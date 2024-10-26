10 Shows Like Territory You Must See

The Netflix show ‘Territory’ takes the viewers into the Australian Outbacks, where a tense family drama brews in the world’s biggest cattle ranch. Colin Lawson, the owner of the Marianne Station, arrives at an unexpected place when his son, Daniel, ends up dead in a mysterious turn of events. As such, the patriarch’s plans of passing off the family business to the other man dissipate, leaving him with a decision to make about his inheritance. Unfortunately, his only options lie in Graham, the alcoholic son; Emily, the untrustworthy daughter-in-law; and grandkids Susie and Marshall—the latter of whom has no interest in taking over the business. Worse yet, as the decision looms heavy over Colin’s shoulders, outside forces plot to take advantage of the family’s vulnerable situation.

This Australian drama, created by Ben Davies and Timothy Lee, remains ripe with impending mysteries, complicated inter-character dynamics, and a stellar idyllic Western backdrop. Thus, the Lawson family and their adventures must have ignited an interest in the genre, compelling fans to seek out similar stories.

10. Dallas (1978-1991)

Created by David Jacobs’ Dallas’ is a soap opera show that revolves around an affluent family in Texas. The Ewings luxuriate in the wealth collected through their independent oil company and Southfork cattle ranch. However, their youngest son, Bobby, invites a world of drama when he elopes with Pamela, the daughter of the Barnes family, who sports a longtime rivalry with the Ewings. This leads to ever-complicating family dynamics between and among the two feuding clans. The storylines presented within this show remain varied and wealthy in drama. Yet, as the narrative follows the lives of these Texan billionaires, their penchant for familial dysfunctionality prominently shines through. For the same reason, ‘Territory’ fans who have found themselves eager for more country-fuelled drama will find exactly what they’re looking for in ‘Dallas.

9. New Gold Mountain (2021)

‘New Gold Mountain’ is a historical Western show created by Peter Cox that transports viewers to 1857 Australia, where a strange murder mystery is afoot. At Ballarat Goldfields, a community of Chinese diggers works with Leung Wei Shing as their camp head. The balance between these workers and other European diggers already remains precarious. Therefore, things worsen when the authorities uncover the death of a European woman. As suspicions rise about the involvement of Chinese miners in the crime, Leung Wei Shing finds himself shouldering the responsibility of keeping his community safe. This show includes a unique historical perspective that adds to the tense landscape of its background. Therefore, if ‘Territory’ has left you craving other Australian-based Western stories with distinctive quirks, this show will prove to be worth your attention.

8. Walker (2021-2024)

Anna Fricke’s ‘Walker‘ reboots the 1990 show ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ and pens a narrative about a grieving husband who plays by his own morals to deliver justice. After being undercover for years, Cordell Walker returns to Austin to reunite with his family. Nevertheless, in the wake of his wife’s death, he struggles to connect with his children. Simultaneously, he gets assigned a new partner—Micki Ramirez—at work, which invites more clashes. However, the Texas Ranger’s life begins to take a sharp turn after he discovers clues that suggest his wife’s death may not be as straightforward as he had assumed.

‘Walker’ offers an entertaining return to classic Western elements—complete with narrative outlaws and sheriffs. Yet, it still retains complicated family dynamics that fans of ‘Territory’ will find themselves attracted to. Thus, if the latter show has unlocked a love for the genre, then ‘Walker’ will be your next best bet.

7. Bonanza (1959-1973)

Set in the 1860s, ‘Bonanza’ is a family-driven Western show created by David Dortort and Fred Hamilton that centers on the adventures of a father and his three sons. Ben Cartwright owns the Ponderosa Ranch in Virginia City, Nevada. He has three sons—Adam, Hoss, and Little Joe—all from different marriages, who sport varying personalities. Each episode follows new quests that Ben and his sons undertake in their attempts to defend their family’s ranch while also helping out their neighbors in a villain-of-the-week format. The show earns its identity through the narrative’s focus on the relationships between the four Cartwrights, who go through life’s ups and downs as a unit. Additionally, it offers a period-appropriate take on ranch stations, depicting the lifestyle in an authentic light. As such, it presents the perfect story for viewers who enjoyed the core themes in ‘Territory.’

6. Outer Range (2022-2024)

Created by Brian Watkins, ‘Outer Range‘ adds an intriguing element of eerie mystery to the Western genre as the narrative revolves around a peculiar family and their ranch in Wyoming. The protagonist, Royal Abbott, is a rancher in a feud with generational rivals, the Tillerson clan, who have an eye on the Abbott land. However, things become infinitely more complicated with the arrival of a strange woman, Autumn, and the discovery of a stranger black void in the middle of Royal’s ranch. The show’s obscure supernatural elements ensure the story goes above and beyond a regular family drama. As such, the same, paired with the story’s ranch-based backdrop, makes it the perfect next watch for ‘Territory’ fans looking for something similar.

5. Heartland (2007-)

If your favorite aspect of ‘Territory’ came from the show’s Western family-centric elements, then ‘Heartland’ is the show for you. Adapted for the screen by Murray Shostak from Lauren Brooke’s eponymous book series, this show follows the Fleming family through the generations. The story starts with Louise “Lou” Fleming returning to her family’s ranch in Alberta, Canada. In the wake of their mother’s untimely death, her younger sister, Amy, strives to continue the woman’s work with horses. Thus, with each other’s help—and the guidance of their family and friends—the two sisters sustain their inherited ranch. Even though the Fleming family may prove to be marginally more functional and loving than the Lawsons, the two families share their knack for adventures as well as their inclinations toward cattle ranches.

4. Queen Sugar (2016-2022)

Based on Natalie Baszile’s eponymous novel ‘Queen Sugar’ is a family drama show that revolves around a family in rural Louisiana. After Ernest Bordelon dies, he leaves his 800-acre sugarcane farm to his three kids in equal parts. Thus, different reasons bring the three estranged siblings to the family land. Charley, born from a second marriage, escapes from her relationship following the scandal of her husband’s affair. Meanwhile, Ralph, a single father and fresh out of prison, finds a new start on the farm.

Meanwhile, the eldest, Nova, a journalist, simply grieves her father’s passing. As the estranged siblings come together, it inevitably unravels an onslaught of complications. Much like ‘Territory,’ ‘Queen Sugar’ also focuses on the central topic of land inheritance, which leads to added themes of varying familial relationships.

3. Succession (2018-2023)

Jesse Armstrong’s ”Succession‘ remains one of the most compelling comedy-drama shows of its time, making it the perfect watch for fans of the genre. The narrative equips a satirical undertone to explore a central power struggle that sparks in the Roy family after the patriarch, Logan, steps down from Waystar RoyCo. Consequently, once a power vacuum opens at one of the biggest media conglomerates in the world, Logan’s children, Connor, Kendall, Roman, and Shiv, all vie for the top spot on the company’s roster. As such, the Roys are off to the races, growing more and more desperate to beat their siblings and take the proverbial billion-dollar cake.

Although ‘Succession’ notably diverges from the Western epic theme of ‘Territory,’ the show matches the latter’s energy with its central inheritance conflict. Furthermore, it presents one of the most engaging on-screen family dynamics through the Roy clan.

2. Faraway Downs (2023)

‘Faraway Downs” is a romance adventure show that extends Baz Luhrmann’s 2008 film, ‘Australia.’ The story revolves around Lady Sarah Ashley, an English aristocrat who is looking to get rid of her womanizer husband’s million-acre cattle station in Australia. However, once her husband dies shortly after her arrival in the country, King Carney, the cattle baron, sets his sights on the land’s acquisition. As such, the woman has to team up with a local Drover, who helps her protect her station from preying hands. The show offers a treasure trove of historical elements, including the buildup to WWII, the racial landscape surrounding the Indigenous Australian population, and more. However, for fans of ‘Territory,’ it’s the show’s headfirst dive into the Australian cattle station culture that will prove to be the center of appeal.

1. Yellowstone (2018-)

John Linson and Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone‘ is a critically acclaimed contemporary Western show that presents the perfect American counterpart to ‘Territory.’ The show revolves around the Dutton family, primarily its head, John Dutton, who controls Yellowstone, the largest ranch in the country. Naturally, the success of his ancestral ranch invites unwanted attention from outside forces who are contending for a piece of his land. Thus, John has to take up the responsibility of protecting his land and fending off any ill-wishers. The show provides a refreshing departure from the urban complexities that overwhelm modern sensibilities. As such, the Dutton family’s country-living lifestyle and John’s tumultuous journey of ensuring ownership over his land will greatly resonate with fans of ‘Territory.’

