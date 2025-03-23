Who Are Hillary and Paul in 1923? Who Play Them?

The fifth episode of the second season of Paramount+’s Western series ‘1923’ chronicles Alexandra “Alex” Dutton’s train journey to Montana to get back together with her husband, Spencer Dutton. After getting robbed in the Grand Central Terminal in New York City, the Englishwoman fails even to secure food on the train, forcing her to start working as a waitress to gain dinner. As she serves the reputed passengers on board, she comes across Hillary and Paul, who interact with her pleasantly. The two individuals eventually become an integral part of Alex’s life and expedition to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, highlighting the significance of the characters! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Hillary and Paul Protect Alex Unconditionally

Hillary and Paul are a couple from the United Kingdom who are on their way to the village of Winnetka in Cook County, Illinois. Their British heritage helps them realize that Alex Dutton is originally from the ceremonial county of Oxfordshire in England. Since the latter does not reveal her royal heritage, the husband and wife assume that she is a runaway who has arrived in the United States looking for adventure and thrills. Even though Hillary harbors prejudiced notions concerning the American people and their way of life, she is extremely sympathetic and compassionate like Paul, which is why they intervene to safeguard Alex from a wrongful arrest.

Hillary and Paul are part of a privileged class who could have walked away from the Chicago train station without bothering to get in trouble. However, they prioritize Alex’s safety over their comfort, making them come forward to testify against Bernard, the man who sexually assaulted the Englishwoman. In Paul, we can see a man who values his wife’s principles and decisions, which explains why he supports her whenever she sets out to help Alex. When the men around her fail to understand Spencer’s wife, Paul is one of the few who empathize with her without any patriarchal notions.

Hillary and Paul’s decision to welcome Alex to their place in Winnetka is a testament to their kindness. Even though the former could have forgotten all about the young Englishwoman to immerse herself in the comfort of her home after an exhausting train journey, she does not do it. Instead, she chooses to help Alex by offering the latter a roof above her head until the train services restart to Montana and other nearby regions. Like his wife, Paul is also considerably understanding, which is why he does not get provoked when the Englishwoman suspects him of doing anything harmful in the future.

Paul has all the right to walk away from Alex when she warns him not to try to take advantage of her, believing he has no reason to tolerate such a suspicion. However, instead of getting triggered by the warning, he understands that it is not something targeted at him but a natural reaction of a woman who has been sexually assaulted by another man. This maturity is a highlight of the character. In the upcoming episodes of the second season of ‘1923,’ we may see Hillary and Paul looking after Alex with compassion until the winter truly ends in Montana.

Janet Montgomery and Augustus Prew Play Hillary and Paul

Janet Montgomery and Augustus “Augie” Prew, two English performers, portray Hillary and Paul, respectively, in ‘1923.’ Montgomery is known for headlining CBS’ legal drama series ‘Made in Jersey’ as Martina Garretti and WGN America’s three-season horror series ‘Salem’ as Mary Walcott/Mary Sibley. As far as her recent credits are concerned, the actress was celebrated for playing Lauren Bloom in nearly 90 episodes of NBC’s medical drama series ‘New Amsterdam.’ Furthermore, she brought to life Jen in Paramount+’s ‘The Ex-Wife’ and Olivia Maine in the celebrated dramedy ‘This Is Us.’ We saw the ‘Black Swan’ fame for the last time in the science fiction series ‘Quantum Leap’ as Rebecca Egan.

On the other hand, Prew is renowned for playing David “Whip” Martin in the acclaimed Fox series ‘Prison Break’ and James Bell in CBS’ ‘Pure Genius.’ Over the years, the actor has appeared in several high-profile shows, such as Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ as Médhor, Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ as Sean, and Netflix’s ‘Special’ as Carey. Regarding his recent credits, Prew portrayed Brannagan in Netflix’s 2024 romantic comedy ‘Players,’ starring Gina Rodriguez. He also appears in Max’s ‘Search Party’ as Nicky, BBC’s ‘The Village’ as George Allingham, and Showtime’s ‘The Borgias’ as Prince Alfonso.

