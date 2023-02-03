8 Movies Like Knock at the Cabin You Must See

‘Knock at the Cabin’ is a psychological horror film with apocalyptic elements. It is co-written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan and based on the 2018 novel ‘The Cabin at the End of the World’ by Paul G. Tremblay. The movie stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rupert Grint, Kristen Cui, and Abby Quinn. It tells the story of a family vacationing at a remote cabin who are forced to sacrifice one of themselves to avert an impending crisis.

If you enjoyed the film’s fresh approach to the horror genre, tense atmosphere, suspense, and twists, you must be looking for more such movies. Therefore, we have curated a list of similar films for you. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Knock at the Cabin’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

8. Old (2021)

‘Old‘ is a horror thriller film based on the French-language Swiss graphic novel ‘Sandcastle’ by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. The film is written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan and features Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, and Alex Wolff in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a group of people aging rapidly on a secluded beach.

As ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ the film can be called a vacation horror film helmed by Shyamalan. However, despite having aesthetic similarities to the director’s next feature film, ‘Old’ explores the horrifying nature of the human psyche but from a different perspective.

7. Cabin Fever (2002)

‘Cabin Fever’ is a horror comedy film co-written and directed by Eli Roth. The plot follows a group of college graduates as they rent a cabin in the woods. However, the group soon finds themselves falling victim to a flesh-eating virus. As the narrative progresses, the group must find a way to survive the virus. Similar to ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ the film subverts the horror genre tropes, albeit with some clever comedy. Moreover, both movies utilize a cabin in the woods as a primary setting for the narrative. While ‘Knock at the Cabin’ has hints of an apocalyptic event, ‘Cabin Fever’ features a virus that could easily lead to an apocalypse.

6. The Evil Dead (1981)

Written and directed by Sam Raimi, ‘The Evil Dead’ is a supernatural horror film. It stars Bruce Campbell, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard DeManicor, Betsy Baker, and Theresa Tilly in the lead roles. The film tells the story of five college students who are on vacation in a remote, isolated cabin. In the cabin, the group discovers a tape that plays a series of incantations that unleash demons.

After four of his friends are possessed, Ash is forced to fight for his survival. Although the film’s premise is drastically different from ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ it is helmed by Raimi, a director who shares the same affinity for horror as Shyamalan. Moreover, ‘The Evil Dead’ is a cult classic making it unskippable for the genre’s fans.

5. You Should Have Left (2020)

‘You Should Have Left‘ is a psychological horror film written and directed by David Koepp. It stars Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried as a former banker and his actress wife. The couple takes a vacation to Wales in hopes of rekindling their relationship. However, they soon discover that their rented house has a dark past. Similar to ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ the film explores the psychological aspects of horror and takes place in an isolated location. It dives into the fractured relationship between the main characters while they deal with an external conflict. Moreover, the movie is also based on a book, in this case, the 2017 book of the same name by Daniel Kehlmann.

4. It Comes at Night (2017)

Written and directed by Trey Edward Shults, ‘It Comes at Night’ is a psychological horror film starring Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, Kelvin Harrison Jr, and Riley Keough. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the movie follows two families who are forced to share a house to ensure their survival. However, the distrust between the families creates paranoia that threatens to end them.

The movie is similar to ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ as it explores the paranoia experienced by a family in the face of impending doom. However, it takes a drastically different approach to create interpersonal character drama, making ‘It Comes at Night’ worth your time.

3. The Lodge (2019)

‘The Lodge‘ is a horror film directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. The story revolves around Grace Marshall, her soon-to-be husband, Richard Hall, and the latter’s two young children. Following the suicide of his mother, Richard decides to spend Christmas at Grace’s family lodge with his children. However, horrifying events and hysteria ensue after the children have visions of the lodge’s past.

The film follows a basic premise similar to ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ as supernatural events scupper the vacation of a family. However, it is devoid of apocalyptic elements. Nonetheless, the movie packs some clever twists and scary scenes to keep the viewers invested.

2. The Cabin in the Woods (2011)

‘The Cabin in the Woods’ is a horror comedy film directed by Drew Goddard, who co-wrote the film with Joss Whedon. It stars Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison, and Fran Kranz. The plot follows a group of college students staying at a remote forest cabin. However, they soon find themselves targeted by a host of monsters.

The similarly titled movie mashes different genres and subverts horror tropes akin to ‘Knock at the Cabin.’ Moreover, both films deal with a set of characters facing incomprehensible scenarios and trying to uncover the truth behind their circumstances, adding a layer of suspense that keeps viewers hooked.

1. A Quiet Place (2018)

Directed by John Krasinski, ‘A Quiet Place‘ is a post-apocalyptic horror film. It features Krasinski alongside his real-life wife, Emily Blunt, as a couple protecting their children from blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing. The film perfectly balances stakes with high-octane drama much like ‘Knock at the Cabin.’ Moreover, the narratives of both films are tied to the emotional bond between the families that find themselves at the center of the story’s conflict.

However, while ‘Knock at the Cabin’ predicts an incoming apocalypse, ‘A Quiet Place’ is set in a post-apocalyptic world. However, with powerful performances and genuinely scary moments, ‘A Quiet Place’ is arguably one of the best horror movies of the 2010s.

