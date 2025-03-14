Severance Season 2 Episode 9 Recap: The After Hours

The ninth episode of the second season of Apple TV+’s science fiction series ‘Severance,’ titled ‘The After Hours,’ revolves around the aftermath of Mark Scout’s reintegration. He joins hands with his sister, Devon Scout-Hale, and former boss, Harmony Cobel, to find and save Gemma (Ms. Casey) before the husband and wife’s reunion becomes impossible. Helly R. and Dylan G. face severe challenges at work, and their responses to these developments turn their lives around. Irving Bailiff and Miss Eustice Huang are forced to open a new chapter of their lives in different ways, paving the way for multiple farewells! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Helly R. and Dylan G. Disappoint Their Bosses at Lumon

‘The After Hours’ begins with Helena Eagan having breakfast with her father and the Lumon CEO, Jame Eagan, before going to work. The calm and composed Helena becomes the distraught Helly R. in no time, specifically after not finding Mark S. in their office. She barges into Seth Milchick’s office, demanding an explanation regarding the absence of her colleague. When her boss dismisses her by stating that he cannot reveal the personal details concerning an employee, she tells him that she is “Helly E.,” only for the former to remind her that he is still her superior.

Meanwhile, Gretchen confesses to Dylan about secretly meeting and kissing his innie. The revelation stuns him as he feels betrayed by his partner. He even accuses her of cheating on him with his own body and threatens to quit his job to put an end to the existence of his work self. Gretchen then meets Dylan’s innie in the Lumon headquarters to let the latter know that she cannot meet him anymore because of how his outie feels about their interactions. The decision immerses him in utter sadness, especially after he fails to win her after confessing his love to her with a makeshift paper ring.

Gretchen’s decision convinces Dylan’s innie that there is no point in working at Lumon after losing her. He curses his job and existence and rushes to Milchick’s office to resign. His boss expresses how disappointed he is about the resignation, which is also viewed as an act of ingratitude. Regardless of how his supervisor sees it, Dylan leaves Lumon. His contempt for the company further makes him dismiss Helly when she asks him about the black hallway featured in Irving’s paintings. When she realizes that her colleague won’t help her unravel the mystery behind the same, she finds the note that contains the directions to the hallway herself.

As Helly tries to memorize the directions by putting in immense effort, Jame Eagan visits her in her office. The father expresses how disappointed he is about the actions of his daughter’s innie, casting a dark cloud over the uncertain fate of Helena’s severed version.

Miss Huang and Irving Bailiff Are Asked to Leave Kier

The tension between Miss Huang and Seth Milchick ceases to exist with the completion of the former’s Wintertide fellowship. The latter congratulates her in the wake of her achievement and stuns her with the revelation that she is being transferred to Svalbard, an archipelago between Norway and the North Pole. She is not really happy about this life and career-altering decision, but she has no choice but to accept it. Huang must also display her sacrificial qualities by destroying her ring game with a stone. Her impending departure from Kier visibly changes her, as she even apologizes to Dylan for not being a better superior when he signs his resignation form.

Huang is not the only person who has to leave Kier. Irving finds his former boyfriend, Burt Goodman, in his apartment, reading his secret writings concerning the condemnable developments that have been happening at Lumon. Burt reveals a darker dimension of his personality and sets out to take his companion to an undisclosed location. He also reveals that he had driven individuals to an unrevealed destination for their former company without knowing what happened to them. Irving asks Burt whether he has become one of those individuals.

Burt takes Irving and Radar to a train station rather than the mysterious destination. He buys a ticket for the latter to leave Kier for good. The former O&D division head puts his own life and association with Lumon to protect the man he loves. Irving tries convincing Burt that he is ready to be in a committed relationship, but the latter rejects the proposal painfully. He clarifies that his former partner has to leave him and their town for his own good. Irving finally complies with Burt’s wish and boards a train to an undisclosed location with his pet dog while the latter immerses himself in sadness sitting in the train station.

Mark Scout’s Efforts to Find Gemma Threaten the Completion of Cold Harbor

As Mark Scout deals with the aftermath of his reintegration process, his bosses start to worry about the completion of Cold Harbor, the file he has been working on. His uninformed absence provokes Mr. Drummond, who has been expecting the day to become historical with the fulfillment of the secret assignment. The Lumon enforcer expresses his frustration to Seth Milchick, who is blamed for Mark’s absence. When the severed floor manager apologizes to Drummond, the latter demands more of the same. The intimidating man’s behavior towards Milchick worsens until he is asked to “eat shit” by the other.

Milchick also reminds Drummond that he is not responsible for the actions of the outies of his employees. This unexpected retaliation against his superior immensely affects the severed floor manager emotionally. Meanwhile, Mark and Devon meet Harmony for guidance. The brother and sister are clueless about their future steps to find Gemma. After meeting them, the former severed floor supervisor asks the protagonist about Cold Harbor and hints at Gemma’s death once he completes the assignment. Following Harmony’s suggestion, Mark calls Milchick to explain his absence and confirm his return to his workplace the next day.

Harmony then takes Mark and Devon to the Damona Birthing Retreat by hiding the protagonist in her truck. At the entry to the establishment, she is asked about the unauthorized visit, only for her to lie that she is secretly taking a woman to Jame Eagan. Her experience as a Lumon employee helps her provide the security guard with a code required to gain entry to the retreat. When Mark enters one of the cabins at the place, he becomes his innie, who cannot understand what has been happening. He tries to leave the house, but Devon stops and convinces him to talk to Harmony, who awaits him to have a conversation with him about Gemma.

