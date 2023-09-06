All The Afterparty Season 2 Finale Cameos, Explained

Apple TV+’s ‘The Afterparty‘ is a comedy-drama series created for television by Christopher Miller. The show’s second season follows Detective Danner and Aniq investigating the mysterious murder of Edgar Minnows, a tech billionaire who dies on the morning after his wedding. The second season finale sees Danner solving the case and moving on to a career in Hollywood, where she is working on her debut film ‘X Marks the Murder Spot,’ based on Xavier’s murder from season 1. The sequence leads to a treasure trove of cameos from popular faces. If you are looking for a complete list of the cameos in ‘The Afterparty’ season 2 finale, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

5. Keke Palmer

The season finale sees Danner (Tiffany Haddish) working on a film about her experiences as a police detective investigating the murder of Eugene Xavier Duckworth, Jr., a pop icon and movie star. In the film titled ‘X Marks the Murder Spot,’ a fictionalized version of Danner is the main character, and actress Keke Palmer plays the part. Palmer is known for her roles in shows such as ‘Scream: Resurrection,’ ‘Berlin Station,’ and ‘Scream Queens.’ Palmer also gained recognition for her performance as Emerald “Em” Haywood in the 2022 film ‘Nope.’

4. Gemma Chan

Actress Gemma Chan also pops up for a brief cameo in the season 2 finale as one of the actors in Danner’s film. Chan is cast in the film as Zoë Zhu, one of the show’s main characters and an important witness in Xavier’s murder. Chan rose to prominence with her role as Astrid Leong-Teo in the comedy-drama film ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’ She is also known for playing Minn-Erva in the 2019 superhero film ‘Captain Marvel‘ and Sersi in 2021’s ‘Eternals.’ Actress Zoë Chao plays the real Zoë and is a main cast member in seasons 1 and 2 of ‘The Afterparty.’

3. Elijah Wood

Actor Elijah Wood is also among the cast members for Danner’s film. The actor plays the role of Yasper E. Lennov, Aniq’s best friend and Xavier’s former bandmate. In season 1, Ben Schwartz plays the role of Yasper Lennov and reprises his role as a guest star in season 2. Yasper is revealed as Xavier’s killer in the season 1 finale. Wood appears as himself in the season 2 finale, where he is cast as a fictionalized version of Yasper. The actor is synonymous with his character Frodo Baggins in ‘The Lord of the Rings‘ film trilogy. However, Wood is also known for playing Todd Brotzman in ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.’

2. Jaleel White

The season 2 finale sees actor Jaleel White making a cameo appearance as himself on the sets of Danner’s film. In the film, White is playing a fictionalized version of the main character, Aniq Adjaye. Actor Sam Richardson plays the role of the real Aniq and is a main cast member for seasons 1 and 2. In season 1, Aniq is compared to Urkel, White’s character from the sitcom ‘Family Matters.’ The finale also reveals that White and Danner are in a serious romantic relationship. White and Tiffany Haddish, who plays Danner, also share the screen in the 2019 comedy film ‘Night School.’ White and Haddish are good friends in real life.

1. Daniel Radcliffe

Actor Daniel Radcliffe is name-dropped in the season 2 finale as one of the major casting coups for Danner’s film. Although Radcliffe does not physically appear in the episode, the ‘Harry Potter‘ star is revealed to have been cast to play a fictionalized version of Xavier. Actor Dave Franco plays the real Xavier in season 1. Franco and Radcliffe appear together in the 2016 heist thriller film ‘Now You See Me 2.’ A billboard of Radcliffe as Xavier is briefly seen in the show’s season 2 finale. Radcliffe has also gained popularity for playing multiple roles in the comedy series ‘Miracle Workers.’

