Hallmark’s Savoring Paris: Details of Filming Locations and Cast

Loosely inspired by the French novel titled ‘Fromage À Trois’ written by Victoria Brownlee, Hallmark’s ‘Savoring Paris’ is a romantic comedy film that puts the spotlight on a free-spirited woman named Ella. Tired of her job at an American food company and disillusioned with her life, she decides to resign and head to the City of Lights, Paris, despite the warnings of her mother. In an attempt to find her true self in the city where all she has are pleasant memories, Ella enjoys her newfound freedom and some cheese.

Apart from finding herself, Ella also finds two different suitors, resulting in a complicated love triangle. Now, her ultimate test is to figure out what she truly wants and choose a suitable path for herself. A part of Lifetime’s ‘Passport to Love’ programming event, ‘Savoring Paris’ unfolds mostly in the capital of France, Paris, as the protagonist traverses the picturesque streets of the city in search of herself and the purpose of her life.

Where Was Savoring Paris Filmed?

Reportedly, shooting for ‘Savoring Paris’ was carried out majorly in France, specifically in Paris. Principal photography for the Hallmark movie took place over a period of a few weeks in April 2024. The cast and crew members supposedly had a fun time shooting the movie and returned home with lots of cherishable memories from the set.

Paris, France

Since a majority of ‘Savoring Paris’ takes place in the titular city, the production team reportedly lensed a significant chunk of the romantic comedy on location. Several streets and neighborhoods of the French capital, which is situated in the northern central region of the nation, were turned into film sets in order to tape many pivotal sequences. The world-famous Eiffel Tower can be seen in the backdrop of quite a few key portions, including the scenes involving two of the lead characters.

Apart from the Eiffel Tower, some of you might be able to spot numerous other iconic Parisian monuments and buildings in the backdrop, such as Notre Dame de Paris, the Arc de Triomphe, the Palais Garnier, the Louvre, the Panthéon, and the National Museum of Natural History. During a conversation with People, Bethany Joy Lenz talked about how shooting in Paris was a dream come true for her. She elaborated, “I loved the wildness of it. You can’t control Paris. You can’t tell pedestrians what to do. You just have to improvise with whatever you have. It was terrific fun.”

In the past, Paris has served as the primary filming site for many film and TV projects. Apart from ‘Savoring Paris,’ the beautiful landscape of the City of Love can be seen featured in ‘Blue Is the Warmest Colour,’ ‘Midnight in Paris,’ ‘Something’s Gotta Give,’ ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being,’ ‘Young Woman and the Sea,’ ‘Me Before You,’ ‘Emily in Paris,’ and ‘One Day.’

Savoring Paris Cast

Hailing from Hollywood Florida, Bethany Joy Lenz essays the role of the protagonist, Ella, in the Hallmark movie. Before breaking into the industry, she was a theater artist and spent a significant amount of her career on stage. A couple of shows in which she plays major roles are ‘Guiding Light’ as Michelle Bauer Santos and ‘One Tree Hill‘ as Haley James Scott. Besides them, she has also been featured in various TV movies, including ‘The Christmas Secret,’ ‘Snowed-Inn Christmas,’ ‘Royal Matchmaker,’ ‘Bottled With Love,’ ‘Five Star Christmas,’ and ‘So Cold the River.’ Portraying her two love interests in ‘Savoring Paris’ are Stanley Weber and Ben Wiggins.

The former is a Paris-born actor who you might recognize from various movies and TV shows, including ‘French Women,’ ‘The Origin of Violence,’ ‘Golden Wedding,’ ‘The French Boys 2,’ ‘Drops of God,’ and ‘Monsieur Spade.’ On the other hand, Ben Wiggins has bagged roles in projects like ‘Anna and the Apocalypse,’ ‘Mary Queen of Scots,’ ‘Hollyoaks,’ and ‘You.’

