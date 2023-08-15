Disney+’s ‘Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes’ Starts Filming in October in London

The filming of Disney+’s ‘Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes’ is set to begin in October in London, England. Based on a true story, the series revolves around the death of Jean Charles de Menezes, an innocent Brazilian national who gets shot in the UK while the police are hunting down a group of terrorists. “Set immediately after the London bombings in 2005, the series focuses on the manhunt for a group of would-be terrorists and the tragic killing of the innocent Brazilian, after he was mistaken as a suspect,” the logline reads.

Since the show is a British production, commissioned by Disney+ UK, the filming of the same in London is not expected to get affected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The series is only one of the many productions, including BBC’s ‘Ludwig,’ Paramount+’s ‘Insomnia,’ HBO’s ‘C. B. Strike’ Season 6, and AMC’s ‘Gangs of London’ Season 3, which are slated to shoot in the city in the upcoming months. London is also a significant location of several popular recently-released projects such as ‘Barbie,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Silo,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ etc.

Jeff Pope, who was nominated for an Academy Award for writing Dame Judi Dench-starrer ‘Philomena,’ penned the series. Pope is also known for writing Sally Hawkins-starrer ‘The Lost King,’ Stephen Graham-starrer ‘The Walk-In,’ Martin Freeman-starrer ‘A Confession,’ Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly-starrer ‘Stan & Ollie,’ etc. Pope also serves as an executive producer of the show.

BAFTA Award-winner Paul Andrew Williams serves as the director of the series. His credits as a director include ‘Broadchurch,’ ‘Bull,’ ‘Strangers,’ ‘Murdered for Being Different,’ ‘The Cottage,’ ‘London to Brighton,’ etc. Williams and Pope previously collaborated for ‘The Walk-In,’ ‘A Confession,’ etc. Disney+ is yet to unveil the cast of the series.

The show is produced by BAFTA Award-winner Kwadjo Dajan, whose credits include ‘Little Boy Blue,’ ‘Cilla,’ ‘The Widower,’ ‘Mrs Biggs,’ and ‘Appropriate Adult.’ Liam Keelan, SVP of Original Content, Europe and Africa, Disney, and Lee Mason, Director of Scripted, Disney+, serve as executive producers.

“This is a crucial drama series for us, reflecting our ambition to tell stories with real authenticity which really matter to our audiences. This is a subject Jeff Pope and Kwadjo Dajan are incredibly passionate about and have been wanting to explore for some time. It’s a privilege for us to collaborate with them on this important true story,” Keelan said in a statement.

