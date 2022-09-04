Where Are Diana And Nina Parsijani From Dated & Related Now?

Hosted by Melinda Berry, Netflix’s ‘Dated & Related‘ is a unique dating show that is sure to capture your attention. The participants in the reality series are accompanied by their sibling/cousin with a singular goal-to find a romantic match. Each season, the competitors are welcomed into a beautiful villa where they must not only build their love life but also help their sibling/cousin in doing the same. In the end, one pair gets to take home the grand prize of $100,000, but the path to victory is far from easy.

Season 1 of the series saw several cast members who entertained the audience thanks to their charms and actions. The recent release of the show’s premiere iteration has made fans curious about the featured siblings, with significant attention being paid to twins Diana and Nina Parsijani. The sisters from London, UK, were able to capture the interest of the audience and their fellow housemates since their first appearance. Naturally, their fans want to know about their current whereabouts. Luckily, we are here to investigate the same!

Diana And Nina Parsijani’s Dated & Related Journey

Diana and Nina Parsijani were able to command the attention of several men in the villa since they entered ‘Dated & Related’ season 1. Both the Bishops and the Cohen/Hahn cousins were ready to make a good impression on the twin sisters, though the Bishops were able to find more success than the New Jersey natives. While Kaz was able to charm Diana, Kieran also talked to Nina in an effort to build a relationship.

However, when the Roppo siblings selected the Bishop brothers for their double date after the latter had won a challenge, Diana could not help but feel conflicted. She knew that Corrina was interested in Kaz and didn’t know if the London firefighter would stay true to his intentions toward the Parsijani sister or decide to pursue Corrina. However, after returning from his date, Kaz decided to talk to an upset Diana and assured her that his eyes were only on her. The two ended up kissing, with Kaz promising to clarify his intentions to Corrina. After Kaz had talked to the Roppo siblings about what had happened, he and Diana started to date in earnest.

Having met their match, Diana and Kaz decided to help Nina and Kieran, but all changed with the arrival of the Perfettos and the Taneris. Since she first laid her eyes on Kieran, Alara Taneri was sure about pursuing a relationship with Kieran. In fact, during a game of Pass the Parcel, Alara even kissed him on the cheek in order to state her intentions. However, when Kieran was asked to kiss someone on the lips, he chose Nina, which led to a relationship between Nina and Kieran and a rivalry between Nina and Alara.

Nina was quite upset with Kieran’s refusal to stop Alara’s affections and was further angered when Ceylan Taneri (Alara’s brother) chose Kieran as his sister’s date after completing a secret task. After the date, Nina and Kieran had a heated discussion, with the Parsijani sister stating that this was it for the two. Kieran’s intentions to talk later once the tempers had cooled down were disrupted by the arrival of Henry and William Wade, who decided to choose the Parsijanis for their first double date in the villa. During the date, while Diana clearly stated that she was spoken for, Nina claimed that she was single.

After Nina’s date, Kieran had a conversation with her which ended with the two getting back together. The news reached Henry, who confessed to Kieran what Nina had said about her relationship status. An upset Kieran confronted Nina and the latter claimed that she did not stop Henry’s attempts because he had not stopped Alara from doing so. This led Kieran to break up with Nina, but Nina’s romantic journey was far from over.

Daniel Perfetto, who was in a tentative relationship with Corrina, decided to pursue his feelings for Nina, which the latter became aware of thanks to Daniel’s sister, Julia Perfetto. During the Lady’s Choice Prom Night, Nina asked Daniel to be her date, which he gladly accepted and marked the start of Nina’s new relationship. Shortly after, Kaz decided to confess the depth of his feelings to Diana with the help of Kieran. In a beautiful romantic setting involving rose petals, placards, and some corny jokes, Kaz told Diana that he loved her and asked her to be his official girlfriend. the Parsijani sister was over the moon by the development and happily consented to the proposal.

Both Diana and Nina were among the top 3 couples, thanks to their relationship with Kaz and Daniel respectively. The decision to declare a victor rested upon the eliminated siblings, who ultimately decided to crown Kaz and Diana the champions. Given their happy endings, the fans are curious to know what the Parsijani sisters are up to nowadays and if they are still with their final partners from the show. If you are in the same boat, we have just what you need!

Where Are Diana And Nina Parsijani Now?

As of writing, Diana and Nina are living in London, UK, and seem to be quite happy with their lives. The twins have Norwegian-Iranian ancestry and work as jewelry specialists. Their strong bond that was witnessed in the show seems to have retained its strength, and the sisters even have a shared Instagram account. Though the sisters have not revealed much about the current status of their relationships, we have high hopes that Kaz is still in a relationship with Diana, while Nina might still be with Daniel, based on their actions on social media.

Presently, the sisters are well on their way to leaving an impact on the entertainment industry thanks to their performance in the Netflix show. Their shared account has an impressive following that has seen a significant boost since the two were revealed to be a part of ‘Dated & Related.’ We wish Diana and Nina the best in their lives and hope that they have a wonderful future ahead.

