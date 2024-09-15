Tulsa King: Does Scarlet Rose Stallone Know Horse Riding?

In Paramount+’s crime drama series ‘Tulsa King,’ Sylvester Stallone shares the screen with his youngest child, Scarlet Rose Stallone. The actress plays Spencer, a barista who quits her job to care for Dwight “The General” Manfredi’s horse, Pilot. The character looks after the animal and even takes the former Mafia capo’s grandchildren for a ride when they visit him in Tulsa. Scarlet features alongside the white horse in the second season’s premiere. One of the promotional stills of the installment even teases that we will be seeing her on horseback. The actress’ scenes set in the Fennario Ranch can be seen as part of her life with horses!

Scarlet Rose Stallone is a Horse Lover Like Her Father

Scarlet Rose Stallone is an internet personality and actress who has captivated her fans with glimpses into her life shared through her social media handles and Paramount+’s reality series ‘The Family Stallone.’ These windows into her life do not prove that she is an expert horse rider. However, she loves horses like her father, Sylvester Stallone. When the legendary action star owned an equestrian estate in Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills, she used to spend time with horses. Her exposure to the animal seemingly helped her immensely to take care of Pilot as Spencer in ‘Tulsa King’ even though the white horse “kept shooting his head” or “knocking [her] in the face,” as per ‘The Family Stallone.’

This experience may become evident in Scarlet’s second-season scenes, especially when she is on horseback. Even though the actress has yet to exhibit her horse-riding capabilities on screen fully, she impressed Stallone with her performance in the crime drama. “Some people are diminished by the camera; some people are enhanced by it. There’s a thing she [Scarlet] has with the camera, even with still shots, that is unique,” the veteran actor told USA Today. “All my daughters are beautiful, and they all have their specialties. But Scarlet is the one who’s most adamant about pursuing the job of a wondering dramaturge,” he added.

Stallone added that Scarlet is “up for anything” to deliver an impressive performance, which indicates that she must have learned a thing or two about horse riding from her father. Even though his character, Dwight “The General” Manfredi, is not enthusiastic about riding a horse, Stallone is an equestrian who used to play polo with his father when he was young. His dad’s farm in Potomac, Maryland, was the training ground for the actor. Even though Scarlet has yet to display horse riding skills like her father, another Stallone in the family has already exhibited her prowess on horseback.

Scarlet’s Sister, Sistine Rose Stallone, Wishes to be an Equestrian

Among the three Stallone sisters, Sistine Rose Stallone is seemingly the one who is devoted to horse riding the most. In an episode of ‘The Family Stallone,’ she even displayed her talents on horseback with her father, Sylvester Stallone, encouraging her. He called her a “natural” upon witnessing her ride a horse. “You know, I feel bad that I wasn’t as supportive as I should have been because nothing means more to me than the happiness of my children and knowing that they are fulfilling their dream,” the actor said in the episode.

In the reality series, Sistine revealed that she has taken horse riding seriously and would give her best shot to become an equestrian. If Stallone’s understanding of his children proves to be true in the coming years, we may see more of Sistine on horseback and Scarlet delivering dramatic roles. In addition to ‘Tulsa King,’ the latter features in the 2014 crime drama ‘Reach Me,’ starring Stallone and directed by John Herzfeld. Scarlet is also part of the cast of Brian Skiba’s Western film ‘The Gunslingers,’ starring Nicolas Cage.

