10 Thrilling Shows Like Cross You Must See

The psychological thriller series ‘Cross‘ delves into a murder mystery narrative told through the perspective of the titular detective, Alex Cross, whose work is cut out after a BLM activist is found dead. Subsequently, the detective embarks on a complicated investigation that slowly highlights the major conspiracy lurking underneath the city’s foundations. Cross has to navigate his work as a detective on two fronts – one relating to a potential serial killer on the loose and the other regarding a stalker who is obsessed with his family.

Created by Ben Watkins, the series is an adaptation of James Patterson’s Alex Cross novel series, featuring a tale that is half crime fiction and half character drama. Hence, its complicated nature is sure to raise a few curious eyebrows among those who are intrigued by its twists and turns and want to see more. Therefore, to cater to public demand, we have curated a list of crime shows like ‘Cross’ that you should definitely watch, which present similar types of compelling investigative narratives with a lot at stake.

10. Lady in the Lake (2024-)

Set during the 1960s, ‘Lady in the Lake‘ follows an investigative journalist named Maddie Schwartz, whose life is upended following her divorce from her husband. The protagonist takes on the challenge of uncovering two murder cases, one involving the death of a bartender, Cleo Johnson, and the other connecting to the killing of a young girl named Tessie Durst.

Crafted by Alma Har’el, the show is adapted from Laura Lippman’s eponymous novel and shares some of the major societal dynamics that are also highlighted in ‘Cross.’ As such, the inner depth of the story’s murder cases is layered through the perspective of a determined protagonist who slowly uncovers a much bigger scandal at the heart of their community. It also operates under the same intense atmosphere that preys on the psychological aspects prevalent in the central character’s lives as they probe deeper into a dark and unknown world.

9. Marcella (2016–2020)

‘Marcella‘ is a British Nordic noir series centered on the titular protagonist who returns to her life as a London detective after her husband decides to leave her. Soon after being reinstated, she is thrown into the deep end when a serial killer case from the past resurfaces in the present day. Brought to life by Hans Rosenfeldt and Nicola Larder, Marcella exhibits a similar attitude towards her cases as Alex Cross, making her journey all the more interesting despite its topsy-turvy nature. Like ‘Cross,’ the British production blends the personal and professional lives of its protagonist in a smartly crafted narrative that illustrates all the engaging elements of a complex detective fiction that keeps the audience guessing at every turn.

8. The Fall (2013–2016)

Created by Allan Cubitt, ‘The Fall’ presents an intense battle of wits between Detective Stella Gibson, a Belfast-based law enforcement officer, and a serial killer named Paul Spector. The show peels back the curtains on the complex relationship between the detective and her target as the number of victims starts ramping up across the country, forcing the protagonist into a difficult corner. The central dynamics are highly reminiscent of the cat-and-mouse game between Alex Cross and the Fanboy Killer in the Amazon Prime Video series, which adds to the psychological twists and turns of a deeply disturbing serial killer story. These factors support the show in building a greater sense of dread and danger throughout each episode as the personal lives of both criminal and detective get intertwined in messy ways.

7. The Killing (2011–2014)

Based on the Danish show ‘Forbrydelsen,’ ‘The Killing’ features a challenging homicide case involving a teenage girl’s death that throws detectives Sarah Linden and Stephen Holder’s lives into a chaotic affair. As the pair takes on the burden of investigation, a bigger conspiracy rears its head in their institution and the city, forcing them to reflect on their own emotional lives and the mental toll of dealing with the crimes happening around them.

Developed by Veena Sud, there are multitudes of parallels to be found between ‘The Killing’ and ‘Cross,’ not least of which is centered on the hidden secrets lurking in their close surroundings and how a murder investigation brings everything crashing down like a pack of cards. Even the story’s shocking revelations and slow-burn nature are reflected in Alex Cross’ journey, which adds even more suspense and depth to the central heartbeat of the mystery narrative.

6. Longmire (2012–2017)

‘Longmire‘ revolves around the exploits of the titular sheriff of a rural Wyoming neighborhood, where he comes face-to-face with a number of complex crimes that challenge him both professionally and personally. Developed by John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin from Craig Johnson’s eponymous series of novels, the show boasts a mix of mystery, social dynamics, investigative work, and Western themes that highlight all the areas of a small-town detective’s life in the countryside. While ‘Cross’ may feature a more urban locale and crimes centered around city life, there are distinct parallels to be seen in how Longmire confronts the notion of justice and the intricacies of his life outside the job. Both are dedicated law officers who find themselves constantly in the line of danger, which creates an intense ride through some unexpected territory.

5. Bosch (2014–2021)

Adapted from Michael Connelly’s eponymous novel series, ‘Bosch’ tells the story of LAPD detective Harry Bosch. Season 1 sees him swamped by two simultaneous cases that draw him in different directions as he utilizes his experience and talent as a law enforcer to get to the truth. As Bosch juggles both investigations like a professional, his work is undercut by another force, a wayward serial killer who draws his attention in another direction.

The show was crafted by Eric Overmyer and features some distinct similarities with ‘Cross.’ For instance, the protagonists in both stories showcase a deft hand in dealing with numerous investigations at the same time, which creates a sense of tension from a variety of angles and helps in creating a richer and more engaging story. What works even better is when the disparate plot threads come together unpredictably, painting a more complex picture at the end.

4. Broadchurch (2013–2017)

The British crime drama ‘Broadchurch‘ follows Detective Inspector Alec Hardy and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller as they confront difficult cases in the seaside town of Broadchurch in Dorset County. In the first season, the two detectives face major upheaval after a local kid passes away, forcing suspicion and doubts to creep into the locality as fingers are pointed in every which way. There are shades of ‘Cross’ in the Chris Chibnall creation, specifically in how the interpersonal dynamics between the lives of victims and law enforcement officers become entangled while a thread of grief runs through the narrative. It creates a compelling atmosphere and forces a more introspective look into the psychological aspects of a crime and not just solving it from a logical standpoint.

3. Luther (2010–2019)

Brought to life by Neil Cross, ‘Luther’ revolves around the exploits of the titular Detective Chief Inspector as he comes across a variety of serious crimes in the metropolitan area while working around the clock to bring an end to the exploits of the murderer Alice Morgan, with whom he shares a complex relationship. Naturally, the show features a ton of complicated themes, ranging from morality, justice, ethics, crime, investigation, and social issues like racism, which dovetails perfectly with the backdrop in ‘Cross.’ Both shows heavily invest in exploring the repugnant but valid psychological aspects that drive disturbing individuals. It also features a cerebral protagonist who always tries to stay one step ahead using his power of deduction.

2. Mare of Easttown (2021)

Detective Marianne Sheehan, also known as Mare, finds herself in a rough spot after suffering a huge setback in her personal life in the highly acclaimed thriller series ‘Mare of Easttown.‘ Matters get further complicated when Mare has to investigate a homicide case involving a teenage mother and a variety of past grievances that have started to chip at her credibility in the community’s eyes. As she juggles all the different aspects of her life, everything starts to spiral out of control as the murder case takes precedence over her personal well-being, which is already on the brink of collapsing into a million pieces.

Created by Brad Ingelsby, the show highlights a variety of themes, which are prominent throughout ‘Cross.’ Both Alex Cross and Mare find their inner flaws driving a wedge into their personal lives while they concentrate on solving the case to the best of their ability. It lends a sense of urgency and also immerses the audience in the world present in the two shows. ‘Mare of Easttown’ shines particularly in those moments where the protagonist’s dilemmas throw her into the proverbial deep end, leading to a much better story as a result. The show picked up numerous accolades at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Kate Winslet, who plays Mare.

1. The Wire (2002–2008)

Widely lauded as one of the most seminal crime shows ever, ‘The Wire‘ is a complex breed of intricate character drama and detective fiction that delves into a community’s broken aspects and how the lives of both criminals and law enforcers are not that different outside the labels. Created by David Simon, the series features a ton of characters who add to the complicated nature of the story, never allowing a moment of rest for the detectives in charge while also building a sense of connection with the city of Baltimore.

The comparisons with ‘Cross’ are apt considering how Alex Cross finds himself at a crossroads time and again as he is forced to confront his inner failings and his place among the city’s residents. Those themes drive ‘The Wire’ across its numerous seasons, which have a great mix of intense criminal cases and dramatic narration that presents one of the most authentic and accurate depictions of the lawless world. Its social commentary and character arcs only scratch the surface of what it has to offer, which are reflected even further by its critical appraisal throughout its six seasons and the number of prestigious awards it garnered over time.

