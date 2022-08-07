P-Valley Season 2 Episode 9 Recap and Ending, Explained

The ninth episode of Starz’s drama series ‘P-Valley’ season 2, titled ‘Snow,’ centers around the re-opening of The Pynk. Keyshawn AKA Miss Mississippi gets ready for headlining the re-opening night while Mercedes Woodbine fails to be fit for the same. The voters of Chucalissa arrive at the polling booths to elect the next mayor of the city. Patrice Woodbine rejects Corbin Kyle’s proposition and contests against Andre Watkins. Mercedes meets Farrah Haynes after a while and the two of them get together for an astounding event. The episode ends with two significant developments and we have decoded the same for you! SPOILERS AHEAD.

P-Valley Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

‘Snow’ begins with Andre’s election campaign activities. As he gives interviews and garners attention, Patrice arrives at the scene and throws away the money Corbin has given her to the voters. Keyshawn informs Hailey Colton AKA Autumn Night about her preparations to leave Chucalissa. Hailey reveals to her that she is planning to leave the city once she sells The Pynk as well. Keyshawn’s time at the strip club creates tensions between Diamond and Big Bone as the latter worries about her boyfriend’s feelings for Keyshawn. Preparations for the re-opening night continue and Mercedes once again fails to satisfy Hailey and Uncle Clifford with her inadequate fitness.

When Hailey insists on Keyshawn headlining the night, with Roulette and Whisper as the secondary performers, Mercedes makes it clear that she isn’t performing on the night. Mercedes meets Farrah as the latter opens the exhibition of her photographs of Mercedes. Farrah reveals to her that she is filing for divorce to separate from her husband Cedric Haynes. The artist expresses her feelings for the dancer but the latter makes it clear that she isn’t interested in her anymore. While the preparations for the re-opening night of The Pynk continues, Hailey vomits unexpectedly. Lil Murda arrives at the strip club with famed rapper Tina Snow.

Tina Snow and Lil Murda perform together. The fellow gang members of the deceased Pico arrive at the strip club and target Lil Murda. The members of Lil Murda’s gang and Pico’s gang end up fighting. Keyshawn performs and Mercedes approves of her performance while watching the same. Uncle Clifford finds drugs stored in the strip club and confronts Big L concerning the same. When Big L tries to justify his actions, Clifford fires him without a second thought, only for Big L to storm off from the place. Duffy and Roulette solidify their attraction for one another.

P-Valley Season 2 Episode 9 Ending: Will Big Bone and Diamond Break Up?

Big Bone and Diamond get together when the latter tries his best to get over his feelings for Keyshawn, who chooses to stay with her abusive boyfriend Derrick upon discarding Diamond’s help. Keyshawn’s return to The Pynk to headline the re-opening night stuns Diamond as he hasn’t yet completely moved on from her. He fails to see her as another dancer working at the place, which infuriates Big Bone. She witnesses her boyfriend and Keyshawn having lengthy encounters, which leaves her worried about the possibility of Diamond and Keyshawn getting together. Her worries get justified when Keyshawn kisses Diamond.

Big Bone may not leave Diamond right away, especially since Keyshawn is planning to leave Chucalissa. If she does that, without harming the togetherness of Big Bone and Diamond, we may see them remaining as a couple. However, Diamond may try to put an end to his relationship with Big Bone to accompany Keyshawn on her journey, especially since he still has feelings for her. Keyshawn’s kiss indicates that she is ready to welcome him to her life as well. If that’s the case, we may see Diamond and Big Bone parting ways. But Big Bone may not let her boyfriend leave her that easily.

Towards the end of the episode, Big Bone looks at a photo of Diamond with Montavius’ ring with him. If Diamond leaves her, she may contact the authorities to reveal that Diamond had hidden Montavius’ body and may lead them to the ring, which may turn out to be a piece of evidence. If that’s the case, Diamond may need to think twice before leaving Big Bone.

Where is Keyshawn Going?

After her performance, Keyshawn tells her goodbye to Uncle Clifford. Even though she doesn’t reveal where she is going, she is trying to be far away from Derrick and his atrocities. She doesn’t want her children to suffer like she has been suffering. Since revealing her destination may jeopardize her plans, she is careful about not telling the same to Hailey, Clifford, or anyone else. Considering that Gidget is her best friend, Arizona can be the place she is trying to reach. If not, she must have ruled out the place since Derrick may look for her in Arizona first since he knows that Gidget is his girlfriend’s closest friend.

Even though Keyshawn is trying her best to leave, she may not be successful in her attempts. Derrick has realized that he is losing his girlfriend because of his abusive actions and that realization may have made him cautious. If that’s the case, he must be keeping an eye on Keyshawn and her movements and he may even succeed in preventing her from leaving Chucalissa.

Read More: Will Mercedes and Mane Get Together in P-Valley? Theories