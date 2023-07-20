Mads Mikkelsen Has Begun Filming ‘Dust Bunny’ in Hungary

The filming of Mads Mikkelsen-starrer ‘Dust Bunny’ has begun on June 25. The film revolves around an eight-year-old girl named Aurora, who believes that the “Dust Bunny” monster living under her bed “devoured” her foster parents. She then seeks the help of a “mysterious hitman neighbor who she has witnessed ‘killing monsters’ for a living. Suspecting that her parents may have fallen victim to his own adversaries, he guiltily takes on the responsibility of helping this strange child. […] Together, Aurora and her neighbor must fend off the threats of the monster under her bed, and the droves of assassins hunting the neighbor down,” reveals the logline.

Budapest, the capital city of Hungary, serves as the principal location of the film. Since the SAG-AFTRA has granted approval for the production to proceed despite the ongoing strike, we can expect the filming of the movie to progress without any halts. Mikkelsen has been in Budapest since late June. Earlier this month, the actor was spotted near the downtown breakfast spot Edison & Jupiter, taking photographs with the staff members of the place. Budapest is one of the significant European filming locations for Hollywood productions. ‘The Witcher,’ ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘Midsommar,’ ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ and ‘World War Z’ are some of the productions filmed in the city.

Bryan Fuller is making his directorial debut with ‘Dust Bunny.’ He is best known for developing the horror thriller series ‘Hannibal’ for NBC. He is also the co-developer of Starz’s fantasy series ‘American Gods,’ which is based on the eponymous novel by Neil Gaiman. Fuller co-created ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘Star Trek: Short Treks,’ and ‘Dead Like Me’ as well. His other credits include ‘Star Trek: Voyager,’ ‘Heroes,’ ‘Pushing Daisies,’ etc. He is reuniting with Mikkelsen after working with the actor in ‘Hannibal.’ Fuller also wrote the film and serves as a producer.

Mikkelsen joined the production of the film after completing the filming of Nikolaj Arcel’s Danish film ‘Bastarden.’ His recent credits include Dr. Voller in ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,’ Gellert Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,’ Mayor Prentiss in ‘Chaos Walking,’ Markus in ‘Riders of Justice,’ Martin in ‘Another Round,’ etc. Likely after filming the movie, Mikkelsen may join the production of ‘The Black Kaiser’ to play another version of his ‘Polar’ character Duncan Vizla AKA the Black Kaiser.

The three-time Academy Award nominee Sigourney Weaver will play a significant character in the thriller film. Weaver is best known for portraying Ellen Ripley in Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien’ franchise. The actress plays Kiri in James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ film series and Dana Barrett in the ‘Ghostbusters’ films as well. Her recent credits include Mrs. Haverhill in ‘Master Gardener,’ Virginia in ‘Call Jane,’ Hildy Good in ‘The Good House,’ Margaret in ‘My Salinger Year,’ etc.

Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road and Entertainment One teamed up with Fuller to produce the movie. “We have been huge fans of Bryan’s for years. Dust Bunny is incredibly inventive and unlike anything in the marketplace and we are thrilled to help bring his first feature to life,” said Thunder Road’s Lee in a statement.

