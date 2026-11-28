Directed by John G. Avildsen, ‘Rocky’ is a sports drama that introduces Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), a struggling boxer from the working-class neighborhoods of Philadelphia who makes a living through small-time fights and occasional work as a debt collector. Although he has a tough exterior, Rocky is a sensitive man who lacks confidence in his abilities and feels overlooked by those around him. He also spends much of his free time trying to get closer to Adrian (Talia Shire), the shy sister of his friend Paulie (Burt Young). Rocky’s life takes an unexpected turn when heavyweight champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) needs a replacement opponent for an upcoming title fight in Philadelphia.

Looking for an underdog who can represent the American Dream during the country’s bicentennial celebrations, Apollo’s team offers Rocky the chance to compete for the world championship. With the fight only weeks away, Rocky accepts the opportunity and begins preparing under the guidance of Mickey Goldmill (Burgess Meredith), a former boxer who once considered him a wasted talent. Supported by Adrian, Paulie, and Mickey, Rocky must overcome his self-doubt and prove that he belongs in the ring with the undefeated champion. The movie is the first installment in the ‘Rocky’ film series and is widely regarded as one of the best in the genre. These movies on Netflix, similar to ‘Rocky,’ will keep you hooked with their intense characters, inspirational moments, and more.

12. Rez Ball (2024)

‘Rez Ball’ is the story of the Chuska Warriors, a Native American high school basketball team from New Mexico with hopes of reaching the state championship. Jimmy Holiday (Kauchani Bratt) and his teammates see their ambitions threatened when their star player, Nataanii Jackson (Kusem Goodwind), tragically dies. Suddenly deprived of their strongest player and much of their experience, the remaining team members must find a way to keep their season alive. As they face increasingly difficult challenges on the court, they also work to preserve their cultural identity and honor the community they represent.

Helmed by Sydney Freeland, the sports drama is based on the nonfiction sports novel ‘Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation’ by Michael Powell. Beyond the sporting action, both ‘Rez Ball’ and ‘Rocky’ focus on individuals finding the strength to continue when the odds are against them. The support of those around Rocky helps him prepare for the biggest fight of his life, while the Warriors must rely on their collective bond to keep their basketball dreams alive. Watch it here.

11. Friday Night Lights (2004)

Based on H. G. Bissinger’s book of the same name, ‘Friday Night Lights’ follows the Permian Panthers, a high school football team from Odessa, Texas, whose pursuit of a state championship becomes a source of hope for their struggling town. Their season takes a devastating turn when star running back Boobie Miles (Derek Luke) suffers a serious injury during the opening game, leaving the team and its supporters questioning their chances. With the town’s expectations weighing heavily on the remaining players, coach Gary Gaines (Billy Bob Thornton) must help them regain their confidence and find a reason to keep fighting.

Led by quarterback Mike Winchell, the Panthers attempt to overcome their setback and make an unlikely run towards the state championship. The film places considerable emphasis on the emotional weight of sporting achievement, like ‘Rocky’ does. The athletes in the two films are not simply chasing trophies, but are trying to establish their self-worth and demonstrate that they have given everything they can. Brought to life by Peter Berg, the movie is streaming on Netflix.

10. Amateur (2018)

In ‘Amateur,’ Terron Forte (Michael Rainey Jr.) is a gifted young basketball player whose humble upbringing fuels his determination to make it big in the sport. His abilities catch the attention of Coach Gaines (Josh Charles), who sees an opportunity to help him reach his potential. As Terron begins training under Gaines, he develops a more nuanced view of basketball, discovering both the opportunities it offers and the darker aspects of its competitive culture.

With the coach promising his parents that their son will become a millionaire before leaving his teenage years, Terron finds himself carrying expectations that threaten to overshadow his love for the game. Coach Gaines recognizes Terron’s potential and takes him under his wing, much like Mickey in ‘Rocky’ sees something worthwhile in Rocky and helps prepare him for the biggest fight of his career. Crafted under the direction of Ryan Koo, the film is available here.

9. The Beautiful Game (2024)

‘The Beautiful Game’ is the saga of Mal (Bill Nighy), a former soccer scout who now coaches England’s team at the Homeless World Cup. As he prepares his players for the international tournament in Rome, Mal makes a last-minute decision to recruit Vinny (Micheal Ward), a gifted striker whose promising career was derailed by personal circumstances. Although Vinny’s talent could give the team a genuine shot at winning, he must confront his troubled past and learn to work alongside his teammates.

As players from different countries come together through the tournament, the journey offers Vinny an opportunity to rediscover his abilities and find a sense of purpose both on and off the pitch. Along the lines of ‘Rocky,’ the film explores how sporting ambitions can become a path towards rebuilding one’s self-worth and achieving meaning. Brought to life by Thea Sharrock, the British sports drama can be watched on Netflix.

8. First Match (2018)

‘First Match’ delves into the life of Monique, AKA Mo (Elvire Emanuelle), a teenager from Brooklyn who has spent much of her childhood moving between foster homes while longing to reconnect with her estranged father, Darrel (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). When she discovers that he has been released from prison without making any effort to contact her, Mo becomes desperate to regain his attention. Drawing on the bond they once shared through wrestling, she decides to try out for her school’s boys’ team, surprising everyone with her determination and competitive ability. Although joining the team brings her closer to Darrel, his interest soon takes a troubling turn when he sees an opportunity to involve her in underground fighting.

Mo must ultimately decide how much she is willing to sacrifice for her father’s affection. Penned and helmed by Olivia Newman, the drama film is based on her eponymous short film. Both ‘First Match’ and ‘Rocky’ explore how a person’s circumstances and lack of recognition can fuel the desire to succeed in the sporting world. Mo wants to demonstrate that she belongs on the wrestling team, while Rocky sees the championship fight as a chance to prove that he is more than an overlooked boxer. Enjoy the film here.

7. Hustle (2022)

‘Hustle’ introduces Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler), an international scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who dreams of finding a breakthrough talent that could revive his career. During a scouting trip to Spain, he discovers Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez), an exceptionally gifted basketball player whose potential has yet to translate into professional success. Convinced that Bo deserves a shot at the NBA, Stanley brings him to the US without securing permission from the team’s management.

However, the transition proves far more difficult, as Bo must overcome intense competition and prove himself worthy of a place among the sport’s elite. Bo faces intense basketball training and the challenge of proving himself against elite players, while Rocky in ‘Rocky’ pushes his physical limits to prepare for a fight against an undefeated champion. With Jeremiah Zagar in the director’s seat, the sports drama is streaming on Netflix.

6. Here Comes the Boom (2012)

In ‘Here Comes the Boom,’ Scott Voss (Kevin James) is a former collegiate wrestler who is now a high school biology teacher. His indifference towards the job changes when Wilkinson High School announces plans to eliminate its extracurricular activities, putting the music program led by his colleague Marty Streb (Henry Winkler) at risk. Determined to raise the money needed to save it, Scott looks for an unconventional way to earn the cash.

After discovering that mixed martial arts fighters can receive substantial payouts, he decides to return to physical competition despite being 42 and out of shape. Scott enters the MMA circuit, prepared to endure a series of punishing fights for the sake of his students. The film is a story of second chances, underdogs, unforeseen courage, dedication, loyalty, and passion, similar to ‘Rocky.’ Directed by Frank Coraci, the sports comedy film can be found here.

5. The Karate Kid (2010)

With Harald Zwart in the director’s seat, ‘The Karate Kid’ is a remake of the eponymous film and a part of the movie franchise of the same name. The story centers on 12-year-old Dre Parker (Jaden Smith), whose move from Detroit to Beijing, China, with his widowed mother, Sherry Parker (Taraji P. Henson), leaves him struggling to find his place in an unfamiliar environment. His attempts to settle in are complicated by Cheng, a skilled kung fu student who repeatedly bullies him. When Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), the maintenance man at Dre’s apartment building, intervenes, the boy discovers that he is a kung fu master.

Under Han’s guidance, Dre begins preparing for an upcoming tournament, initially hoping to confront Cheng. However, his training gradually teaches him more about life than he ever expected. Both ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Rocky’ follow underdogs who get an opportunity to prove their abilities in combat sports. Dre prepares to face a skilled kung fu opponent in a tournament, while Rocky gets the unexpected chance to challenge heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. The sports drama film can be accessed on Netflix.

4. Ali (2001)

‘Ali’ chronicles a defining decade in the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali (Will Smith), beginning with his emergence as a formidable heavyweight contender in 1964. Initially known as Cassius Clay, the boxer quickly attracts attention with his style and his determination to become the greatest. After winning the heavyweight championship, he embraces the name Muhammad Ali and becomes increasingly involved with the Nation of Islam, forming a friendship with Malcolm X. However, his refusal to serve in the Vietnam War on principle brings his boxing career to a halt, leaving him unable to compete professionally in the US while his case moves through the courts.

The biographical sports drama film follows his personal and professional struggles, culminating in a comeback that strengthens his legacy. Like ‘Rocky,’ the film portrays boxing as a defining part of its main character’s identity rather than simply a profession. Rocky’s struggles inside and outside the ring shape his sense of self-worth, while Ali’s athletic achievements become inseparable from his public image and the principles he refuses to abandon. Helmed by Michael Mann, the movie is available here.

3. Bruised (2020)

‘Bruised’ focuses on the struggles of Jackie Justice (Halle Berry), a former UFC fighter whose career and personal life have fallen apart since she left the sport. Now working as a cleaner and living with her boyfriend, Jackie is forced to reconsider her future when her estranged young son, Manny Justice (Danny Boyd Jr.), arrives at her doorstep following his father’s death. With new responsibilities and little direction in life, she decides to return to MMA, hoping to rebuild her career and regain a sense of purpose. With the help of MMA league owner Immaculate (Shamier Anderson), Jackie begins preparing for a difficult comeback while facing dangerous opponents.

However, her greatest challenge may be repairing her relationship with Manny and proving that she can be there for him. Halle Berry directs this sports drama, which celebrates redemption, loyalty, and perseverance through the experiences of the main character, much like ‘Rocky’ does. The two films also explore the physical and emotional demands of preparing for a major sporting comeback. You may watch the film on Netflix.

2. Bayonet (2018)

‘Bayonet’ or ‘Bayoneta’ follows Miguel Galíndez, AKA Bayoneta (Luis Gerardo Méndez), a former Mexican Olympic boxer whose career comes to an abrupt end after a brutal fight makes him question the morality of the sport. Struggling with depression, alcohol, and drug use, Miguel loses his family and eventually relocates from Tijuana to Finland, where he finds work training aspiring boxers. Although he tries to rebuild his life in an unfamiliar country, the desire to make amends with his wife and support his daughter from afar draws him back towards professional fighting.

However, his attempted comeback becomes complicated due to unforeseen circumstances. The possibility of redemption shapes the protagonists’ journeys back towards the sport in both ‘Rocky’ and ‘Bayonet.’ Rocky sees his championship opportunity as a chance to establish his self-worth, while Miguel’s return to boxing represents an attempt to confront his troubled past and make something meaningful of his life. Directed by Kyzza Terrazas, the Finnish-Mexican sports drama is streaming here.

1. Boxer (2024)

‘Boxer’ (Polish: ‘Bokser’) is the saga of Jędrzej (Eryk Kulm), a promising young fighter determined to become the greatest boxer in history. Having witnessed his father’s failed ambitions in the ring, he grows wary of repeating the same mistakes and leaves communist Poland with his wife to pursue a better future. However, building a career as an immigrant in London proves difficult, pushing him towards a shady promoter with criminal connections. While Jędrzej begins experiencing the temptations of fame, wealth, and professional success, he finds himself increasingly caught up in a corrupt boxing world.

His decision to participate in a controversial match eventually forces him to confront the personal cost of chasing his dream. ‘Boxer’ and ‘Rocky’ follow ambitious fighters from modest backgrounds who dream of making their mark in professional boxing. Rocky gets an unexpected opportunity to challenge heavyweight champion Apollo Creed, while Jędrzej leaves Poland in pursuit of his ambition to become the greatest boxer in the world. Helmed by Mitja Okorn, the Polish sports drama can be watched on Netflix.

Read More: Is Rocky Based on a True Story?