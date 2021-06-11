6 Movies Like 2 Hearts You Must See

‘2 Hearts’ is a romantic drama film directed by Lance Hool and written by Veronica Hool and Robin U. Russin. It stars Jacob Elordi, Adan Canto, Tiera Skovbye, and Radha Mitchell in the lead roles. The film tells a heartwarming tale inspired by a true story of two couples from different decades who are brought together by an unexpected connection.

Despite the lukewarm reviews from critics, the audience has embraced the film’s touching narrative, tear-jerking tragedy, and attempt at tackling a sensitive subject like organ donation. If you enjoyed the movie and desire to experience more such heartfelt romantic stories with a twist, we have compiled a list of similar movies for you. You can watch most of these movies like ‘2 Hearts’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

6. The Kissing Booth (2018)

‘The Kissing Booth‘ is a romantic comedy film based on the book of the same name written by Beth Reekles. Directed by Vince Marcello, the film follows Elle, a cheerful and bumbling teenage girl who falls in love with her best friend, Lee’s elder brother, the eccentric Noah, which complicates her friendship with Lee. If while watching ‘2 Hearts’ you found yourself swooning over actor Jacob Elordi’s boyish charms, his performance as Noah in ‘The Kissing Booth’ definitely makes it your cup of tea.

5. Let It Snow (2019)

If the interconnected stories of two couples from ‘2 Hearts’ entertained you, ‘Let It Snow‘ will multiply that fun with its band of colorful and resonant characters whose interconnected stories of love and friendship should strike a similar chord. The romantic comedy movie is based on the book of the same name and directed by Luke Snellin. It tells the entangled story of a group of teenagers on a potentially life-altering Christmas Eve.

4. Never Let Me Go (2010)

Director Mark Romanek’s ‘Never Let Me Go’ is a romantic tragedy film with dystopian and sci-fi elements that follows the lives of a couple whose future has already been decided for them. It is based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel of the same name and is every bit as heartbreaking and tender as ‘2 Hearts.’ Both films also try to deal with the stigma surrounding organ donation.

3. Chemical Hearts (2020)

‘Chemical Hearts‘ is about the relationship between self-proclaimed hopeless teenager Henry and Grace, the new girl at his high school. It is written and directed by Richard Tanne and is an adaptation of the novel ‘Our Chemical Hearts’ written by Krystal Sutherland. If the zeal and innocence of the young romance in ‘2 Hearts’ appealed to you, ‘Chemical Hearts’ will provide you with a similar romantic drama with a twist.

2. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

‘Crazy, Stupid, Love,’ directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, is a romantic comedy film that tells the interconnected stories of two couples, one just beginning to fall in love and another headed for a divorce. If the emotional weight of ‘2 Hearts’ was a bit too melodramatic for you and you prefer more light-hearted and fun-filled romantic movies, ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ is a match for your cinematic tastes. Both movies also feature two couples that share an unexpected connection.

1. The Notebook (2004)

‘The Notebook‘ is an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Nicholas Sparks. It is directed by Nick Cassavetes and follows the story of Noah and Allie, two young people from different social backgrounds who fall in love and forge a life-long bond. Like ‘2 Hearts,’ the movie is emotional, heartwarming, and a passionate depiction of the effects of true and lasting love. Both movies also bounce between different time periods, and the main characters face similar unforeseeable tragedies. ‘The Notebook’ is a must-watch for fans of romantic flicks and thereby earns the top spot on this list.

