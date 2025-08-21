Netflix’s Extraction TV Series Starts Filming in Ireland and Morocco in September

‘Extraction,’ a high-octane action series set in the world of Netflix’s ‘Extraction’ movies starring Chris Hemsworth, is taking shape. Filming of the show will be carried out in Dublin and Wicklow, Ireland, and Morocco between September 2025 and March 2026. Glen Mazzara serves as the showrunner, with Jessica Granger as the writer. Ari Costa, Louise Hooper, and Mark Tonderai will direct the eight episodes. Omar Sy, Boyd Holbrook, and Natalie Dormer have been cast.

The story follows Kalidou Diallo (Sy), a mercenary, as he navigates a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya while dealing with bloodthirsty killers and warring factions. The show delves into the emotional struggles of conflicted and flawed characters, wherein each is facing trauma, betrayal, and life-and-death choices. Holbrook will play Extraction team leader David Ibby, and Dormer will play Clayton Wisper, the leader of a private military contractor.

Omar Sy is primarily known for his performance as Assane Diop in the Netflix show ‘Lupin.’ In feature film roles, he was last seen as Issac Sarr, alongside Kerry Washington‘s Kyrah Owens, in the action movie ‘Shadow Force.’ Before that, he played Julien in ‘Out of Control,’ Sey in ‘The Killer,’ Barabbas in ‘The Book of Clarence,’ and Barry Sembène in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion.’ We will next see him in the Netflix rom-com drama ‘French Lover.’

Boyd Holbrook has been a part of many big-budget films of late. He played Johnny Cash in the Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown,’ Cal in ‘The Bikeriders,’ Klaber in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,’ and Ty Shaw in ‘Vengeance.’ As far as TV shows are concerned, he played the Corinthian in ‘The Sandman’ and Clement Mansell in ‘Justified: City Primeval.’ His upcoming project is Reed Van Dyk’s military drama ‘Atonement,’ where he will be seen alongside Kenneth Branagh and Jake Weary.

Natalie Dormer’s latest performance was as Carla in the psychological thriller film ‘The Wasp,’ where she starred alongside Naomie Harris, who played Heather. Dormer’s other recent feature film roles include Dr. Audrey Evans in ‘Audrey’s Children,’ Eliza Merrett in ‘The Professor and the Madman,’ and Dr. Gina Rose in ‘Patient Zero.’ In the Australian crime thriller series ‘White Lies,’ she played journalist Edie Hansen.

Upcoming projects to be shot in Ireland include Lee Cronin’s ‘The Mummy’ and Steve Coogan’s ‘Saipan.’ Morocco will serve as a production base for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ and Nicolas Cage’s ‘Lord of War’ sequel.

