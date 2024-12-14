10 Shows Like One Hundred Years of Solitude You Must See

‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ is a Spanish historical epic show that spans decades spent in the mystical town of Macondo. Based on an eponymous book by Gabriel García Márquez, this story centers around the Buendia family as it expands from one generation to another. Their tale begins with Jose Arcadio and Ursula Buendia, two lovers whose choices bring about the town’s foundation on the banks of ancient arcane stones. Nonetheless, despite their attempt to find utopia, Macondo finds itself bearing the weight of a curse that spells out years of doomed love and war’s terror on the horizon. Thus, as the years pass, the Buendia family and their community have no choice but to face life’s fickle good and bad.

Originally known as ‘Cien Años de Soledad,’ this Netflix show presents a dive into a rich and profound tale of the people of Macondo, penning the cyclic nature of life and how one can never escape the actions of their ancestor’s past. Naturally, the narrative of the Buendia family is bound to leave the audience craving other expansive shows similar to ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude.’

10. Captain Alatriste (2015)

Adapting Arturo Pérez-Reverte’s eponymous novel series, ‘Captain Alatriste,’ or ‘Las Aventuras del Capitán Alatriste,’ is an adventure-bound show. This Spanish historical fiction tale centers around the titular character, Diego Alatriste, a soldier whose allegiance lies with the crown. Thus, as the Golden Age of the Spanish Empire comes crumbling down, this sword-for-hire finds himself in the middle of various conspiracies, border-surpassing escapades, and love—found and lost. This show takes a more entertainment-centric route to a peek into the past, allowing for a vibrant exploration of a hero’s journey. For the same reasons, this would make for an exceptional watch if ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ has ignited your love for Latin American literature.

9. Dark (2017-2022)

‘Dark’ is a German sci-fi show created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese that charts a complex narrative around time travel and its psychologically concerning effects on humanity. The story begins in Winden, the town where a series of child disappearances put four dysfunctional families in each other’s paths. As secrets are unearthed, it leads to the reveal of a conspiracy around the yet scientifically impossible. Consequently, as the Winden residents are hurled into a complicated world of time travel, alternate realities, and worse, convoluted secrets about family ties and relationships float to the surface.

While ‘Dark’ and ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ may seem drastically different at first glance, both shows present a kindred exploration of intergenerational family complications and the consequences of the past on one’s present. Therefore, if you enjoy the thematic depth that the latter show provides, you’re bound to become a fan of this tale as well.

8. Heirs to the Land (2022)

‘Heirs to the Land‘ is a Spanish historical drama show that is based on Ildefonso Falcones’s novel of the same name. The story takes place in Barcelona during the 1500s and follows the character of Hugo Llor, a 12-year-old boy who grows up under strenuous circumstances. Even though he finds himself detached from his family at a young age, he finds a guardian in Arnau Estanyol, an old man with a respected reputation. While he dreams of making a name for himself as a builder of ships, he also has to maintain the promise he once made to the Estanyol family.

Originally known as ‘Los Herederos de la Tierra,’ ‘Heirs to the Land’ is the sequel to the 2018 show ‘Cathedral of the Sea’ and continues many of the themes presented in the predecessor show. However, the aspect that will most appeal to you after ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ is the show’s exploration of family duties and responsibilities.

7. Upstairs, Downstairs (1971-1975)

‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ is a period drama show set in the early 1900s and was created by Jean Marsh, Eileen Atkins, John Hawkesworth, and John Whitney. It records the story of a central townhouse over the course of various decades—from the Edwardian period, the length of World War I, its accompanying Roaring Twenties, and the tumultuous 1930s. As the years pass, the house and its occupants attempt to maintain the traditions of the British aristocracy. Thus, the upstairs remains for the master family—Parliament member Richard Bellamy—while the downstairs is for the servants— Hudson, the Scottish butler, and his crew. Consequently, the townhouse becomes an effective study of the rapid societal change of the era.

‘Upstairs, Downstairs’ and ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ both offer unique studies into the concept of change in relation to the larger socio-economic world. Both shows equip their own distinct narrative in recording the history of their respective central families. For the same reason, this story will offer you something unique yet thematically familiar.

6. The Bequeathed (2024)

‘The Bequeathed‘ is a KDrama originally known as ‘Seon-san’ that digs into the buried nature of family secrets and examines its persisting effect on the successor generation. Based on an eponymous webcomic by Kang Tae-kyung, it follows the mysterious death of Myung-gil. After the man’s passing, the police reach out to Yoon Seo-ha, his next of kin, who never knew of his existence. As a result, she finds herself inheriting a family burial ground overnight. However, her apparent half-brother, Kim Young-ho, remains the only possible contender with a claim to the land. Thus, a streak of misfortune attached to the Yoon family soon becomes Seo-ha’s cross to bear. Despite its modern setting, ‘The Bequeathed’ undertakes the same examination of legacy as a burden and an inheritance as ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ does in its narrative. Additionally, both shows also survey taboo relationships and their effects on a family.

5. Invisible City (2021-2023)

‘Invisible City‘ (Originally ‘Cidade Invisível’) is a modern story about magical realism that the original ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ novel popularized in the 60s. The Portuguese show revolves around Brazillian folklore and follows the story of Eric, an environmental officer who loses his wife in a bizarre forest fire. As he embarks on investigating the case—while looking after his daughter, Luna, he finds himself tumbling down a rabbit hole of magic, shapeshifters, and more. The show begins as a crime fantasy that embraces the chaos of its fantastical side in time. As such, it entertains mythical and magical aspects of its narrative in more pronounced ways. If ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ has sparked your interest in the genre and you’re looking for more Latin American stories revolving around it, you should give this show a try.

4. The Spanish Princess (2019-2020)

Emma Frost and Matthew Graham’s ‘The Spanish Princess‘ is a multilingual historical epic show that adapts Philippa Gregory’s fiction novels’ The Constant Princess’ and ‘The King’s Curse.’ It recounts the tale of Catherine of Aragon, the titular princess who travels from her parent’s Spanish kingdom to England, the land of her betrothed. Initially, her foray to the English court comes with its set of challenges. However, things take a drastic turn with the death of her fiance, Arthur, Prince of Wales. As a result, Catherine’s future threatens to go up in flames unless she does something about her destiny to unite her homeland with the new, much-coveted throne.

‘The Spanish Princess’ delves into the monarchial history of Spain and England—albeit with the occasional creative tinkering. This results in the employment of generational themes such as complicated family dynamics and the crushing weight of responsibility that history brings. Inevitably, these elements sustain a kindred connection between this show and ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ that fans of the latter might enjoy.

3. Pachinko (2022-)

‘Pachinko‘ is the KDrama adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s 2017 novel, brought to the screen by creator Soo Hugh. It prominently parallels ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ in that it also follows the story of a family over the span of decades—starting from the mid-1910s to the late 1980s. Kim Sunja drives the narrative after she leaves Korea while the country is under Japan’s rule. In doing so, she also leaves behind her family and begins a new life for herself in Osaka’s Koreatown. Even though she faces mounting discrimination as a Korean in the new place, she continues to persevere and creates a new, shining family for herself. Yet, ghosts of the past follow close behind. ‘Pachinko’ offers a heartbreaking yet heartfelt story about a family’s tenacity that you’re bound to gravitate towards if you like the story of the Buendia family.

2. The Forsyte Saga (2002-2003)

Based on John Galsworthy’s eponymous book series, ‘The Forsyte Saga’ is a period drama show that follows the same titular family across decades, starting from the Victorian era. Cousins Soames Forsyte and Jolyon Forsyte are at the story’s center as two individuals who are polar opposites of one another. Soames is a moralistic man who is a model father to young Fleur and is hopelessly in love with his wife, Irene. Jolyon, on the other hand, has never been one to play by society’s rules and, in fact, lives in blatant disregard for them after leaving his wife for Hélène, a French governess. For the same reason, Jolyon becomes a family outcast whose legacy continues to cling and clash with Soames and his family for years to come.

Much like ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude,’ this show also chronicles the generational life of a central family name, swapping out the backdrop of Macondo for upper-middle-class England. Therefore, if you’re interested in shows that closely follow family history to explore the themes of heritage and legacy, this show might be the one for you!

1. Like Water for Chocolate (2024)

Originally titled ‘Como Agua Para Chocolate,’ ‘Like Water for Chocolate‘ is a book-to-screen adaptation of Laura Esquivel’s novel from 1989. This Spanish melodrama show created by Jerry is set in 1910 and revolves around the de la Garza family. The protagonist, Tita, is the youngest daughter in the family who has a knack for cooking up deliciously magical dishes. She has also been in love with the neighbor’s son, Pedro, ever since she was a young child. Nevertheless, her own mother, Elena, stands in the way of the two lovebirds, forbidding Tita from ever marrying so that the girl can take care of her in her old age.

As such, Tita is forced to watch her family prepare for a wedding between Pedro—the love of her life—and Rosaura, her older sister. ‘Like Water for Chocolate’ has the same origins in Latin American magical realism literature as ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude.’ Furthermore, both shows revolve around the weight of generational trauma as the protagonists find themselves trapped in the confines created by tradition and seemingly unavoidable fate.

