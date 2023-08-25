The Buccaneers Season 2 Already in the Works, Scheduled to be Filmed in Glasgow

The second season of Apple TV+’s upcoming historical series ‘The Buccaneers’ is currently in development. The sophomore round is scheduled to start filming in spring 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. The series, set in London in the 1870s, revolves around a group of fun-loving young American girls, who kick off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition as they seek husbands and titles. The show is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s eponymous unfinished final novel.

Glasgow, a port city on the River Clyde in Scotland’s western Lowlands, also serves as a significant shooting location of the series’ first season. The city doubles as New York City of the 1870s in the period drama. The cast and crew of the show were spotted near Glasgow City Chambers, filming the first round, in July 2022. ‘Outlander,’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,’ Sam Mendes’ war film ‘1917,’ Robert Pattinson-starrer ‘The Batman,’ and Apple TV+’s biographical film ‘Tetris,’ are some of the popular productions filmed in the city.

The first season of the show is set to premiere on November 8, 2023, on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes of the eight-part round. The rest of the episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays through December 13, 2023. Although the streaming platform hasn’t officially renewed the show yet for season 2, the announcement regarding the same can be expected around the premiere of the first round.

Katherine Jakeways, the British comedian who is known for her appearances in ‘Sherlock’ and ‘The Armstrong and Miller Show,’ created and co-writes the series. Emma Jane Unsworth (‘The Outlaws’ and ‘Dreamland’) also serves as a writer of the second season. The two-time Emmy Award nominee Susanna White, who co-directed the first season, will direct the sophomore round, along with Richard Senior. White is known for directing multiple episodes of ‘Star Wars: Andor,’ ‘The Deuce,’ FX’s drama series ‘Trust,’ HBO’s ‘Parade’s End,’ and BBC’s ‘Jane Eyre’ and ‘Bleak House.’ Senior’s credits, on the other hand, include ‘Doctor Who,’ ‘The Last Kingdom,’ ‘Hard Sun,’ AMC’s ‘Humans,’ etc.

The series stars Kristine Frøseth (‘Looking for Alaska’) as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe (‘13 Reasons Why’) as Conchita Closson, Josie Totah (‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’) as Mabel Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse (‘The Outpost’) as Jinny St. George, Mia Threapleton (‘Dangerous Liaisons’) as Honoria Marable, Christina Hendricks (‘Mad Men’) as Mrs. St. George, Josh Dylan (‘The End of the F***ing World’) as Lord Richard Marable, Simone Kirby (‘His Dark Materials’) as Laura Testvalley, and Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth.

Jakeways and White executive produce the series with Beth Willis (‘Doctor Who’). The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Willis’ The Forge Entertainment, which is also known for producing Disney+’s upcoming series ‘Shardlake,’ BBC’s ‘Marriage,’ Starz’s ‘Becoming Elizabeth,’ Hulu’s ‘The Accident,’ etc.

