Where is Lifetime’s Christmas By Chance Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Every year, Lifetime treats the viewers to a wonderful and diverse lineup of Christmas movies called It’s A Wonderful Lifetime. ‘Christmas By Chance’ is one of the films on this list that surely warms the cockles of everyone’s hearts. Directed by Andrew Cymek, the storyline revolves around Chance, who is struggling to keep her gift shop called By Chance Gifts running. One Christmas season, she is hired by wealthy businessman William to help him plan and execute the perfect proposal for his girlfriend, Leyla.

However, Leyla seems to thwart each of William’s attempts and has no such interest in settling down soon. In the process, Chance and William spend time together and grow close. With time, they realize that maybe their plans work on each other better than they fit Leyla. Set in a quaint winter town, ‘Christmas By Chance’ is a perfect romantic film to watch during the festive season. If you wonder about the gorgeous locales where this movie was filmed, you’ve found an ally in us. Let’s find out together!

Christmas By Chance Filming Locations

‘Christmas By Chance’ was filmed in various parts of the province of Ontario, namely Toronto, Port Perry, Newmarket, Kitchener, and Pontypool. According to sources, the filming had commenced in March 2020. However, it was halted after only one day due to the COVID-19 lockdown being implemented. Principal photography resumed in August 2020 and was most likely completed in September 2020.

The team chose Ontario as a filming location just like many others, as the province’s distinct landscape and the regional incentives on filmmaking make it an extremely convenient production site. The technologically well-equipped filming setups and a vast network of trained crew and artists further strengthen Ontario’s standing as a popular filming location. Some of the movies that were shot in Ontario are ‘Ghosts of Christmas Past,’ ‘The Vow,’ and ‘Hairspray.’ Now, here are the exact filming locations for ‘Christmas By Chance.’

Toronto, Ontario

Popularly known as Hollywood North, Toronto is the capital city of Ontario. It is a major filming site for ‘Christmas By Chance.’ Some of the movie’s portions were filmed at Fairmont Royal York, a luxury hotel located on 100 Front Street West. The city is a hub for film and television production due to its dynamic scenery that ranges from natural forests and lakes to urban skyscrapers and metropolitan architecture.

CHRISTMAS BY CHANCE filming getting close to complete in Toronto. Also, is Fairmont giving special discount to Christmas movie crews, because CHANCE is currently filming at Fairmont Royal York. It's at least the third Fairmont filming location I've seen for 2020 holiday movies. pic.twitter.com/1J5QZ5Q4Yh — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 30, 2020

Toronto annually hosts the reputed Toronto International Film Festival, where renowned filmmakers launch some of the biggest movies of the year. Moreover, the city is home to several prominent film studios. A few notable films and TV shows that have been shot in Toronto are ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,’ ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife,’ ‘Suits,’ ‘Kim’s Convenience,’ and ‘Umbrella Academy.’

Port Perry, Ontario

A few important scenes from the Lifetime movie were filmed in Port Perry, a bustling community in Scugog Township. The Victorian-era downtown of Port Perry is filled with antique shops, charming bookstores, and cafes, thus making it an ideal backdrop for filming. The Enchanted Christmas Cake,’ ‘American Gods,’ and ‘Hemlock Grove’ are some of the productions that have been filmed in Port Perry.

Newmarket, Ontario

Another filming location for the holiday romance drama is Newmarket, a town in the York municipality. The town’s known attractions include the Main Street Heritage Conservation District, Old Town Hall, and Wesley Brooks Conservation Area aka the Fairy Lake. The movies ‘Christmas Wedding Planner’ and ‘Repo Men’ were also filmed in Newmarket.

Kitchener, Ontario

Located about 62 miles west of Toronto, the city of Kitchener probably serves as a filming site for ‘Christmas By Chance.’ The city is a hub of German heritage and holds various music and cultural festivals throughout the year. It houses several art galleries, performing arts centers, and museums, like THEMUSEUM, Centre In The Square, and the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery.

Pontypool, Ontario

Few sequences of the Lifetime movie were filmed at Pontypool, an unincorporated village in the city of Kawartha Lakes. With a big pond and campground on its outskirts, it once used to be a vacation spot for the Jewish community. The horror movie ‘Pontypool’ is set in the village and was filmed on location.

Christmas By Chance Cast

Winny Clarke plays Chance, who is having troubles managing her gift shop and is looking for means to scrape by. Jacob Blair appears as William, who comes with a business proposition to Chance, asking for help to woo his girlfriend for marriage. Clarke has done notable work in the movies ‘Art of Obsession’ and ‘Nobody Famous.’ Whereas Blair features in movies like ‘Girls’ Night Out’ and ‘The A-Team,’ as well as the crime drama series ‘The Pinkertons.’

Clarke’s adorable dog Ralphie also features as Comet in ‘Christmas By Chance,’ and Celeste Desjardins plays Leyla, William’s beautiful yet distant girlfriend. Other cast members include Celine Tsai (Becky), Sharjil Rasool (Ryan), Neil Whitely (Mr. Davis), and Alys Crocker (Jolene).

Read More: Where Was Lifetime’s A Fiancé for Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?