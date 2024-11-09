Bank Under Siege: Is Francisco “Paco” López Based on a Real Spanish Cop?

In Netflix’s Spanish series ‘Bank Under Siege,’ Francisco “Paco” López is a cop who serves as a captain in the Barcelona Police’s robbery division. When the high-ranking officials see the heist in the Central Bank of Barcelona as an act aimed at political destabilization, Paco uses his experience and wisdom to infer that the robbers are only petty criminals who target the eight hundred pesetas stored in the financial establishment. As a responsible officer and citizen, he investigates the case objectively and keeps a channel open with the press through Maider Garmendia. Like the crime drama, Paco is also rooted in reality. However, not in the way we expect him to be! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Francisco “Paco” López Represents the Sincere Police Officers Who Investigated the Robbery

Francisco “Paco” López is a fictional character without an exact real-life counterpart. He was created by the screenwriter Patxi Amezcua, seemingly drawing inspiration from the several police officers who investigated the robbery that unfolded in the Central Bank of Barcelona in May 1981. In real life, the anti-robbery division of the Barcelona Police was obviously involved in the case. However, Paco’s experiences as a captain affiliated with the same department are completely fictional. There is no evidence available to state that the investigation conducted by the officer(s) of the anti-robbery division was thwarted by high-ranking officials of Spanish military agencies.

In the series, Paco succeeds in making José Juan Martínez Gómez confess to committing the robbery following the instructions of Emilio Alonso Manglano, the head of the intelligence agency Centro Superior de Información de la Defensa (CESID). After the interrogation that exposes Manglano, the captain gets removed from the case to protect the interests of the influential official. In reality, no police officer has come forward, claiming that his superiors upended his investigation to safeguard the CESID head. Another crucial detail concerning Paco is his near-death experience after he starts delving into Manglano’s involvement in the heist.

During this off-the-record investigation, Paco’s car explodes, nearly killing him. The incident serves as a warning to the officer to stop him from pursuing the CESID head. There are no reports available to suggest that this bomb blast happened in real life. The captain and his storyline can be seen as fictional elements integrated into the true story-based narrative to offer the viewers a conventional heroic figure. Paco’s inclusion as a representative of the police force helps the viewers to connect with the dedication of the numerous cops who worked tirelessly to catch the robbers involved.

Francisco “Paco” López Resembles the Fictional Protagonists in True Crime Movies and Shows

When it comes to the true crime genre, composite characters are immensely popular. Such characters help the screenwriters conceive a proper structure for the narrative, with a traditional “hero” to appeal to the viewers. Francisco “Paco” López is not any different. He is one among countless fictional detectives or police officers who carry the narrative in true story-based crime movies and shows. Detective Lester Ybarra in Clint Eastwood’s mystery film ‘Changeling’ is one example. Even though the movie is primarily based on the 1928 Wineville Chicken Coop murders, Michael Kelly’s character is only a representative of the officers who worked in the case.

Similarly, Detective Jeb Pyre and Detective Bill Taba in FX on Hulu’s murder mystery series ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ are fictional, even though the show is based on the deaths of Brenda and Erica Lafferty. In all of these movies/shows, the fictional detective/cop figure holds the narrative together, as they are essential to present a linear storyline concerning the investigation. Although multiple characters based on real cops may ensure authenticity, their introductions are expected to make the narrative highly complicated for viewers, highlighting the importance of fictional characters like Paco.

Even though Paco doesn’t exist in reality, the hardships he faces while trying to expose the truth behind the heist have roots in real life. One of the alleged highlights of Francoist Spain was corruption. Historians and politicians have accused Francisco Franco’s regime of possessing unregulated power, which significantly obstructed the execution of law and order across the country. Paco has to deal with similar challenges throughout his career, including when he investigates the mastermind behind the Central Bank robbery.

