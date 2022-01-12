Cheer Season 2: Where Are They Now?

Created by Greg Whiteley, ‘Cheer‘ is a documentary series that introduces us to competitive cheerleading by following the nationally-ranked programs at Navarro College and their rival Trinity Valley Community College. It actually examines all their ups and downs as they prepare to compete in the annual championship to prove that they are just as good, if not better, than everyone else. Thus, of course, apart from the intricate routines, strong personalities and emotional backgrounds also take center stage. So now, if you’re curious to know what the cast of season 2, in particular, is up to today, we’ve got you covered.

Monica Aldama

Navarro’s Head Cheer Coach Monica Aldama has been a part of the institution for about 25 years now, and it doesn’t look like she plans on stepping away from it, or the cheer industry, anytime soon. Her top priority is still being a good wife, mother, and mentor, yet she has also undertaken a few other opportunities that have come her way, thanks to the Netflix original. That includes not just her previous participation in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ but even her recent role as an author, having penned and published her first book, a motivational memoir entitled ‘Full Out,’ in early January 2022.

Vontae Johnson

As a highly competitive athlete and caring mentor, Vontae Johnson has achieved wonders as the Head Cheer Coach at his alma mater, Trinity Valley Community College. He has held this post since 2017, but it doesn’t look like he has let it hinder him from growing his skills or performing with other teams. After all, aside from winning the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship with TVCC, he even won The Cheerleading Worlds as a member of the CA Wildcats in the 2020-2021 season. The former Team USA co-ed cheerleader is hence a dedicated sportsman through and through.

Khris Franklin

After around six years as TVCC’s Head Cheer Coach – during which he mentored Vontae Johnson – Khris Franklin decided to leave in 2017 and offered his former student his job. However, unable to stay away, he soon returned in the capacity of Assistant Coach at the college and worked as a judge for local competitions. But once it became undeniable that his eye for detail helped Vontae, the squad, and the program get better, driving them to earn the national title in 2021, he got promoted to Co-head Coach. In other words, he and Vontae helm the renowned cheer program together these days.

Jerry Harris

Back in mid-September 2020, the FBI arrested Jerry Harris and indicted him on four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of enticement, one count of receipt of child pornography, and one count of travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact with a minor. All these charges stem from different alleged incidents, where he sexually harassed several minors either in person or online. In December of that same year, Jerry pleaded not guilty; therefore, he’s currently awaiting trial while detained at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, Illinois. He faces about 15 to 30 years if convicted.

Morgan Simianer

Having graduated from Navarro College in 2021, Morgan Simianer currently seems to be a resident of North Texas, where she spends most of her time working as a social media influencer. Not only that, but she has since collaborated with Conair and Scünci to launch a line of ’90s hair accessories and styling tools, which you can now find at CVS Beauty. Furthermore, she appears to be in a happy and healthy romance with Stone Burleson, a Junior Loan Originator in Arlington.

La’Darius Marshall

Despite all that he has been through, La’Darius Marshall continues to be a force of nature and an active part of the cheer world. He may not be a cheerleader anymore, but he is training a whole new generation of them by serving as a coach at a local gym in Pensacola, Florida. He hopes to try his hand in the entertainment industry as an actor soon, but if that or mentorship doesn’t work, La’Darius is still open to enlisting in the military to provide for his family. It looks like he’s a proud girl dad.

Lexi Brumback

After completing her time at Navarro, Lexi Brumback became a social media influencer focusing primarily on fashion, health, beauty, and art. She still cheers from time to time, yet it seems like opportunities away from it, including being a Savage X Ambassador and having a separate art/makeup blog on Instagram, are turning out to be more lucrative for her. Lexi, who is currently in a long-term and stable relationship with Dominic Green, also has a merch line called HexxByLexx.

Gabi Butler

Gabi Butler ostensibly left Navarro and Corsicana, Texas, for good after three years, only to become a student/cheerleader at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. The Flyer/Tumbler picked this school because their cheer program is known to pull off the most incredible routines, so she wanted to expand her knowledge and skillset before her prime came to an end. It appears as if she has grown to be more independent since the last we saw of her on ‘Cheer’ and has even launched a fitness app named The Gabi Butler Method.

Maddy Brum

Maddy Brum is as ambitious and tenacious as her mentor, Monica Aldama, which means that she wasn’t bluffing when she claimed that she’d return to Navarro for another year in the hopes of winning the championship. In other words, she’s on the college’s 2021-2022 roster as a Top Girl/Flyer, all the while being a part of the CA Wildcats as well. Maddy seems to be performing as much as she can these days to develop her talent and open new doors for herself before she graduates.

Jada Wooten

Having left Trinity Valley Community College in 2021 – after accomplishing her goal of winning the national title – Jada Wooten started a new chapter of her life as a student/cheerleader at the Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. This sport is much more than just an extracurricular activity or a hobby for her; it’s in her heart, meaning that she wants to do whatever she can to make it last. Therefore, from what we can tell, despite her past mental blocks, she’s still performing and practicing her skills to carve her own path in the industry.

Read More: Is Cheer Real or Scripted?