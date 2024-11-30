Where Was Hallmark’s The Finnish Line Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘The Finnish Line’ follows a young woman named Anya, whose ambition to win the annual dog sledding race in Finland is brought to a standstill after her lead dog is injured during the qualifying rounds. Desperate to win the race and fulfill her recently deceased father’s lifelong desire, she teams up with another dog owned by a journalist and former racer, Cole. Together, the pair have to iron out their differences before setting out on a journey to claim the 40th annual Joulurauha race’s title. The Dustin Rikert directorial transports viewers to a snowy paradise in the beautiful mountains of Finland, where the excitement of sled dog racing comes to life. Its picturesque environment helps capture the story’s underdog themes, reflecting the triumph of the holiday season and its optimistic spirit.

The Finnish Line Filming Locations

True to its name, ‘The Finnish Line’ was filmed in Finland, specifically in the region of Lapland. Shooting also took place in Iceland, the small island nation with a strong Nordic heritage and breathtaking views of nature in all its glory. The two Scandinavian countries offered a variety of dramatic landscapes and urban sprawls that were pivotal in crafting the setting of the Hallmark film. It also helped bring the wintery vibes of the movie on a scale that is overwhelming and joyous throughout the story, helping build a sense of connection and warmth despite the chill in the air. In a press release, Samantha DiPippo, SVP of Development and Programming for Hallmark Media, explained how the film transports “viewers to Finland,” where they are sure to fall in love with a heartwarming story revolving around dogs and family.

Finland

Finland was the primary shooting location of ‘The Finnish Line,’ with a large chunk of the narrative coming to life in the freezing exteriors of the country’s northernmost region, Lapland. Filming took place at the world-renowned Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi, the capital city of Lapland. The magical, quaint atmosphere of the amusement park seamlessly blends into the movie’s aesthetic and provides much of the character present in its backdrop. The production crew also shot scenes at another tourist attraction in the city – Santa’s Post Office at Tähtikuja 1. Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort at Kiilopääntie 9 in the resort village of Saariselkä also hosted the filming team for a few scenes. It is a famous destination where the Northern Lights can be viewed from an assortment of tents and warm cabins.

Iceland

In addition to the film’s primary narrative roots, the production crew also filmed some sections of the movie in Iceland. It is famous for its holiday destination sites, breathtaking views of volcanoes, seaside cliffs, rough waters, and rich marine cuisine. The film crew shot a few scenes in the capital city of Reykjavik, which is situated on the country’s coast. One of the notable entries in the movie is Tjörnin Lake, a prominent lake in central Reykjavik close to Reykjavik City Hall and a number of museums. Another addition is the ski lodge near the Hellisheidi Geothermal Power Station, which is a regular haunt for adventure lovers and skiers. Some notable scenes take place at the popular spot, adding more immersion to the film’s adventure sports aspect.

The Finnish Line Cast

‘The Finnish Line’ stars Kim Matula and Beau Mirchoff in the lead roles of Anya and Cole, respectively. Matula is known for her role as Hope Logan in CBS’ ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ for which she garnered a Daytime Emmy Award nomination. She is also recognized for playing Veronica Messing in ‘LA to Vegas,’ Tiffany James in ‘Unreal,’ Lisa in ‘True Lies,‘ Scarlett Wexler in ‘The Resident,‘ Laura Ingraham in ‘American Crime Story,‘ and Agent Rose in ‘NCIS.’ Her other credits include ‘Checkin’ in Twice,‘ ‘Tapawingo,’ ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,‘ ‘Leverage: Redemption,‘ and ‘Fighting with My Family.’ She also stars as Katherine in Hallmark’s ‘Ghost of Christmas Always.‘

Beau Mirchoff is known for his part in ‘Good Trouble‘ as Jamie Hunter, ‘Narcos: Mexico‘ as Steve Sheridan, ‘Ride’ as Cash McMurray, and ‘Now Apocalypse’ as Ford Halstead. You may also see him in ‘Detective Knight: Redemption,’ ‘I Am Number Four,‘ ‘Flatliners,’ and ‘Awkward.’ Other prominent additions to the cast of ‘The Finnish Line’ include Nichole Sakura, Arnar Dan Kristjánsson as Beckett Turtledove, Tinna Björt Guðjónsdóttir as Nitaro, Hjörtur Jóhann Jónsson as Bryce Turtledove, Benedikt Gröndal as Lavi, Valerie Ósk Elenudóttir as Race crew, and Einar Haraldsson as Guest.

