Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Associate’ Starts Filming in London This Month

Guy Ritchie is ready to return to the English capital to shoot his next project! The filming of the Paramount+ series ‘The Associate’ will begin in London, England, in October 2024. Ronan Bennett wrote the series with Ritchie on board as the lead director. Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren are headlining the cast.

The plot follows two generations of gangsters, focusing on their businesses, relationships, problems, and solutions. The narrative delves deep into the intricacies of the business dealings among some of the most powerful individuals in Europe. These include the threats that family fortunes and reputations face, the odd alliances and betrayals, and the uncertainty they all bring. Hardy will play a fixer, while Mirren and Brosnan will portray the crime family’s matriarch and patriarch, respectively.

Ritchie most recently helmed the action movie ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,’ which dramatizes World War II’s Operation Postmaster, focusing on a group of military officials who are sent to destroy a fleet of German U-boats. His other notable films include the two ‘Sherlock Holmes’ films starring Robert Downey Jr., the Jake Gyllenhaal-led war action film ‘The Covenant,’ the gangster drama ‘The Gentlemen,’ Jason Statham‘s action thriller ‘Wrath of Man,’ and the Henry Cavill-led action comedy ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ He also co-wrote and directed the first two episodes of ‘The Gentlemen,’ a spin-off series based on his film of the same name, for Netflix.

‘The Associate’ marks the reunion of Tom Hardy and Ritchie, who worked together in the latter’s crime comedy ‘RocknRolla,’ released in 2008. The actor was part of the cast of Jeff Nichols’ period drama ‘The Bikeriders,’ also starring Austin Butler and Jodie Comer. He is no stranger to gangster dramas, having played Al Capone in Josh Trank’s biographical drama ‘Capone,’ the notorious Kray twins in Brian Helgeland’s ‘Legend,’ and Alfie Solomons in the period crime drama series ‘Peaky Blinders.’

Mirren was last seen in Marc Forster’s ‘White Bird,’ a coming-of-age period film that centers on an elderly woman telling her grandson about her experiences as a young girl in Nazi-occupied France. She starred alongside Harrison Ford in Taylor Sheridan’s Western drama ‘1923,’ a prequel to ‘Yellowstone.’ Her other recent credits include ‘Fast X,’ ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods,’ the biographical drama ‘Golda,’ which focuses on Golda Meir, the 4th Prime Minister of Israel.

Brosnan is not alien to gangster roles either, having played a hitman for a mob boss in ‘Fast Charlie.’ He also played a bank robber in the Netflix action comedy ‘The Out-Laws.’ His recent acting credits include a war veteran in ‘The Last Rifleman,’ a superhero in ‘Black Adam,’ a professional thief in ‘The Misfits,’ and a political advisor in ‘The Foreigner.’

Ritchie previously shot many of his works in London, including ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,’ both ‘The Gentlemen’ projects, the famed ‘Snatch,’ and the ‘Sherlock Holmes’ movies.

