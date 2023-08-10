Fact Check: Timothée Chalamet Is Not Joining Edward Berger’s ‘The Last Adventure’

Earlier today, the internet was abuzz with reports claiming that Timothée Chalamet had joined Edward Berger’s ‘The Last Adventure.’ However, it turns out that the story is false. The Cinemaholic reached out to the actor’s reps to get to the bottom of the matter. We were told in clear terms that Timothée is not involved in Edward Berger’s film. In fact, he is not even in the early stages of discussions about starring in the movie.

Chalamet is currently engaged in the post-production of ‘Dune: Part Two,’ the second installment of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ film series. He is also preparing to portray a young Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s ‘A Complete Unknown.’ The actor plays a young Willy Wonka in Paul King’s ‘Wonka,’ which is slated to release in December 2023. Chalamet’s recent credits include Lee in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All,’ Yule in Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Zeffirelli in Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch,’ Laurie in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women,’ Hal in Netflix’s period film ‘The King,’ etc.

Berger has previously confirmed that the production of ‘The Last Adventure’ will kickstart once he finishes ‘Conclave,’ starring Ralph Fiennes, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci, and Isabella Rossellini. The thriller film, which is based on Robert Harris’ eponymous novel, is currently in post-production.

Berger wanted to direct a “fun” film after making the affecting war film ‘All Quiet on the Western Front.’ “I need to get it out of my system and make something fun. The immediate impulse is, let’s do the opposite. Let’s do something that is extremely entertaining and just fun for the audience… That’s the main goal,” he told Variety. The Academy Award-winning filmmaker’s other credits include Bryan Cranston-starrer ‘Your Honor,’ ‘All My Loving,’ Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer ‘Patrick Melrose,’ AMC’s ‘The Terror,’ etc.

Malte Grunert, who co-produced ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ is teaming up with Berger again to produce ‘The Last Adventure.’ “With all the intangibilities of the film industry, that’s definitely what I’m planning for and it would make me very happy because basically I want to make every single film in the future with Edward,” the producer added to Variety about collaborating with the filmmaker. Grunert is known for producing Ewan McGregor and Eva Green-starrer ‘Perfect Sense,’ Philip Seymour Hoffman-starrer ‘A Most Wanted Man,’ Mike Leigh’s ‘Mr. Turner,’ Academy Award-nominated war film ‘Land of Mine,’ etc.

Netflix is collaborating with Grunert’s Berlin-based Amusement Park Films and Nine Hours for the production of the adventure film. In the upcoming months, we can expect updates about the cast of the movie.

