Where Was Lifetime’s You’ll Never Leave Me Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

A part of Lifetime’s ‘Unhappily Ever After’ lineup, ‘You’ll Never Leave Me’ is a thriller movie helmed by Danny J. Boyle that chronicles the life of April after her boyfriend goes into a coma following a severe car accident. As her panic attacks return and become a regular part of her life, she struggles to live through each passing day. Soon, when she accepts a stranger named Jimmy’s kindness as he tries to help her, she discovers that he might not be a stranger after all.

Behind his nice act, Jimmy might be hiding sinister motives for April and it is for her to find that out before it’s too late. Originally titled ‘A Deadly Mistake,’ the Lifetime film unfolds in a variety of different settings, such as the hospital where April’s boyfriend gets admitted after the accident, her residence, and the street where Jimmy saves her life. So, given the different backdrops, it is understandable why you might be interested in knowing where ‘You’ll Never Leave Me’ was filmed. In that case, we have got you covered!

You’ll Never Leave Me Filming Locations

‘You’ll Never Leave Me’ was filmed in Georgia, especially in Atlanta. The principal photography for the thriller film seemingly commenced around early February 2021 and wrapped up in a couple of weeks, within the same month itself. Also known as the Empire State of the South, Georgia is known for its diverse landscapes, flora, and fauna, which works in favor of all kinds of productions, including ‘You’ll Never Leave Me.’ Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Lifetime movie!

Atlanta, Georgia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘You’ll Never Leave Me’ were lensed in and around the capital of Georgia, that is, Atlanta. The production team set up camp at different neighborhoods and streets across the city to shoot some important scenes for the film against suitable backdrops. From what we can gather, it is a possibility that a few interior scenes were taped on a sound stage of one of the film studios located in Atlanta. Some of the notable film studios in the city are Trillith Studios, Tyler Perry Studios, Third Rail Studios, Shadowbox Studios, and EUE/Screen Gems Studios.

During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members of the thriller movie were spotted by a number of locals and passersby in differnet streets and sites as they shot several exterior portions for the Danny J. Boyle directorial. So, one might be able to spot several important buildings and popular landmarks in the backdrop of numerous scenes, including the State of Georgia Building, the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, the Westin Peachtree Plaza, the Atlanta Cyclorama & Civil War Museum, the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the Georgia Aquarium, and the Margaret Mitchell House and Museum.

Apart from ‘You’ll Never Leave Me,’ Atlanta has hosted the production of many film and TV projects over the years. As a matter of fact, you can spot the city’s locales in ‘Flight,’ ‘Greenland,’ ‘The Contractor,’ ‘Triple 9,’ ‘Not Without My Daughter,’ ‘The 15:17 to Paris,’ ‘Sleepless,’ and ‘Ozark.’

You’ll Never Leave Me Cast

Christie Leverette essays the role of April in the Lifetime movie. Also a screenwriter, producer, and director, Christie might seem like a familiar face to many of you as she has been featured in a number of film projects, including ‘Murder at Blackthorne Manor,’ ‘She Is Not Your Daughter,’ ‘The Secret Life of Amy Bensen,’ and ‘Sistas.’ On the other hand, Cameron Jebo portrays Jimmy in the thriller film. He has been featured in a number of productions over the course of his acting career. So, you might recognize him from ‘The Stranger She Brought Home,’ ‘A Christmas Princess,’ ‘Killer Single Dad,’ and ‘Swim at Your Own Risk.’

Other cast members who play supporting yet pivotal roles in ‘You’ll Never Leave Me’ are Philip Boyd (Patrick), Milly Figuereo (Lisa), Thomas Brown (Randy), Brian Childers (Jeb Challis), Crystal Day (Marie), Andrea Hessig (Nurse Jill), and Nicole Marie Johnson (Susan). Furthermore, Sharonne Lanier (Stella), Christian Blaque Meier (Pierre Sanders), Rachel Petsiavas (Ann Gordon), Erin Dangler (Nurse Kathy), Bruce Cooper (Restaurant Patron), and Mike Corcoran (Sous-chef) feature in the film as well.

