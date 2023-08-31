Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2 Begins Filming in Nova Scotia

The second season of The CW’s ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ is set to start filming in Nova Scotia on September 1, 2023. Based on Robyn Carr’s eponymous novel series, the drama series follows a “neurosurgeon named Maggie Sullivan, who reconnects with her small-town past after a scandal causes her to leave her professional and personal life behind in the city,” as per the official logline.

Nova Scotia, where the shooting is about to take place, hosted the filming of the first season as well. The debut season was primarily shot at Shubie Park, a 40-acre urban park in Dartmouth, Halifax Regional Municipality. The province is a significant location of several other projects, including ‘Titanic,’ ‘The Sinner,’ ‘The Lighthouse,’ ‘Locke & Key,’ ‘Trailer Park Boys,’ ‘Haven’ and ‘Moonshine.’

Roma Roth serves as the showrunner and co-writer of the series. She is known for executive producing Netflix’s ‘Virgin River,’ another series based on Robyn Carr’s books. Her other works include the TV movies ‘The Black Widow Killer,’ ‘Christmas Cupcakes,’ ‘Deadly Secrets by the Lake,’ and ‘The Stepchild.’ The show is co-written by Tanchay Redvers (‘Jane’), John Callaghan (‘Frankie Drake Mysteries’), and Kerri MacDonald (‘Republic of Doyle’). The series stars Morgan Kohan (‘When Hope Calls’) as Maggie Sullivan, along with Chad Michael Murray (‘Agent Carter’ and ‘One Tree Hill’) as Cal Jones, and Scott Patterson (‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘Saw V’) as Harry “Sully” Sullivan. The cast members are expected to return to the sophomore season.

While the details of the plot of the new season have been kept under wraps, the show will likely continue to follow the storyline of Robyn Carr’s novels. There are five books in the novel series: ‘What We Find,’ ‘Any Day Now,’ ‘The Family Gathering,’ ‘The Best of Us,’ and ‘The Country Guesthouse.’ So, the creators still have a lot of source material to cover in the show. The series, produced by Reel World Management in association with CTV, originally premiered on the network in March 2023. It was later picked up by The CW for broadcast in the United States. The first season is now all set to premiere on the network on October 4, 2023. Fremantle distributes the series globally.

Speaking about the launch and renewal of the show, Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment at The CW said, “We can’t wait to bring ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ to our viewers this fall, and we are so confident that audiences are going to fall in love with it that we have committed early to a second season. As partners for season two, we cannot wait to work alongside this talented cast and excellent creative team to deliver another emotionally captivating season. Audiences can give their hearts to this show knowing that it is coming back for much, much more.”

