14 Shows Like Baywatch on Netflix Right Now

‘Baywatch’ is a drama series that centers on a team of lifeguards responsible for protecting the beaches of LA County, California. The group is under the leadership of Lieutenant Mitch Buchannon (David Hasselhoff), an experienced lifeguard who oversees a rotating team of younger guards as they patrol the coastline and respond to emergencies. While rescuing swimmers remains a major part of their job, the team also faces a variety of threats, including natural disasters, shark attacks, and criminal activity. Alongside their duties on the beach, the lifeguards must navigate friendships, rivalries, romances, and other personal challenges that arise in their daily lives.

As the lifeguards learn more about each other, they also form complex bonds that test them in different ways. Created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann, the show is often noted for its style, raw sex appeal, and colorful costumes. These shows, similar to ‘Baywatch,’ streaming on Netflix, feature engrossing storylines, layered relationships, and unique characters, while also being entertaining and unpredictable in equal measure.

14. Neon (2023)

‘Neon’ follows three lifelong friends who leave their hometown in Florida and head to Miami in hopes of breaking into the reggaeton music scene. At the center of the comedy series is aspiring artist Santi (Tyler Dean Flores), who dreams of becoming a successful reggaeton star. Helping him chase that goal are his best friends Vanessa (Emma Ferreira), who serves as his manager, and Felix (Jordan Mendoza), who handles his social media presence. Although the trio arrives in Miami with ambitious plans, they quickly discover that the music industry is far more difficult to navigate than they expected.

As they pursue fame and success, they must deal with setbacks, disappointments, and the many challenges that stand between them and their dreams. Shaped by the creative vision of Shea Serrano and Max Searle, the Netflix series is stylish and sleek like ‘Baywatch.’ The two shows feature the dreams, aspirations, successes, failures, and charm of young characters exploring the complexities of their lives. Watch the show here.

13. Miseducation (2023-)

Netflix’s ‘Miseducation’ is a South African comedy-drama series that deals with the life of Mbali Hadebe (Buntu Petse), an aspiring influencer whose life falls apart after her family’s wealth and reputation are destroyed by her mother’s political corruption scandal. Hoping to escape the controversy and rebuild her image, Mbali enrolls at Grahamstown University in Makhanda, determined to start over. With the help of her new friends Jay (Prev Reddy) and Natalie (Micaela Tucker), she throws herself into campus life, taking on everything from student politics to social media ventures in an effort to regain her popularity.

Along the way, her growing connection with rowing star Sivu Levine (Lunga Shabalala) complicates matters. Katleho Ramaphakela and Rethabile Ramaphakela steer the show, which is a commentary on the tribulations of youth, social status, and the consequences of desire. These themes and the visual style of the show connect it to the world and characters of ‘Baywatch.’ The story unfolds on Netflix.

12. Teenage Bounty Hunters (2020)

Brought to life by the ideas of Kathleen Jordan, Netflix’s ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ is the story of twin sisters Sterling Wesley (Maddie Phillips) and Blair Wesley (Anjelica Bette Fellini). The two are evangelical high school students whose lives take an unexpected turn after they damage their father’s pickup truck. Needing money to cover the repairs, the sisters begin working with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison). As they track down fugitives and uncover secrets, Sterling and Blair must also keep up with the demands of school, romance, and family life, as well as the expectations of their cultural upbringing. The youthful energy, desperation, and emotions of the sisters reflect the character dynamics of the lifeguards in ‘Baywatch.’ Enjoy the comedy-drama series here.

11. Welcome to Eden (2022-2023)

‘Welcome to Eden’ or ‘Bienvenidos a Edén’ is a Netflix Spanish thriller series that focuses on Zoa (Amaia Aberasturi). She is a young woman who receives an invitation to an exclusive party on a remote island. Joined by four other young people, she expects an unforgettable experience organized by the brand behind a new beverage. What begins as a luxurious getaway soon takes a dark turn when the guests realize that the island’s beautiful appearance hides unsettling secrets.

As Zoa and the others try to understand why they were brought there, they become entangled in a mysterious environment, forcing them to question the true purpose behind their invitation. Joaquín Górriz and Guillermo López Sánchez hold the reins of this complex show. Young characters, charming places, secret desires, personal crises, and the shadow of danger are some of the many commonalities between ‘Welcome to Eden’ and ‘Baywatch.’ The show is available to watch here.

10. Greenhouse Academy (2017-2020)

‘Greenhouse Academy’ chronicles the lives of siblings Alex Woods (Finn Roberts) and Hayley Woods (Ariel Mortman), who enroll at Greenhouse Academy, an elite boarding school for gifted students, months after the death of their astronaut mother. At school, the siblings are placed in rival student houses, creating tension between them as they adapt to their new environment. However, a series of mysterious incidents soon draws students from both groups into a secret investigation. As they dig deeper, Alex, Hayley, and their classmates uncover a dangerous conspiracy with far-reaching consequences.

To stop the threat, the rivals must put aside their differences and work together before it is too late. Shaped by the vision of Giora Chamizer, the Netflix drama series is based on the Israeli series ‘The Greenhouse.’ The strongest point of connection between this show and ‘Baywatch’ is the focus on the investigative and fighting skills of the young characters in them, who deal with both personal and professional issues. It is available on Netflix.

9. MaveriX (2022)

‘MaveriX’ centers on a group of talented young motocross riders brought together at the newly established MaveriX Academy in Alice Springs, a major hub for dirt-bike racing in Australia. The academy is founded by former motocross champion Griffo (Rohan Nichol) and his son Scott Griffin (Darcy Tadich), who recruit promising riders such as Jenny (Tatiana Goode), Richie (Tjiirdm McGuire), Kaden (Sebastian Tang), and others. As the teenagers compete for a chance to join a professional racing team, they are pushed to their physical and emotional limits.

While rivalries often create tension, the experience also teaches them the value of teamwork and friendship as they chase their dreams. Rachel Clements, Sam Meikle, and Isaac Elliott hold the reins of this Australian drama series. While ‘Baywatch’ brings competitiveness, style, and passion to the world of rescue diving through its young and energetic characters, ‘MaveriX’ does the same in an Australian setting, with characters equally passionate about motocross riding. The journey unfolds here.

8. Turn of the Tide (2023-2026)

Loosely inspired by true events, Netflix’s ‘Turn of the Tide’ or ‘Rabo de Peixe’ is a Portuguese drama series set in the Azorean fishing village of Rabo de Peixe. The Augusto Fraga creation is the tale of Eduardo (José Condessa), a young fisherman whose life changes overnight when a large shipment of cocaine washes ashore. Seeing a chance to escape his difficult circumstances, Eduardo and his friends decide to profit from the unexpected discovery. What begins as an opportunity to make quick money soon spirals into a dangerous situation as they attract the attention of drug traffickers searching for the missing cocaine and police determined to track it down.

As the consequences of their choices grow more severe, the group members’ dreams and their lives hang in the balance. Much like ‘Baywatch,’ the show features a group of young characters navigating a dangerous environment while dealing with complex personal bonds and unpredictable threats. Other than the similar character dynamics, the visual flavors of the shows connect them on a deeper level. You may enjoy it here.

7. Olympo (2025)

‘Olympo’ unfolds at the Pirineos High Performance Center, where some of the country’s most promising young athletes train for elite competition. Among them is Amaia Olaberria (Clara Galle), the captain of Spain’s synchronized swimming team, whose position is challenged when her close friend and teammate Núria Borges (María Romanillos) begins outperforming her. As Amaia struggles with the growing pressure to stay at the top, she starts noticing a pattern of unexpected improvements among several athletes at the academy.

Her suspicions lead her to question what is happening behind the scenes, forcing her to confront uncomfortable truths while navigating the intense demands of the sport. With Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet, and Ibai Abad at the creative helm, the Netflix Spanish sports drama series is a wild and unpredictable ride. Swimming, youthful characters, ambitions, passion, sexual connections, style, misunderstandings, a sense of fear, and the adrenaline rush of risky adventures are some of the many commonalities between ‘Baywatch’ and ‘Olympo.’ It can be found on Netflix.

6. Summertime (2020-2022)

Netflix’s ‘Summertime’ is set in the coastal town of Cesenatico and is inspired by the book ‘Three Meters Above the Sky’ by Federico Moccia. The narrative deals with the trials and tribulations of Summer Bennett (Coco Rebecca Edogamhe), a reserved teenager who takes a job at a local hotel to help support her family while her father is away working abroad. Content with keeping a low profile and spending time with her friends, Summer’s life changes when she meets Ale (Ludovico Tersigni), a talented motorcycle racer from Rome. Recovering from a serious accident, Ale spends the summer away from competition and gradually becomes drawn to Summer.

Despite their very different personalities and lifestyles, the two form a connection that forces them to reconsider what they want from life. Much like ‘Baywatch,’ the show explores the romantic tensions, personal growth, and emotional journeys of young and ambitious characters against a sunny, coastal backdrop, adding to the story’s colorful and vibrant nature. The visual beauty and the adrenaline-fueled moments connect the two shows on a deeper level. Created by Mirko Cetrangolo and Anita Rivaroli, the Italian drama series is available on Netflix.

5. High Tides (2023-2026)

Created by Anthony Van Biervliet, ‘High Tides’ or ‘Knokke Off’ is a Belgian drama series that takes place in the affluent coastal town of Knokke. At the center of the story are Louise Basteyns (Pommelien Thijs) and her boyfriend Alex Vandael (Willem De Schryver), dealing with personal struggles and family tensions. While Louise confronts bipolar disorder, Alex tries to avoid repeating the mistakes of his father. Beneath the glamour, hidden secrets and unresolved conflicts begin to surface. The arrival of Daan (Eliyha Altena) and his mother, Melissa (Anna Drijver), who are spending the summer nearby, further disrupts the fragile balance within the community.

As relationships become increasingly strained, the residents of Knokke are forced to confront harsh truths. While ‘Baywatch’ explores the secrets of young characters in a coastal, American urban setting, bringing tensions to the surface, ‘High Tides’ does the same in a Belgian context, delving deep into the insecurities of the characters and the story elements that shape their decisions and futures. The story unfolds here.

4. Outer Banks (2020-2026)

Set in a coastal North Carolina community, ‘Outer Banks’ delves into the actions of a division between the wealthy Kooks and the working-class Pogues. After his father mysteriously disappears, John B. Routledge (Chase Stokes), the leader of the Pogues, becomes determined to uncover what happened. His search soon leads him and his group of friends into a hunt for a legendary treasure connected to his father’s past. As they follow clues and unravel old secrets, the Pogues find themselves competing with the Kooks, who are equally eager to claim the fortune.

In the Pogues’ journey, friendships are tested, romances develop, and personal loyalties are challenged as the teenagers risk everything in pursuit of both the treasure and the truth. Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke are the creative team behind this Netflix mystery drama series. The show captures the essence of ‘Baywatch’ through its focus on the spirit of action and adventure that its young, curious, and stylish characters possess. Both shows are spiritually connected due to their coastal and sunny settings, bringing in beauty and tensions in equal measure. Watch it on Netflix.

3. Surviving Summer (2022-2023)

Netflix’s ‘Surviving Summer’ is an Australian drama series that focuses on Summer Torres (Sky Katz), a headstrong teenager from Brooklyn whose reckless behavior causes trouble. As punishment, she is sent to the coastal town of Shorehaven in Australia. Far from home and eager to leave, Summer initially seems to have no interest in her new life. However, her outlook begins to change after she crosses paths with a loyal group of young surfers, including Ari Gibson (Kai Lewins) and others. As she immerses herself in the competitive surfing scene, Summer finds herself balancing new friendships, rivalries, and romantic feelings while trying to figure out where she truly belongs.

With Joanna Werner and Josh Mapleston at the creative helm, the show is visually rich and engrossing. Akin to ‘Baywatch,’ it features the competitive spirit of surfing, swimming, and other oceanic and beach activities. The characters in both shows are young, ambitious, and energetic, trying to find their footing in life while dealing with personal setbacks and romantic tribulations. It is streaming here.

2. Dive Club (2021)

Crafted by the ideas of Steve Jaggi, ‘Dive Club’ is an Australian drama series set in the coastal town of Cape Mercy. The story follows a group of teenage friends who share a passion for scuba diving and spend their time exploring the ocean for hidden treasures. Their carefree routine is shattered when a sudden storm strikes and one of the girls disappears after returning to retrieve her phone from their boat. Determined to find their missing friend, the other girls launch their own investigation. Along the way, they are joined by Isabel (Aubri Ibrag), the daughter of an engineer.

As the search continues, the teenagers begin uncovering clues that suggest the disappearance may be connected to deeper secrets hidden within the town, drawing them into something far more complicated. While ‘Dive Club’ is mainly a mystery-based show, it has thematic connections to ‘Baywatch’ through its exploration of the secrets of the ocean and the hidden desires of the characters. While the American show is a larger commentary on youth and evolution through rescue diving, the Australian series utilizes the ocean as a stage for tense revelations and character moments. It is available to watch here.

1. Malibu Rescue: The Series (2019)

‘Malibu Rescue: The Series‘ centers on Tyler Gossard (Ricardo Hurtado), a troublemaking teenager who is sent to the Malibu Junior Rescue Program because of his pranks. In the program, Tyler joins a group of aspiring lifeguards who are looked down upon by the wealthy local recruits. Nicknamed the Flounders, the newcomers quickly realize that many people expect them to fail, including program director Garvin Cross (Ian Ziering), who only allowed them into the competition to prove they do not belong. Refusing to give up, Tyler and his teammates work together to earn respect, improve their lifesaving skills, and compete for a coveted lifeguard tower on Malibu Beach. Along the way, they form strong friendships while trying to prove that determination can overcome privilege and prejudice.

Savage Steve Holland and Scott McAboy hold the reins of this Netflix comedy series. Compared to ‘Baywatch’ and its characters, ‘Malibu Rescue: The Series‘ is a more innocent and teenage take on the world of rescue diving and beach life. The characters of the two shows are spiritually connected due to their passion for the water and their ability to take risks to achieve what they want, connecting the two stories on a deeper level. The journey unfolds on Netflix.

Read More: Best Surfing Movies and Shows