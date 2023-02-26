How Will Spencer Save the Yellowstone Ranch in 1923? Theories

Paramount+’s ‘1923’ is a prequel to ‘Yellowstone‘ that follows Jacob Dutton and Cara Dutton as they fight to protect their family and land amidst a period of socioeconomic instability. When the war comes to the film’s doorstep, and the Duttons are the risk of losing the Yellowstone Ranch, Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) is recalled home to take the reins and lead his family against some deadly foes. As a result, viewers must be curious to find out how Spencer’s return will affect the fate of the Yellowstone Ranch and the Dutton family. If you wish to find out how Spencer will save the Yellowstone Ranch in ‘1923’ season 2! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happens to the Yellowstone Ranch?

The Yellowstone Ranch is the home of the Dutton family, and they hold a sentimental value to the land. In the prequel series ‘1883,’ James Dutton and his wife, Margaret Dutton, founded the Yellowstone Ranch following the death of their eldest daughter, Elsa Dutton. In the winter of 1893, James Dutton and Margaret Dutton both passed away, leaving their reins in the hands of James’ brother, Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford), and his wife, Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren). Over the next few decades, the Yellowstone Ranch becomes a formidable force in Montana. However, the family struggles in ‘1923,’ with the demand for cattle diminishing after the war and ongoing drought in Montana.

The Duttons come into a conflict with Banner Creighton over a land dispute which leads to the death of John Dutton. Meanwhile, Banner teams up with business tycoon Donald Whitfield to take away the Yellowstone Ranch from the Duttons. In the first season finale, Whitfield pays Jacob’s due property taxes. As a result, if Jacob does not repay the debt by the year’s end, the land’s deed will transfer to Whitfield. Moreover, Jacob’s conversation with a banker confirms he will be losing money in the cattle business this year, making his chances of repaying the debt bleak. Consequently, the Dutton family could be forced to leave their ancestral home if Whitfield’s plan succeeds.

How Will Spencer Save the Yellowstone Ranch?

Spencer Dutton is the youngest son of James and Margaret Dutton, who was born on the Yellowstone Ranch. However, in his adulthood Spencer went to fight in the First World War, and his experiences left him traumatized. As a result, he prefers to live away from his family and works as a hunter in Africa. However, Spencer learns about his family’s troubles back home through the letters written to him by his aunt, Cara Dutton. The series establishes Spencer as the savior of the Yellowstone Ranch. The season one finale ends with Cara writing another letter to Spencer to hurry home and fight to save his family from a dire fate.

The ending of season one sets a tangible goal for Spencer to return home and save the Yellowstone Ranch. Spencer has to ensure that he will be able to repay Whitfield’s debt and save the Yellowstone Ranch from the businessman. However, the task will be easier said than done. Considering the Duttons rely on their cattle for finances, it is unlikely Spencer will be able to raise the money to thwart Whitfield’s scheme. However, Spencer is a skilled military tactician and a shrewd hunter. Therefore, Spencer will certainly provide a tough fight to Whitfield outside the limitations of the law. Spencer could try to take out Banner and Whitfield from the picture by entering a direct fight with the Dutton family’s enemies.

If Spencer kills Whitfield and Banner, he could dump their bodies in the legal blindspot between Wyoming and Montana, known as the train station in the present day. The Dutton family has used the train station as a dumping ground for their enemies, and Spencer’s bid to save the Yellowstone Ranch could serve as an origin story for the train station. Nonetheless, Spencer will certainly have to get his hands dirty and kill the Dutton family’s foes to ensure the Ranch’s survival. However, Spencer could father a child with Alexandra, ensuring the Dutton family sees another generation, making the most significant contribution to saving the Yellowstone Ranch.

