Where is Jimmy’s Girlfriend Emily? Did Kathryn Kelly Leave Yellowstone?

Even though Paramount Network’s ‘Yellowstone’ is primarily about the Dutton family and their Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the Western series also explores the lives of several other intriguing characters, ranging from Chief Thomas Rainwater to Emily of the Four Sixes Ranch, which is also known as the 6666 Ranch. The chief veterinary technician at the Texan establishment forms a relationship with Jimmy Hurdstrom after the latter moves to the Lone Star State to become a proper cowboy. Since her introduction, Emily has been an integral part of the show, which is why her absence in the first three episodes of the fifth season’s second part is concerning! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Emily Remains at the Four Sixes Ranch

The last time we saw Emily in ‘Yellowstone’ was in the eighth episode of the fifth season. She cherishes a heartwarming relationship with Jimmy, who transforms himself into a commendable cowboy with the help of the training he receives at the ranch. While he spends his day cowboying, she looks after the cattle and horses that belong to the business establishment. After their working schedules end daily, they return home and cherish their time together. The significance of Emily and Jimmy’s storyline is evident in how it is presented in the episode. However, after it was aired, several changes were made to the show.

Following Kevin Costner’s exit from the Western drama, Paramount Network announced that the series would end with the fifth season, making Taylor Sheridan conclude the storyline with six more episodes. Since the show’s priority remains the Duttons, it is understandable why the first three episodes of the fifth installment’s second part do not feature Emily. Even Jimmy appears only briefly in these episodes. Considering that the same focuses on establishing and exploring the death of the protagonist, John Dutton, the absence of the veterinary technician is justified. However, it does not mean that we have seen the last of Emily in the series.

Kathryn Kelly Will Appear in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2

Kathryn Kelly did not leave ‘Yellowstone.’ The actress remains a part of the show and will appear in the final episodes of the fifth season. Furthermore, Emily and Jimmy will be in Montana the next time we see them. “We go back to Montana, so we will be up there with everyone, which is so wonderful, and I [am] so grateful for [it]. Because, normally, it is he [Jefferson White’s Jimmy] and I, which he’s wonderful in Texas, but it was so good to be back with the rest of the cast and get to spend really the whole summer up there in the Pacific Northwest,” Kelly revealed to Us Weekly while attending the premiere of the second part of the fifth season.

Kelly’s revelation indicates that Emily and Jimmy will be back at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which is really not surprising. After learning about John Dutton’s death, Rip Wheeler returns to his “home,” leaving behind his cowboys and cattle at the Four Sixes Ranch. Emily and Jimmy may accompany them back to Montana. Since the Dutton Ranch’s cattle have been infected, a veterinary technician’s presence with them makes sense. In addition, John is nothing but Jimmy’s father figure. It is with the Dutton patriarch’s blessings that he returns to Texas and reunites with Emily. Considering the strength of their relationship, he may want to see John one last time. If that’s the case, Emily may join Jimmy to comfort him.

Kelly concluded the production of the Western drama remarkably, and she has been highly vocal about it. “It had been almost two years since I had seen everyone and four years since filming in Montana. I was so grateful to be back with everyone in this beautiful place,” she told Town & Country about returning to the filming sets of the series. Thus, we can eagerly anticipate the actress’ return to the show after a brief absence in one of the three remaining episodes.

