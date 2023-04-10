Love is Blind Season 4: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

Created by Chris Coelen, Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ is perhaps one of the most popular reality shows that fans across the world simply cannot help but follow with interest. The dating series has a unique concept that puts the idea of love and attraction to the test in a way never seen before. Since its premiere in 2020, the social experiment has gained a large following of people who are quite interested in knowing what their favorite reality TV stars are up to these days. The same holds true for the engaged couples in season 4 of the show, which was released recently and has the fans excited about where the pairs are these days. Luckily, we are here to explore the same and tell you what we know!

Where are Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell Now?

We are starting off with Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, one of the most beloved couples from this particular iteration of the Netflix social experiment. Based on their on-screen interactions and the fact that they do still follow each other on social media and seem actively involved in each other’s lives, we believe that the two are still very much together. Though the couple has not officially shared any updates regarding their marital status, their seemingly positive bond is quite a joy for their fans, who simply could not get enough of this particular love story.

At present, Brett is based in Portland, Washington, and works as the Director of Immersive Design for Nike. Though he has been a part of the world-famous sportswear organization since August 2018, he started working in his current position in October 2021. Tiffany also has an equally impressive professional life and has retained the position of Client Lead Recruiter at Amazon since April 2016. Given that Tiffany hails from Seattle, Washington, the distance might have been an issue for the duo. However, the fans do get to see Tiffany making plans about moving in with Brett after marriage.

Where are Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi Now?

The love story of Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi did not have the best of starts, given the former’s initial engagement with Irina Solomonova. However, the couple seems to have moved past this particular chapter of their lives and enjoyed a relatively happy betrothed life. Their journey up to the altar was certainly beautiful and left people across the world cheering them on. However, they have not shared any news about the current status of their relationship, and the fact that they don’t follow each other on social media might not be a good indication of the same.

It seems like Zack continues to work as a Criminal Defense Lawyer and has been quite happy about the support that he has received from the public. Recently, the reality TV star did come under fire when his “original song” from the song was linked to a piece by Ludo. However, the legal expert was quick to clarify that he had actually shared on the show that the song was from one of his favorite artists, and he had changed the lyrics a bit so as to suit the situation. Even the band has stated publically that they were asked by the showrunner for permission to use the song.

Where are Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah Now?

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah are another couple who made it to the altar of the Netflix show. Given the ups and downs of their relationship, people across the world cannot help but be skeptical about the future of their relationship. Kwame especially has been seemingly the center of the heat and has asked everyone to be mature and calm about the events on the show. Presently, Kwame is the Head of Community Development for Common Room.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is Pediatric Speech-Language Pathologist (SPL) and is based in Renton, Washington. As fans of the show might be aware, Kwame is quite attached to his life in Portland, and if the two are still with each other, then it might be interesting to see what solution they have come up with since they have not given any update as of writing.

Where are Micah Lussier and Paul Peden Now?

Though Micah Lussier and Paul Peden did make it to the altar, many are not positive about the continuation of their relationship. The apparent incompatibility of their living situation is one of the main reasons why many do not think that the couple might have stayed with each other. Nevertheless, they have yet to share any updates about their relationship, and fans are eager to learn what exactly what their current romantic lives look like.

Micah presently works as a Marketing Campaign Manager for Salesforce. She has been working for the company since December 2022 and has been working remotely since then. On the other hand, Paul is an Environmental Scientist and a Policy Consultant for Blue Environmental. Both of them are based in Seattle and have been quite open about talking about their on-screen journey.

Where are Jackelina Bonds and Marshall Glaze Now?

The relationship between Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds and Marshall Glaze took an unexpected turn on the show, leaving people wondering what the two might be up to these days. Since season 4 of the show premiered, Jackelina has shared several statements talking about her time on the show. “My father, he’s sick,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “He has cancer, so I have to take care of him when I go home every weekend. I make sure that my parents are good, the bill is paid — my dad can’t work no more. I have a lot of family stuff that I have to tend to. Family always comes first. And also, my brother being released from prison, it’s like I have another person to take care of.”

“That was extremely personal to Jackie, and it’s not my place to speak on it,” Marshall, a Marketing Manager by profession, added his own two cents. “I’m just glad that I was there to help her through that.” Jackie, who is a certified Dental Assistant, also tried to clarify that her on-screen meet-up with Josh Demas happened after her break up though fans have been pointing out that she told Marshall during their last conversation that she had met up with Josh. She also claimed that the ring that she refused to give Marshall was actually paid for by the showrunners. People on social media have also stated that they have apparently seen Jackie and Josh together, though neither has shared any updates about the same.

