Is Lifetime’s The Shoplifting Pact Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by John Murlowski, Lifetime’s ‘The Shoplifting Pact,’ AKA ‘Stealing in Suburbia,’ tells the story of Sky, a teenage girl who is eager to join the high school after being home-schooled for a long time. Luck seems to be on the side of the new high-schooler as she soon finds herself in a group of friends. However, instead of casually hanging out, Sky’s new friends prefer shoplifting from different stores. The criminal nature of the actions makes Sky wonder if she made a mistake by choosing to join the friend circle.

The movie’s excellent cast brings the characters to life and allows the story to flow naturally. Given the picturesque nature of the backdrops in the film, many have also expressed their curiosity about where the movie may have been shot. However, one of the most talked about points for the film is the inspiration behind it. Fans are eager to know if the plot is inspired by real-life events or if it is simply a fictional tale. Luckily, we are here to discuss the same and more!

Is The Shoplifting Pact a True Story?

No, ‘The Shoplifting Pact’ is not based on a true story. The movie was penned by John Doolan and J. Emilio Martinez. Doolan has also served as a writer for ‘A Predator Returns’ and ‘A Predator’s Obsession.’ Similarly, Martinez has been a part of the writing team for movies like ‘Labor of Lies’ and ‘Burning Little Lies.’ The story conceived by the duo was directed by John Murlowski, who has also helmed ‘Love Under the Lemon Tree’ and ‘Picture Perfect Lies.’

Though the Lifetime movie is a fictional story, several elements in the plot seem familiar due to their similarity to some of your beloved movies. Starting off with the character of Sky, her backstory of a home-schooled girl transferring to high school might sound familiar to the fans of ‘Mean Girls.’ The 2004 movie revolves around Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), who enters school for the first time in her life and is torn between two groups of friends.

The kleptomaniac tendencies of some of the teenagers in the movie may remind viewers of the high schoolers from the 2013 movie ‘The Bling Ring.’ Starring Emma Watson and Israel Broussard, the film is based on a real-life group of youngsters who broke into the homes of high-profile celebrities and stole their belongings. One of the most notable victims of the group was the socialite Paris Hilton.

Lifetime’s ‘The Shoplifting Pact’ combines the teenage drama from films like ‘Mean Girls’ with the criminal elements from movies similar to ‘The Bling Ring’ in order to present a film story set in a suburb. The movie weaves together many beloved aspects of such plots into a captivating narration that one cannot help but follow eagerly.

The Shoplifting Pact Filming Locations

The production of ‘The Shoplifting Pact’ took place in Greater Los Angeles, California. The principal photography for the movie took place in March 2022 and the first week of April 2022. Let’s take a closer look at the details of the filming location.

Greater Los Angeles, California

‘The Shoplifting Pact’ was primarily shot in Greater Los Angeles, California. Specifically, the filming took place in the cities of Los Angeles and Simi Valley. The Hollywood neighborhood in Los Angeles was also used as a backdrop in the Lifetime film. For most of the cast members, the shooting of the movie was a pleasant experience. The younger actors, who essayed the roles of various high school students, seem to have especially taken advantage of their time together and tried their best to have fun whenever possible while also giving their best when in front of the camera.

The decision to utilize Los Angeles in order to lens the Lifetime movie is pretty understandable, given the city’s infrastructure that revolves around the moviemaking industry. The City of Angels is also home to many professionals that are crucial in order to effectively produce a film. While Simi Valley, a city in Ventura County, California, is not as film-oriented as Los Angeles, its proximity to the heart of Hollywood has made it one of the preferred recording locations for producers. Some of the movies lensed within the region include ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once‘ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

The Shoplifting Pact Cast

The beloved actress Alicia Leigh Willis plays a significant role in ‘The Shoplifting Pact.’ You may recognize her from her work in ‘She Is Not Your Daughter‘ and ‘Stolen in Her Sleep.’ Jhey Castles also essays a prominent character in the Lifetime movie and is known for his part in ‘Two Tickets to Paradise‘ and ‘Sinister Stepsister.’ Additionally, Houston Rhines stars in the film and is popular for acting in ‘Secrets in the Mansion‘ and ‘Piranha Women.’

Other appearances include Harrison Cone as Trey, Jazlyn Nicolette Sward as Tabitha, Nancy Harding as Ethel, and Lisa Cole as Becky. Chloe Oloren (Sherri), Vanessa Howard (Vera), and Kristina Goldberg (Julie) are also a part of the movie. You may also recognize Brooke Maroon, Fidelia Grace, and Gracie Doan.

Read More: Is Lifetime’s Secrets at the Inn Based on a True Story? Where Was It Filmed? Who is in the Cast?