Gator Bodine (James Franco), learns about Phil’s background, a violent conflict erupts, putting everyone’s safety at risk. Similar to ‘Knox Goes Away,’ this Gary Fleder directorial centers on a parent’s determination to protect their child amidst dangerous circumstances. Both films highlight a retiring protagonist’s tactical skills and combat expertise, which they must employ to confront and overcome formidable threats in order to safeguard their loved ones.

8. The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

Directed by Renny Harlin and written by renowned black comedy filmmaker Shane Black, ‘The Long Kiss Goodnight’ is the rollercoaster story of Samantha Caine (Geena Davis). A suburban housewife with no memory of her life before she was found washed ashore, Samantha is now a mother to an 8-year-old daughter. When a car accident triggers her memories, she uncovers her past life as Charly Baltimore, a lethal government assassin.

As her former enemies resurface, Samantha teams up with private investigator Mitch Henessey (Samuel L. Jackson). Similar to ‘Knox Goes Away,’ ‘The Long Kiss Goodnight’ features a protagonist grappling with a fragmented past while protecting a loved one. Both Samantha and John Knox struggle with their mental states — amnesia and dementia, respectively — and confront their violent pasts, raising the stakes of danger.

7. American Assassin (2017)

A fellow Michael Keaton assassin film, ‘American Assassin‘ is directed by Michael Cuesta, who adapted Vince Flynn’s novel of the same name. It follows Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a young man recruited by the CIA after terrorists tragically kill his girlfriend. Under the mentorship of Cold War veteran and former Navy SEAL Stan Hurley (Keaton), Mitch trains to become a lethal operative and combat terrorism. The plot intensifies as they team up to stop a rogue operative known as Ghost (Taylor Kitsch), who poses a global nuclear threat.

Similar to ‘Knox Goes Away,’ ‘American Assassin‘ showcases Keaton balancing a tough-guy persona and a father figure role while leading a team of skilled assassins. Both films feature meticulously planned missions and thrilling action sequences that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The protagonists must use their wits and skills to outmaneuver their enemies before it’s too late.

6. Road to Perdition (2002)

Directed by Sam Mendes, ‘Road to Perdition’ stars Tom Hanks as Michael Sullivan, an Illinois-based gangster during the Great Depression of the 1930s. When his son, Michael Jr. (Tyler Hoechlin), witnesses a murder committed by his father’s boss, the family is thrust into a difficult journey of survival. Sullivan, seeking revenge and redemption, takes his son on the run while confronting their complicated relationship.

Much like ‘Knox Goes Away,’ Sam Mendes’ ‘Road to Perdition’ utilizes the backdrop of crime for a deeply conflicted father-son drama. Both films dive into the lives of men involved in illegal activities who are trying to protect their sons while grappling with their own past. The intense familial bond, along with the struggle for redemption amidst a brutal atmosphere, provides an action-driven narrative in both movies.

5. The Judge (2014)

Director David Dobkin’s ‘The Judge’ features Robert Downey Jr. as Hank Palmer, a successful Chicago lawyer who returns to his hometown in Indiana for his mother’s funeral. While there, Hank discovers that his estranged father, Joseph Palmer (Robert Duvall), a respected judge, is accused of murder. As the legal drama intensifies, so do Hank’s long-buried resentments toward his family.

Much like ‘Knox Goes Away,’ ‘The Judge’ explores the intricate relationship between a father and his son against a backdrop of intense personal and legal dilemmas. Both films center on protagonists who are left with confronting conflicts that resurface from all directions, leaving them to confront unresolved issues. Their journeys toward reconciliation reveal a shining light as they struggle for redemption and understanding within their fractured families.

4. A Bronx Tale (1993)

Directed by and starring Robert De Niro, ‘A Bronx Tale’ is a coming-of-age tale that explores the complex relationship between a father and his son. Set in 1960s New York, the drama follows 9-year-old Calogero as he is torn between the guidance of his honest, hardworking father, Lorenzo (De Niro), and the allure of the local mob boss, Sonny (Chazz Palminteri). As Calogero grows up, he navigates the conflicting worlds of morality and crime, ultimately shaping his own path.

The movie is adapted from Chazz Palminteri’s autobiographical one-man play of the same name, borrowing the playwright’s realistic take on the crime-ridden streets of the Bronx. Similar to ‘Knox Goes Away,’ ‘A Bronx Tale’ is a rare successful feature directed by an actor who also acts in the film. Both movies explore the dynamics of a father-son relationship against a backdrop of crime, though ‘A Bronx Tale’ adopts a more nuanced approach. They also depict the struggles of the main characters in trying to steer their sons away from dangerous influences while confronting their own past mistakes and less successful lives.

3. Boy Wonder (2010)

Though it’s not about the DC superhero Robin, ‘Boy Wonder’ nevertheless follows a young vigilante, Sean Donovan (Caleb Steinmeyer), who seeks justice for his mother’s murder. Directed by Michael Morrissey, this gritty thriller showcases Sean’s journey as he lays merciless punishments upon petty criminals in the dark alleys of New York City while wrestling with his own inner demons and moral conflicts.

As he delves deeper into the world of crime, Sean’s love for his mother fuels his quest for vengeance. Similar to ‘Knox Goes Away,’ ‘Boy Wonder’ grounds its superhero-like protagonist in a quest driven by vengeance and moral ambiguity. Both films feature characters whose violent actions are rooted in deep emotional scars. After rediscovering human warmth, both ruthless individuals begin to redeem themselves and use their skills for the benefit of others.

2. Memory (2022)

One of the many films where Liam Neeson plays a one-man army protagonist, ‘Memory’ stars him as Alex Lewis, an assassin grappling with early-onset dementia. Directed by Martin Campbell, the plot sees Alex refusing to carry out a job, which turns him into a target for a major crime syndicate. ‘Memory’ is a remake of the Belgian thriller ‘De zaak Alzheimer’ by director Erik Van Looy, who adapted Jef Geeraerts’ novel of the same name with co-writer Carl Joos.

Like Michael Keaton’s John Knox, Alex is another expert assassin who now contends with deteriorating memory and age while seeking redemption. Both characters, carrying out their deadly assignments while struggling with dementia, must conform to the physical and psychological battles they face. The films complement their intense moments of action with themes of uncertainty and manipulation by villains. Neeson’s portrayal of Alex, much like Knox, provides a nuanced depiction of a man battling inner demons while facing external threats.

1. Remember (2015)

One of the final performances in the career of Christopher Plummer, ‘Remember’ sees the late actor playing the role of Zev Guttman, an 89-year-old Holocaust survivor living out his remaining years in a nursing home. Struggling with dementia, Zev embarks on a mission to avenge the deaths of his family, who perished in the Auschwitz concentration camp. Guided by a letter and assisted by an incapacitated survivor from the camp, Zev leaves New York City and sets off on a long journey, facing challenges due to his age and mental state.

Directed by Atom Egoyan, this revenge drama explores the complexities of Zev’s character, making his mission as uncertain as his memories. ‘Remember’ shares several similarities with ‘Knox Goes Away,’ particularly in portraying an aging protagonist with dementia on a quest for redemption. Both films effectively capture the internal struggles of their lead characters, whose final missions are dedicated to their families. Themes of vengeance, memory, and the search for justice are central to both narratives, alongside the inevitable threats posed by multiple bad guys emerging from every direction.

Read More: Best Action Movies on Netflix