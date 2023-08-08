David Mitchell’s ‘Ludwig’ Starts Shooting in London in September

The shooting of BBC’s comedy series ‘Ludwig,’ starring actor-comedian David Mitchell, is set to begin in London, England, in late September. The series revolves around John “Ludwig” Taylor, who assumes the identity of his twin brother DCI James Taylor to find the latter when he disappears without any known whereabouts. “However, filling the shoes of your identical twin is one thing – when your twin also happens to be a successful DCI leading Cambridge’s busy inner-city major crimes team, the stakes are much higher. John may be a master of all things cryptic, but can he crack the biggest puzzle of his life?” the logline reads.

‘Ludwig’ is only one of the several projects that are slated to film in London in the upcoming months. Paramount+’s ‘Insomnia,’ ‘Dope Girls,’ Kit Harington and Naomi Scott’s ‘Eternal Return,’ AMC’s ‘Gangs of London’ season 3, ‘A Very British Scandal’ season 2, Emma Thompson’s ‘Parliament Square,’ etc. are some of the other productions slated to film in the city later this year. London is also a significant location of famed projects such as ‘Barbie,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Silo,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ etc.

Mark Brotherhood, who wrote ITV’s ‘The Trouble with Maggie Cole,’ penned the scripts of the British series. The screenwriter’s other credits include ‘Father Brown,’ ‘Benidorm,’ ‘Mount Pleasant,’ ‘Death in Paradise,’ ‘Worst Year of My Life, Again!’ ‘Shameless,’ ‘Hollyoaks,’ etc.

The series also marks the return of Mitchell to BBC since ‘Upstart Crow.’ The popular comedian will play the protagonist John “Ludwig” Taylor in the show. His recent credits as an actor include Terence Redford in ‘The Cleaner,’ Stephen in ‘Back,’ Will in ‘Upstart Crow,’ Nick in ‘Greed,’ John Hardigger in ‘Gun Shy,’ etc. He also lends his voice to Knight of the Sun in ‘Rick and Morty.’ Mitchell’s That Mitchell and Webb Company is involved in the production of the series as well.

Big Talk Productions, the production company behind projects such as ‘The Outlaws,’ ‘Shaun of the Dead,’ ‘Hot Fuzz,’ ‘Baby Driver,’ and ‘Grimsby,’ is producing the series. Big Talk previously collaborated with Mitchell for ‘Back.’ Kenton Allen, Chris Sussman, and Kathryn O’Connor serve as executive producers, along with the producer Georgie Fallon. In the upcoming months, we can expect updates regarding the rest of the cast of the series.

Read More: Best British and BBC Shows