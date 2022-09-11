7 Shows Like Narco-Saints You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Narco-Saints‘ is a crime drama series inspired by riveting true events and created by Yoon Jong-bin and Kwon Sung-hui. It follows Kang In-gu, an ordinary businessman who travels to the South American nation of Suriname to earn more money. However, he soon gets caught up in a scheme to arrest a drug lord ruling the country.

The series takes viewers on an enthralling journey as a civilian attempts to apprehend a notorious criminal and showcases the inner workings of a drug cartel. Therefore, if you enjoyed the series, you must be searching for more such steaming options. In that case, we’ve compiled a list of similar shows you will also enjoy. You can watch most of these shows like ‘Narco-Saints’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

7. Squid Game (2021–)

‘Squid Game‘ is a global phenomenon created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The survival drama series follows Seong Gi-hun, a poor and single father who finds himself roped into a series of deadly games with a grand cash prize. However, as the game progresses, Seong realizes the threats he faces and must work with other players to survive. While the narrative is drastically different from ‘Narco-Saints,’ the series is rooted in South Korean culture and follows an ordinary man’s quest for money, landing him in grave danger. Moreover, actor Park Hae-soo is another common link between both shows.

6. Queen of the South (2016–2021)

‘Queen of the South‘ is a crime drama developed for television by M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller. It is based on the Spanish telenovela ‘La Reina del Sur,’ which itself is adapted from the novel of the same name by author Arturo Pérez-Reverte. The series centers around Teresa Mendoza, a poor Mexican woman who vows to become a powerful drug lord after a personal tragedy. Like ‘Narco-Saints,’ the series showcases Latin-American culture and the impact of drug smuggling on it. Furthermore, Teresa’s rise to the top of the drug world is enticing and subverts the drug cartel tropes.

5. Ozark (2017–2022)

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, ‘Ozark‘ is a crime drama series that follows Martin “Marty” Byrde, a self-employed financial advisor. After Marty’s money laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel goes wrong, he is forced to conjure another operation in the Lake of the Ozarks. As a result, the Byrde family finds themselves juggling the challenges of the suburban lifestyle and their involvement in local crimes. Like ‘Narco-Saints,’ the series explores the theme of family in the context of the drug world. With several Emmy Awards to its name, the series has gained critical acclaim, making it one of the best shows in the crime genre of recent times.

4. El Chapo (2017–2018)

‘El Chapo‘ is a Spanish-language drama series created by Silvana Aguirre and Carlos Contreras. It tells the story of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, a low-level member of the Guadalajara Cartel. However, El Chapo soon rises to power as head of the Sinaloa Cartel, but a series of unfortunate events lead to his downfall. Viewers will find several similarities between El Chapo and Pastor Jeon from ‘Narco-Saints,’ as both shows highlight the rise and fall of a particular drug lord and are inspired by real events. Therefore, viewers of ‘Narco-Saints’ will relish watching ‘El Chapo.’

3. Animal Kingdom (2016–2022)

‘Animal Kingdom‘ is a crime drama series developed for television by Jonathan Lisco. It is based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name written and directed by David Michôd. It follows 17-year-old Joshua “J” Cody, who is forced to live with his estranged relatives, the Codys, after his mother’s demise. The Codys are a crime family operating in Oceanside, California, and J soon learns about their dangerous family business. Like ‘Narco-Saints,’ the series blends elements of crime and family while presenting the criminal underworld from an outsider’s perspective.

2. Narcos: Mexico (2018-2021)

The crime thriller series ‘Narcos: Mexico’ is created by Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro. It explores the origins of the Mexican drug war and is loosely inspired by real events. It follows Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and his creation of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s. On the other hand, DEA Agent Kiki Camarena learns of the drug artel’s rise and plots to take down Gallardo. Hence, the cast of characters in ‘Narcos: Mexico’ will remind viewers of certain characters of ‘Narco-Saints.’ Similarly, the series gives viewers a look into the world of drug cartels and honest law enforcement officers trying to apprehend criminals. Hence, viewers will certainly be entertained by ‘Narcos: Mexico.’

1. Narcos (2015–2017)

‘Narcos,’ the parent series of the aforementioned ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ is also the brainchild of Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro, who are credited as creators. It tells the story of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and the other drug kingpins who exploited the nation for several years. The series is based on real events, making it similar to ‘Narco-Saints.’ Moreover, it is primarily set in a South American nation and maps out the rise and fall of a notorious drug lord. Hence, the story will remind viewers of ‘Narco-Saints.’ The series is known for reinvigorating interest in the drug cartel stories of the crime genre as a whole. Therefore, ‘Narcos’ takes the top spot on this list!

