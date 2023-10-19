Netflix’s Kaala Paani: 8 Similar Entertaining Survival Shows

Created by Sameer Saxena, Netflix’s ‘Kaala Paani’ is a riveting tale of greed amidst a crisis. The survival drama show is set in the year 2027, when a high-profile tourism event is launched in Port Blair to boost the Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ economy. On the event’s eve, the chief medical officer, Dr. Soudamini Singh, uncovers a potential epidemic-causing disease; however, corruption within the local administration leads to her warning being ignored, leading to chaos and destruction.

The show delves into the important subject of a pandemic arising out of corruption, deforestation, and the endangerment of indigenous communities. If you are someone who can not get enough of the series and wants to check out more such content, here are some recommendations from our side. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Kaala Paani’ on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, or Amazon Prime.

8. Containment (2016)

Developed by Julie Plec, ‘Containment’ is a gripping series that explores the chaos following a deadly virus outbreak in Atlanta, Georgia. The show follows a group of residents, first responders, and medical personnel as they struggle to cope with a rapidly spreading epidemic that necessitates the quarantine of a large urban area. Inside the quarantined zone, society disintegrates as fear and desperation take hold. The series delves into the ethical, moral, and emotional dilemmas faced by its characters as they fight for survival amid an outbreak, similar to the themes explored in ‘Kaala Paani.’

7. Aar Ya Paar (2022)

‘Aar Ya Paar’ follows a tribal man named Sarju, who is also an extraordinary archer. When his tribe’s land is encroached due to corruption in political and financial systems, Sarju takes it upon himself to go against the authorities. He goes on a criminal path and ends up getting hired as a contract killer. Driven by the compelling performances of Aditya Rawal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aasif Sheikh, and Patralekha Paul, the action thriller series portrays the hardships faced by tribal people due to corruption, which is also a prominent storyline in ‘Kaala Paani.’

6. Station Eleven (2021-2022)

An adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel of the same name, ‘Station Eleven’ is a post-apocalyptic series that traces the journey of disparate characters as they navigate the aftermath of a devastating flu pandemic that wiped out most of humanity. In a post-pandemic world, a group of survivors, including a traveling symphony and a young actress, strive to preserve art and culture in a desolate landscape. Created by Patrick Somerville, the miniseries narrates the impact of a disease outbreak and the challenges faced by communities and individuals in the wake of such events. Similar themes are also represented in ‘Kaala Paani.’

5. Extrapolations (2023-)

Set in a dystopian world, ‘Extrapolations’ is an anthology series that showcases the impact of climate change on the world through different perspectives via interconnected stories. The show delves into how environmental crisis can lead to unthinkable destruction of the planet and humanity. Created by Scott Z. Burns, the Apple TV+ series is driven by extraordinary performances of Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, David Schwimmer, Edward Norton, Marion Cotillard, Indira Varma, and others. Akin to ‘Kaala Paani,’ ‘Extrapolations’ also focuses on the devastating effects of unchecked climate change on people.

4. The Jengaburu Curse (2023-)

Termed as India’s first climate fiction series, ‘The Jengaburu Curse’ follows financial analyst Priya Das, who returns to her hometown in Odisha after her activist father goes missing. She discovers a shocking truth involving illegal mining and the displacement of the local Gondria tribe. With the help of an IAS officer, she unravels the complex network of events, while a local doctor and his wife secretly support the tribal movement. As she searches for her father, Priya’s journey is marked by tragedy and violence in this gripping story of activism and injustice. Both ‘The Jengaburu Curse’ and ‘Kaala Paani’ revolve around the issues of climate change and the endangerment of tribal populations.

3. Under the Dome (2013-2015)

Based on Stephen King’s eponymous 2009 novel, ‘Under the Dome’ is a sci-fi series that revolves around the small town of Chester’s Mill, that is suddenly encapsulated by an impenetrable, transparent dome. The residents are cut off from the outside world, and chaos ensues as resources dwindle, conspiracies emerge, and power struggles intensify.

The series follows various characters, including the town’s stalwart leaders, law enforcement, and ordinary citizens, as they grapple with their new reality. Some try to maintain order and protect the community, while others exploit the situation for personal gain. Developed by Brian K. Vaughan, the mystery series follows a population of people who get isolated from the world and have to survive on limited resources in between a crisis, similar to the premise of ‘Kaala Paani.’

2. The Hot Zone (2019-)

Inspired by the 1994 book of the same name by Richard Preston, ‘The Hot Zone’ takes viewers on a harrowing journey into the world of deadly viruses and the heroic efforts to contain them. The show is a chilling portrayal of the true events surrounding the emergence of the Ebola virus in the United States in the late 1980s. Set against the backdrop of a secret biological research facility, the show follows a team of scientists, led by Col. Nancy Jaax, as they confront a highly contagious and lethal strain of Ebola. Their mission is to prevent a potential outbreak that could endanger the entire nation.

With a stellar cast including Julianna Margulies, Liam Cunningham, James D’Arcy, Noah Emmerich, and Topher Grace, ‘The Hot Zone’ is a thought-provoking and riveting series that offers a glimpse into the world of infectious diseases and the dedicated individuals who risk their lives to protect humanity. Similarly, ‘Kaala Paani’ also revolves around an outbreak and portrays the efforts of diligent individuals to contain the disease.

1. Helix (2014-2015)

Created by Cameron Porsandeh, ‘Helix’ is a sci-fi series that follows a team of scientists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) who are dispatched to a high-tech research facility in the Arctic Circle to investigate a potential viral outbreak. During their assignment, the team discovers that the situation is far more complex and dangerous than they initially anticipated. As they delve deeper into the mysteries of the facility, the team confronts deadly viruses as genetic experiments go awry and a web of conspiracies is exposed.

The horror series keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its intricate plot, unpredictable twists, and a race against time to prevent a global catastrophe. Both ‘Helix’ and ‘Kaala Paani’ involve teams of experts who are sent to isolated and challenging environments to investigate and contain an outbreak. Additionally, the two shows share the common theme of dealing with the consequences of human actions on the environment and public health.

