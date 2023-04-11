My Kind of Country Season 1: Where Are They Now?

With names like Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves attached to it, ‘My Kind of Country‘ has captivated country music fans thanks to its unique approach to the beloved music genre. The Apple TV+ reality series is known for featuring artists from across the world who are eager to share just what music means to them. The very first season of the show welcomed some amazingly talented singers whom the world could not get enough of. Hence, it is no wonder that people are eager to know more about what their favorite country music artists are up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Where is Micaela Kleinsmith Now?

We are starting off with none other than Micaela Kleinsmith, the winner of the very first iteration of the Apple TV+ series. Hailing from Cape Town, South Africa, the victory certainly felt surreal to the artist. “I feel like that entire finale was a blur for me. I completely blanked out, even during the performance,” she shared with People. “I felt like I was taken to a different place while I was performing. But I was very shocked. I will say that much. I was incredibly shocked. I was so ready for them to say anybody else’s name.”

Since her time on the show, Micaela’s work as a musician has only continued to grow. At present, the artist is presently working on her Extended Play (EP), which may or may not feature “Stupid Love,” the song that captivated us all in the finale. Eager to have her fans listening to her music, Micaela is looking forward to this particular project. “It’s coming out soon. I’m so excited,” she exclaimed. “You don’t even understand.” When not working hard, the singer likes to spend time with her friends and family.

Where is Ale Aguirre Now?

Thanks to her captivating voice and chirpy personality, Ale Aguirre has no shortage of fans. Having traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, all the way from Chihuahua, Mexico, the musician’s time on the show seems to have been a memorable experience for her. Since then, she has only continued ahead and has successfully established her presence within the music industry. Her original song, “Distancia,” not only won over the hearts of the audience but is also among the top 10 songs for the People’s Voice category in the 2022 Int’l Songwriting Competition. Ale has over 31 thousand Instagram followers as of writing, and her fame is only growing with fans across the world reacting positively to her on-screen performance.

Where is Dhruv Visvanath Now?

Based in the National Capital Region of India, Dhruv Visvanath’s skills as a musician were quite evident to see in the country music competition. His time within the show certainly seems to have been memorable for the artist, who has expressed his gratitude for the same many times over. Dhruv has recently become affiliated with Aiwa India as an Artist and got to opportunity to showcase his skills in association with Coke Studio Bharat.

With hundreds of thousands of streams on Spotify, there is no doubting the popularity that Dhruv has accumulated. His last album, “The Book of I,” was released in 2021, though he has also released more singles and EPs recently. Apart from his songs from the show itself, one can hear him sing “Demons” and “Monster.” The artist is presently also affiliated with Dehradun Guitar Company.

Where is Chuck Adams Now?

As the only representative of Nashville in the show, Chuck Adams’ position as a finalist filled many with joy. He continues to work within the social industry and is the proud Founder of American Money Machine LLC, an arts and entertainment organization focused on music. The artist has continued to work as a musician and is more than happy to spend time with his friends and family. The opportunity provided to him by the Apple TV+ series is also something that Chuck seems to hold close to his heart.

Where is Wandile Mbambeni Now?

Though he missed his spot in the top 4 by a narrow margin, Wandile Mbambeni has continued to work hard and make his voice heard across the world. Moreover, singing and playing guitar are not the only ways he is associated with the music industry, given his position as a Record Label Owner and Music Producer for Feelings Alone Records. HE is also a Songwriter/Composer for Active Music Publishing and has been working under the banner of Wandile Mbambeni Pty Ltd since December 2013.

Based in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wandile grew up in the eastern coastal region of the country and is heavily inspired by the same. He is proficient in jazz, afro-soul, hip-hop, folk, and acapella and is only looking forward to exploring even more branches of creative arts. Wandile is also a photographer and has a dedicated page for the same. To celebrate his identity and culture, Wandile often writes music in Xhosa and even shared one of his creations titled “Our Lives Matter” on the Apple TV+ series.

Where are The Congo Cowboys Now?

The fantastic trio of Julio Sigauque, Julio “Gugs” Sigauque, and Chris “Bakkies” Bakalanga is known collectively as The Congo Cowboys, and they are known for combining local African languages with Western country music to give us inspiring gems. Having initially worked together through Freshlyground, the three continue to be a part of the musical band. At present, Chris and Julio act as lead guitarists for Freshlyground, though thy latter is more well-versed in steel-string acoustic. Meanwhile, Simon is a man of many talents who, as a part of Freshlyground, plays flute, saxophone, and keyboard. He is also responsible for the management of the band. Chris is also affiliated with Playing For Change as a famous musical artist.

Where are The Betsies Now?

With Zel and Landi Degenaar and the helm, the singing sister duo of The Betsies is one team you will likely never forget. Though the two grew up in a small town near Johannesburg, they now live in Cape Town. That being said, the music group seems to be on tour across the major area of South Africa. Accompanying them on this musical journey are instrumentalists Paul Lodewyk Avenant, Geraint Bojé, and Christo.

Apart from her passion for singing, Zet plays guitar. Meanwhile, Landi works as a Banjo Player. a Songwriter, and a Film Editor. While the two are always happy to talk about their professional achievements, they prefer to keep the details of their personal life private. The sisters are seemingly still living together and seem to be more than happy to be each other’s best friends. If you are one of their many, many fans, check their music on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

Where is Justin Serrao Now?

The vocals shared by Justin Serrao in the country music competition helped him gain many admirers who simply could not get enough of his music. Luckily, the artist is seemingly working on another project that will likely be soon available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube. He also has a jam-packed schedule with back-to-back performances lined up in the next few months. Additionally, Justin is extremely proud of his love for food and adores Nash, his Boerboel dog. Based in Johannesburg, the musician is looking forward to what life brings next.

Where is Alisha Pais Now?

All the way from Mumbai, India, we have Alisha Pais, who is seemingly now based in Goa, India. Due to her artistic skills, she has worked as a performer at several events, including the 2020 Mumbai Pride afterparty by Gaysi Family and Fantastic Future Stories by Orbs Cure Labs. When not working with tunes, the reality TV star can be found capturing the beauty of nature through her camera. As of writing, it seems like Alisha may be in a relationship with Nicholas Vaz, with their shared background as fellow musicians probably contributing to their bond in a positive manner.

Where is Camille Parker Now?

Since her time on the Apple TV+ series, Camille Parker has moved to Nashville and is creating waves as a musician. In 2022, she was announced to be a part of Country Music Television’s Next Women of Country. She even got to perform alongside her on-screen mentor Jimmie Allen at the Grand Ole Opry in April 2022. The same year also saw her traveling across the world to perform and wow the crowd in the United Kingdom with her melodies.

Given her work as a musician, Camille was proud to become a Next Wave Artist for White Claw. The musician maintains a good relationship with her grandparents, who raised her during the singer’s younger years. Aware of the hurdles that she has to face in the music industry, especially as a black woman, Camille is always happy to break the mold and emerge as a talented and impactful singer.

Where is Ismay Now?

Avery “Ismay” Hellman is perhaps one of the most motivating participants to grace the stage of the Apple TV+ series. Despite their early elimination from the show, the musician has gained many fans who are eager to listen more to the artist. Primarily based in Petaluma, California, the artist also works on a farm and helps take of numerous lambs alongside their dog, Minnie. However, they are known for traveling across the world and recently announced that they would be a part of the Woollystar festival in June 2023. Ismay’s debut album, “Songs Of Sonoma Mountain,” is an ode to the artist’s eponymous home and has won many accolades. It was featured in American Songwriter, No Depression, and Sonoma Magazine.

Where is Ashlie Amber Now?

Last but certainly not least, we have Ashlie Amber, whose voice is nothing short of unforgettable. As it turns out, the musician also appeared in ‘American Idol’ season 11 and has been up for many Henry Awards due to her part in ‘The Color Purple,’ ‘Spamalot,’ and ‘RENT.’ Her headliner, ‘I Will Always Love You,’ is an homage to the beloved Whitney Houston and helped her gain fame within the cruise industry.

As of writing, Ashlie is a Headliner for Don Casino Entertainment and works as a Coach/Consultant for the same. She is also a proud Brand Ambassador for Pardon My Fro. With many musical projects apparently in the pipeline, the reality TV star certainly seems to have much more to show the world. Ashlie turned 30 in September 2022 and is always happy to share life updates about herself and her boyfriend, Brad Schwartzman. Though based in Las Vegas, Nevada, she gets to travel across the world thanks to the nature of her job.

